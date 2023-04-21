CRPF SSC GD Constable Physical Exam 2023 Postponed: PST/PET New Admit Card Soon

SSC GD Constable Exam 2023: CRPF (SSC) has postponed the exam which is scheduled to be held from April 24, 2023. Now, SSC GD Constable Exam will be held from May 1, 2023. According to the official notice, the biometric data of shortlisted candidates is yet to receive from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Hence, as approved by the competent authority, PST/PET will now start from May 01, 2023.

SSC GD Admit Card 2023 Date

CRPF will issue new admit cards to all the candidates who have qualified for SSC GD Constable Physical Round. It is to be noted that, SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card will be released in due course of time. The direct link to download CRPF GD PET/PST Admit Card will be provided in this article.

SSC GD Physical Exam 2023

SSC GD PET 2023 consisists of run. The male candidates will be required to run 5 Km in 24 minutes and female candidates are required to run 1.6 Km in 8 ½ minutes. SSC GD PST will be held for shortlisted candidates. The height of male candidates should be 170 cms and 157 cms for female candidates. The weight should be proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.

SSC conducted the written exam from Jan 10 to Feb 13, 2023 and the result was announced on April 8, 2023. Around 4 lakhs candidates shortlisted to appear for CRPF Physical Exam 2023.