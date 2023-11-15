CRPF Result 2023 for HCM and ASI Steno OUT at crpf.gov.in, Download PDF Here

CRPF Result 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released the selection list for the HCM and ASI Steno Exam on its official website i.e. crpf.gov.in on 15 October. Candidates who appeared in the computer-based test can download the result from this page.

CRPF Result 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released the results of the exam conducted for the post of ASI and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts on its official website (rect.crpf.gov.in). A total of 65819 candidates are shortlisted for HCM Posts while 17420 candidates are for ASI Posts. Candidates can download the CRPF HCM Result and CRPF ASI Result from the official website of CRPF.

CRPF HCM Result PDF 2023

We have provided the PDFs as it is available on the official website. The result is released today. The candidates who appeared in the online exam can download the results from this page.

CRPF HCM Result PDF Download Here CRPF ASI Result PDF Download Here

rect.crpf.gov.in HCM Result Overview

The CRPF HCM Result 2023 is released on 15 October. Lakhs of candidates appeared in this crucial exam. They can check the details related to the exam in the table below:

Exam Authority Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) Name of the Post Head Constable Ministerial Total Vacancies 1458 CRPF Result 2023 Date 15th November, 2023 Category Sarkari Result Official Website crpf.gov.in

What after CRPF HCM Result 2023

Candidates whose name is on the list are required to appear for the shorthand test. The details regarding the shorthand tests will be announced in due course of time.

How to Download CRPF Result PDF Download

Step 1: Visit the website of CRPF - rect.crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result PDF ' Recruitment to Fill up Vacancies for the post of ASI(Steno), HC(Ministerial) in CRPF Examination – 2022 Result of Computer Based Test'

Step 3: Download CRPF HCM Result PDF

Step 4: Check details of all shortlisted candidates