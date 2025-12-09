CG Police Result 2025 OUT
CSIR NET Exam Centres 2025: Check State-Wise Test City List Here

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 9, 2025, 17:26 IST

CSIR NET 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 18. The National Testing Agency will conduct in two shifts in 225 cities spread across the country. Aspirants must check their allotted CSIR NET exam centre on admit card and report atleast an hour before the exam begins. Check the complete list of CSIR NET exam centre along with codes.

CSIR NET Exam Centres
CSIR NET Exam Centres

CSIR NET Exam Centres 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CSIR NET December 2025 exam on December 18. The national-level exam will be held in two shifts: morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Noon), and evening shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Candidates gearing up for the exam must download their exam city intimation slip from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in to know their exam city. Knowing the exam city and venue details will help them plan their travel accordingly. 

CSIR NET is a national-level exam which determines the aspirants’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, or admission to various PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges. It is conducted twice a year in 225 cities spread across the country. Aspirants must check the complete list of CSIR NET exam centres to plan their travel and accommodation.

CSIR NET Exam Centres 2025

CSIR NET exam centres are the official cities and venues where the National Testing Agency will conduct the exam. These centres are spread across the country, and candidates were given an option to choose their preferred exam cities while filling out the application forms. These centres are allocated based on the number of applicants, availability of seats, and city preference given by the candidate.

Also, check:

CSIR NET Exam City Intimation 2025 Link

The National Testing Agency has released the CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025 for the December cycle on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants can download it using their application number and date of birth. We have provided the direct link to download the CSIR NET Exam City Intimation Slip below for your convenience.

CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025 Link

How to Download CSIR NET Exam City Intimation Slip?

  1. Go to the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on ‘CSIR NET Exam City Slip Link’.

  3. Enter your application number, password and captcha.

  4. Download your exam city intimation slip and print a copy for future reference.

List of CSIR NET Exam Centres State-wise

The authorities will conduct CSIR NET exam for December 2025 in 225 cities spread across the country. Candidates must reach the allotted exam centre by the reporting time; failing to do so will result in the cancellation of candidature. Check the complete list of CSIR NET exam centres state-wise in the table below.

State

City

City Code

Andaman And Nicobar

Port Blair

AN01

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur

AP01

Bhimavaram

AP03

Chirala

AP04

Chittoor

AP05

Eluru

AP06

Guntur

AP07

Kadapa

AP08

Kakinada

AP09

Kurnool

AP10

Narasaraopeta

AP20

Nellore

AP11

Ongole

AP12

Proddatur

AP21

Rajahmundry

AP13

Srikakulam

AP14

Surampallem

AP23

Tirupathi

AP16

Vijayawada

AP17

Visakhapatnam

AP18

Vizianagaram

AP19

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar/Naharlagun

AL01

Assam

Dibrugarh

AM01

Guwahati

AM02

Jorhat

AM03

Silchar (Assam)

AM04

Tezpur

AM05

Bihar

Arrah

BR09

Bhagalpur

BR02

Darbhanga

BR04

Gaya

BR05

Muzzafarpur

BR06

Patna

BR07

Purnea

BR08

Chandigarh

Chandigarh/Mohali/

Panchkula

CH01

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar/Durg

CG01

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

CG02

Raipur

CG03

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

DN01

Daman & Diu

Daman

DD01

Daman & Diu

Diu

DD02

Delhi

New Delhi

DL01

Goa

Panaji/Madgaon

GO01

Gujarat

Ahmedabad / Gandhinagar

GJ01

Anand

GJ02

Bhavnagar

GJ03

Himatnagar

GJ14

Jamnagar

GJ06

Junagadh

GJ07

Mehsana

GJ08

Rajkot

GJ10

Surat

GJ11

Vadodara

GJ12

Vapi

GJ13

Haryana

Ambala

HR01

Faridabad

HR03

Gurugram

HR04

Hisar

HR05

Karnal

HR06

Kurukshetra

HR07

Panipat

HR08

Sonipat

HR09

Yamuna Nagar

HR10

Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur

HP01

Hamirpur

HP03

Kangra

HP04

Kullu

HP10

Mandi

HP08

Shimla

HP06

Solan

HP07

Una

HP09

Jammu And Kashmir

Baramulla

JK01

Jammu

JK02

Samba

JK03

Srinagar

JK04

Jharkhand

Bokaro Steel City

JH01

Dhanbad

JH02

Hazaribagh

JH05

Jamshedpur

JH03

Ranchi

JH04

Karnataka

Belagavi(Belgaum)

KK02

Bellary

KK03

Bengaluru

KK04

Bidar

KK05

Davanagere

KK06

Dharwad/Hubballi(Hubli)

KK10

Gulbarga

KK08

Hassan

KK09

Mandya

KK18

Mangaluru(Mangalore)

KK12

Mysuru(Mysore)

KK14

Shivamoga(Shimoga)

KK15

Tumakuru

KK16

Udupi/Manipal

KK17

Kerala

Alappuzha

KL01

Ernakulam

KL04

Idukki

KL05

Kannur

KL07

Kasaragod

KL08

Kollam

KL09

Kottayam

KL11

Kozhikode

KL12

Malappuram

KL13

Palakkad

KL15

Pathanamthitta

KL16

Thiruvananthapuram

KL17

Thrissur

KL18

Ladakh

Leh

LL01

Lakshadweep

Kavaratti

LD01

Madhya Pradesh

 

Balaghat

MP01

Betul

MP02

Bhopal

MP03

Chhindwara

MP05

Gwalior

MP06

Indore

MP07

Jabalpur

MP08

Rewa

MP11

Sagar

MP12

Satna

MP13

Ujjain

MP15

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar

MR01

Akola

MR02

Amravati

MR03

Aurangabad

MR04

Chandrapur

MR09

Dhule

MR10

Jalgaon

MR13

Kolhapur

MR14

Latur

MR15

Mumbai/Navi Mumbai

MR16

Nagpur

MR17

Nanded

MR18

Nashik

MR19

Pune

MR22

Raigad

MR23

Ratnagiri

MR24

Sangli

MR25

Satara

MR26

Solapur

MR27

Thane

MR28

Wardha

MR29

Manipur

 

Churachandpur

MN02

Imphal

MN01

Meghalaya

Shillong

MG01

Mizoram

Aizawl

MZ01

Nagaland

 

Dimapur

NL01

Kohima

NL02

Odisha

Balasore

OR02

Berhampur-Ganjam

OR03

Bhubaneswar

OR04

Cuttack

OR05

Dhenkanal

OR06

Rourkela

OR08

Sambalpur

OR09

Puducherry

Puducherry

PO01

Punjab

Amritsar

PB01

Bhatinda

PB02

Jalandhar

PB04

Ludhiana

PB05

Pathankot

PB07

Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib

PB08

Sangrur

PB11

Rajasthan

Ajmer

RJ01

Alwar

RJ02

Bikaner

RJ05

Jaipur

RJ06

Jodhpur

RJ07

Kota

RJ08

Sikar

RJ09

Sriganganagar

RJ10

Udaipur

RJ11

Sikkim

Gangtok

SM01

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

TN01

Coimbatore

TN02

Cuddalore

TN03

Kanchipuram

TN05

Kanyakumari/Nagercoil

TN06

Madurai

TN08

Namakkal

TN10

Salem

TN11

Thanjavur

TN12

Thoothukudi

TN13

Tiruchirappalli

TN14

Tirunelveli

TN15

Tiruvallur

TN16

Vellore

TN18

Virudhunagar

TN20

Telangana

Hyderabad

TL01

Karimnagar

TL02

Khammam

TL03

Mahbubnagar

TL04

Nalgonda

TL05

Warangal

TL07

Tripura

Agartala

TA01

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

UP01

Aligarh

UP02

Ayodhya

UP06

Bareilly

UP04

Ghaziabad

UP07

Gorakhpur

UP08

Jhansi

UP10

Kanpur

UP11

Lucknow

UP12

Mathura

UP13

Meerut

UP14

Moradabad

UP15

Muzaffarnagar

UP16

Noida / Greater Noida

UP09

Prayagraj

UP03

Sitapur

UP17

Varanasi

UP18

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

UK01

Haldwani

UK02

Haridwar

UK03

Nainital

UK04

Pantnagar

UK05

Roorkee

UK06

West Bengal

Asansol

WB01

Burdwan

WB02

Durgapur

WB04

Hooghly

WB06

Howrah

WB07

Kalyani

WB08

Kolkata

WB10

Siliguri

WB11

CSIR NET Exam Centre 2025: Documents to Carry to CSIR NET Exam City

Aspirants must note that they should carry certain documents to enter the examination hall. These documents are as follows:

  • A printed copy of the CSIR NET admit card.

  • A valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, etc.).

  • A recent passport-sized photograph.

