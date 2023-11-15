CRPF Result 2023 for HCM and ASI Steno OUT at crpf.gov.in, Download PDF Here

CRPF Result 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released the results of the exam conducted for the post of ASI and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts on its official website (rect.crpf.gov.in). A total of 65819 candidates are shortlisted for HCM Posts while 17420 candidates are for ASI Posts. Candidates can download the CRPF HCM Result and CRPF ASI Result from the official website of CRPF.
CRPF HCM Result PDF 2023
We have provided the PDFs as it is available on the official website. The result is released today. The candidates who appeared in the online exam can download the results from this page.
|CRPF HCM Result PDF
|Download Here
|CRPF ASI Result PDF
|Download Here
rect.crpf.gov.in HCM Result Overview
The CRPF HCM Result 2023 is released on 15 October. Lakhs of candidates appeared in this crucial exam. They can check the details related to the exam in the table below:
|
Exam Authority
|
Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)
|
Name of the Post
|
Head Constable Ministerial
|
Total Vacancies
|
1458
|
CRPF Result 2023 Date
|
15th November, 2023
|
Category
|
Sarkari Result
|
Official Website
|
crpf.gov.in
What after CRPF HCM Result 2023
Candidates whose name is on the list are required to appear for the shorthand test. The details regarding the shorthand tests will be announced in due course of time.
How to Download CRPF Result PDF Download
Step 1: Visit the website of CRPF - rect.crpf.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result PDF ' Recruitment to Fill up Vacancies for the post of ASI(Steno), HC(Ministerial) in CRPF Examination – 2022 Result of Computer Based Test'
Step 3: Download CRPF HCM Result PDF
Step 4: Check details of all shortlisted candidates