CSIR NET Exam Centres 2025: Check State-Wise Test City List Here

CSIR NET Exam Centres 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CSIR NET December 2025 exam on December 18. The national-level exam will be held in two shifts: morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Noon), and evening shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Candidates gearing up for the exam must download their exam city intimation slip from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in to know their exam city. Knowing the exam city and venue details will help them plan their travel accordingly.
CSIR NET is a national-level exam which determines the aspirants’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, or admission to various PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges. It is conducted twice a year in 225 cities spread across the country. Aspirants must check the complete list of CSIR NET exam centres to plan their travel and accommodation.
CSIR NET Exam Centres 2025
CSIR NET exam centres are the official cities and venues where the National Testing Agency will conduct the exam. These centres are spread across the country, and candidates were given an option to choose their preferred exam cities while filling out the application forms. These centres are allocated based on the number of applicants, availability of seats, and city preference given by the candidate.
The National Testing Agency has released the CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025 for the December cycle on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants can download it using their application number and date of birth. We have provided the direct link to download the CSIR NET Exam City Intimation Slip below for your convenience.
CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025 Link
How to Download CSIR NET Exam City Intimation Slip?
-
Go to the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
-
On the homepage, click on ‘CSIR NET Exam City Slip Link’.
-
Enter your application number, password and captcha.
-
Download your exam city intimation slip and print a copy for future reference.
List of CSIR NET Exam Centres State-wise
The authorities will conduct CSIR NET exam for December 2025 in 225 cities spread across the country. Candidates must reach the allotted exam centre by the reporting time; failing to do so will result in the cancellation of candidature. Check the complete list of CSIR NET exam centres state-wise in the table below.
|
State
|
City
|
City Code
|
Andaman And Nicobar
|
Port Blair
|
AN01
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Anantapur
|
AP01
|
Bhimavaram
|
AP03
|
Chirala
|
AP04
|
Chittoor
|
AP05
|
Eluru
|
AP06
|
Guntur
|
AP07
|
Kadapa
|
AP08
|
Kakinada
|
AP09
|
Kurnool
|
AP10
|
Narasaraopeta
|
AP20
|
Nellore
|
AP11
|
Ongole
|
AP12
|
Proddatur
|
AP21
|
Rajahmundry
|
AP13
|
Srikakulam
|
AP14
|
Surampallem
|
AP23
|
Tirupathi
|
AP16
|
Vijayawada
|
AP17
|
Visakhapatnam
|
AP18
|
Vizianagaram
|
AP19
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar/Naharlagun
|
AL01
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh
|
AM01
|
Guwahati
|
AM02
|
Jorhat
|
AM03
|
Silchar (Assam)
|
AM04
|
Tezpur
|
AM05
|
Bihar
|
Arrah
|
BR09
|
Bhagalpur
|
BR02
|
Darbhanga
|
BR04
|
Gaya
|
BR05
|
Muzzafarpur
|
BR06
|
Patna
|
BR07
|
Purnea
|
BR08
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh/Mohali/
Panchkula
|
CH01
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Nagar/Durg
|
CG01
|
Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)
|
CG02
|
Raipur
|
CG03
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
DN01
|
Daman & Diu
|
Daman
|
DD01
|
Daman & Diu
|
Diu
|
DD02
|
Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
DL01
|
Goa
|
Panaji/Madgaon
|
GO01
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad / Gandhinagar
|
GJ01
|
Anand
|
GJ02
|
Bhavnagar
|
GJ03
|
Himatnagar
|
GJ14
|
Jamnagar
|
GJ06
|
Junagadh
|
GJ07
|
Mehsana
|
GJ08
|
Rajkot
|
GJ10
|
Surat
|
GJ11
|
Vadodara
|
GJ12
|
Vapi
|
GJ13
|
Haryana
|
Ambala
|
HR01
|
Faridabad
|
HR03
|
Gurugram
|
HR04
|
Hisar
|
HR05
|
Karnal
|
HR06
|
Kurukshetra
|
HR07
|
Panipat
|
HR08
|
Sonipat
|
HR09
|
Yamuna Nagar
|
HR10
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Bilaspur
|
HP01
|
Hamirpur
|
HP03
|
Kangra
|
HP04
|
Kullu
|
HP10
|
Mandi
|
HP08
|
Shimla
|
HP06
|
Solan
|
HP07
|
Una
|
HP09
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
Baramulla
|
JK01
|
Jammu
|
JK02
|
Samba
|
JK03
|
Srinagar
|
JK04
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro Steel City
|
JH01
|
Dhanbad
|
JH02
|
Hazaribagh
|
JH05
|
Jamshedpur
|
JH03
|
Ranchi
|
JH04
|
Karnataka
|
Belagavi(Belgaum)
|
KK02
|
Bellary
|
KK03
|
Bengaluru
|
KK04
|
Bidar
|
KK05
|
Davanagere
|
KK06
|
Dharwad/Hubballi(Hubli)
|
KK10
|
Gulbarga
|
KK08
|
Hassan
|
KK09
|
Mandya
|
KK18
|
Mangaluru(Mangalore)
|
KK12
|
Mysuru(Mysore)
|
KK14
|
Shivamoga(Shimoga)
|
KK15
|
Tumakuru
|
KK16
|
Udupi/Manipal
|
KK17
|
Kerala
|
Alappuzha
|
KL01
|
Ernakulam
|
KL04
|
Idukki
|
KL05
|
Kannur
|
KL07
|
Kasaragod
|
KL08
|
Kollam
|
KL09
|
Kottayam
|
KL11
|
Kozhikode
|
KL12
|
Malappuram
|
KL13
|
Palakkad
|
KL15
|
Pathanamthitta
|
KL16
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
KL17
|
Thrissur
|
KL18
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
LL01
|
Lakshadweep
|
Kavaratti
|
LD01
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Balaghat
|
MP01
|
Betul
|
MP02
|
Bhopal
|
MP03
|
Chhindwara
|
MP05
|
Gwalior
|
MP06
|
Indore
|
MP07
|
Jabalpur
|
MP08
|
Rewa
|
MP11
|
Sagar
|
MP12
|
Satna
|
MP13
|
Ujjain
|
MP15
|
Maharashtra
|
Ahmednagar
|
MR01
|
Akola
|
MR02
|
Amravati
|
MR03
|
Aurangabad
|
MR04
|
Chandrapur
|
MR09
|
Dhule
|
MR10
|
Jalgaon
|
MR13
|
Kolhapur
|
MR14
|
Latur
|
MR15
|
Mumbai/Navi Mumbai
|
MR16
|
Nagpur
|
MR17
|
Nanded
|
MR18
|
Nashik
|
MR19
|
Pune
|
MR22
|
Raigad
|
MR23
|
Ratnagiri
|
MR24
|
Sangli
|
MR25
|
Satara
|
MR26
|
Solapur
|
MR27
|
Thane
|
MR28
|
Wardha
|
MR29
|
Manipur
|
Churachandpur
|
MN02
|
Imphal
|
MN01
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
MG01
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
MZ01
|
Nagaland
|
Dimapur
|
NL01
|
Kohima
|
NL02
|
Odisha
|
Balasore
|
OR02
|
Berhampur-Ganjam
|
OR03
|
Bhubaneswar
|
OR04
|
Cuttack
|
OR05
|
Dhenkanal
|
OR06
|
Rourkela
|
OR08
|
Sambalpur
|
OR09
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
PO01
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar
|
PB01
|
Bhatinda
|
PB02
|
Jalandhar
|
PB04
|
Ludhiana
|
PB05
|
Pathankot
|
PB07
|
Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib
|
PB08
|
Sangrur
|
PB11
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer
|
RJ01
|
Alwar
|
RJ02
|
Bikaner
|
RJ05
|
Jaipur
|
RJ06
|
Jodhpur
|
RJ07
|
Kota
|
RJ08
|
Sikar
|
RJ09
|
Sriganganagar
|
RJ10
|
Udaipur
|
RJ11
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
SM01
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
TN01
|
Coimbatore
|
TN02
|
Cuddalore
|
TN03
|
Kanchipuram
|
TN05
|
Kanyakumari/Nagercoil
|
TN06
|
Madurai
|
TN08
|
Namakkal
|
TN10
|
Salem
|
TN11
|
Thanjavur
|
TN12
|
Thoothukudi
|
TN13
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
TN14
|
Tirunelveli
|
TN15
|
Tiruvallur
|
TN16
|
Vellore
|
TN18
|
Virudhunagar
|
TN20
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
TL01
|
Karimnagar
|
TL02
|
Khammam
|
TL03
|
Mahbubnagar
|
TL04
|
Nalgonda
|
TL05
|
Warangal
|
TL07
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
TA01
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra
|
UP01
|
Aligarh
|
UP02
|
Ayodhya
|
UP06
|
Bareilly
|
UP04
|
Ghaziabad
|
UP07
|
Gorakhpur
|
UP08
|
Jhansi
|
UP10
|
Kanpur
|
UP11
|
Lucknow
|
UP12
|
Mathura
|
UP13
|
Meerut
|
UP14
|
Moradabad
|
UP15
|
Muzaffarnagar
|
UP16
|
Noida / Greater Noida
|
UP09
|
Prayagraj
|
UP03
|
Sitapur
|
UP17
|
Varanasi
|
UP18
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
UK01
|
Haldwani
|
UK02
|
Haridwar
|
UK03
|
Nainital
|
UK04
|
Pantnagar
|
UK05
|
Roorkee
|
UK06
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol
|
WB01
|
Burdwan
|
WB02
|
Durgapur
|
WB04
|
Hooghly
|
WB06
|
Howrah
|
WB07
|
Kalyani
|
WB08
|
Kolkata
|
WB10
|
Siliguri
|
WB11
CSIR NET Exam Centre 2025: Documents to Carry to CSIR NET Exam City
Aspirants must note that they should carry certain documents to enter the examination hall. These documents are as follows:
-
A printed copy of the CSIR NET admit card.
-
A valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, etc.).
-
A recent passport-sized photograph.
