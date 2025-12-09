CSIR NET Exam Centres 2025: Check State-Wise Test City List Here

CSIR NET Exam Centres 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CSIR NET December 2025 exam on December 18. The national-level exam will be held in two shifts: morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Noon), and evening shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Candidates gearing up for the exam must download their exam city intimation slip from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in to know their exam city. Knowing the exam city and venue details will help them plan their travel accordingly. CSIR NET is a national-level exam which determines the aspirants’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, or admission to various PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges. It is conducted twice a year in 225 cities spread across the country. Aspirants must check the complete list of CSIR NET exam centres to plan their travel and accommodation.

CSIR NET Exam Centres 2025 CSIR NET exam centres are the official cities and venues where the National Testing Agency will conduct the exam. These centres are spread across the country, and candidates were given an option to choose their preferred exam cities while filling out the application forms. These centres are allocated based on the number of applicants, availability of seats, and city preference given by the candidate. Also, check: CSIR NET Syllabus

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus CSIR NET Exam City Intimation 2025 Link The National Testing Agency has released the CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025 for the December cycle on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants can download it using their application number and date of birth. We have provided the direct link to download the CSIR NET Exam City Intimation Slip below for your convenience.

CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025 Link How to Download CSIR NET Exam City Intimation Slip? Go to the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on ‘CSIR NET Exam City Slip Link’. Enter your application number, password and captcha. Download your exam city intimation slip and print a copy for future reference. List of CSIR NET Exam Centres State-wise The authorities will conduct CSIR NET exam for December 2025 in 225 cities spread across the country. Candidates must reach the allotted exam centre by the reporting time; failing to do so will result in the cancellation of candidature. Check the complete list of CSIR NET exam centres state-wise in the table below. State City City Code Andaman And Nicobar Port Blair AN01 Andhra Pradesh Anantapur AP01 Bhimavaram AP03 Chirala AP04 Chittoor AP05 Eluru AP06 Guntur AP07 Kadapa AP08 Kakinada AP09 Kurnool AP10 Narasaraopeta AP20 Nellore AP11 Ongole AP12 Proddatur AP21 Rajahmundry AP13 Srikakulam AP14 Surampallem AP23 Tirupathi AP16 Vijayawada AP17 Visakhapatnam AP18 Vizianagaram AP19 Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar/Naharlagun AL01 Assam Dibrugarh AM01 Guwahati AM02 Jorhat AM03 Silchar (Assam) AM04 Tezpur AM05 Bihar Arrah BR09 Bhagalpur BR02 Darbhanga BR04 Gaya BR05 Muzzafarpur BR06 Patna BR07 Purnea BR08 Chandigarh Chandigarh/Mohali/ Panchkula CH01 Chhattisgarh Bhilai Nagar/Durg CG01 Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) CG02 Raipur CG03 Dadra & Nagar Haveli Dadra & Nagar Haveli DN01 Daman & Diu Daman DD01 Daman & Diu Diu DD02 Delhi New Delhi DL01 Goa Panaji/Madgaon GO01 Gujarat Ahmedabad / Gandhinagar GJ01 Anand GJ02 Bhavnagar GJ03 Himatnagar GJ14 Jamnagar GJ06 Junagadh GJ07 Mehsana GJ08 Rajkot GJ10 Surat GJ11 Vadodara GJ12 Vapi GJ13 Haryana Ambala HR01 Faridabad HR03 Gurugram HR04 Hisar HR05 Karnal HR06 Kurukshetra HR07 Panipat HR08 Sonipat HR09 Yamuna Nagar HR10 Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur HP01 Hamirpur HP03 Kangra HP04 Kullu HP10 Mandi HP08 Shimla HP06 Solan HP07 Una HP09 Jammu And Kashmir Baramulla JK01 Jammu JK02 Samba JK03 Srinagar JK04 Jharkhand Bokaro Steel City JH01 Dhanbad JH02 Hazaribagh JH05 Jamshedpur JH03 Ranchi JH04 Karnataka Belagavi(Belgaum) KK02 Bellary KK03 Bengaluru KK04 Bidar KK05 Davanagere KK06 Dharwad/Hubballi(Hubli) KK10 Gulbarga KK08 Hassan KK09 Mandya KK18 Mangaluru(Mangalore) KK12 Mysuru(Mysore) KK14 Shivamoga(Shimoga) KK15 Tumakuru KK16 Udupi/Manipal KK17 Kerala Alappuzha KL01 Ernakulam KL04 Idukki KL05 Kannur KL07 Kasaragod KL08 Kollam KL09 Kottayam KL11 Kozhikode KL12 Malappuram KL13 Palakkad KL15 Pathanamthitta KL16 Thiruvananthapuram KL17 Thrissur KL18 Ladakh Leh LL01 Lakshadweep Kavaratti LD01 Madhya Pradesh Balaghat MP01 Betul MP02 Bhopal MP03 Chhindwara MP05 Gwalior MP06 Indore MP07 Jabalpur MP08 Rewa MP11 Sagar MP12 Satna MP13 Ujjain MP15 Maharashtra Ahmednagar MR01 Akola MR02 Amravati MR03 Aurangabad MR04 Chandrapur MR09 Dhule MR10 Jalgaon MR13 Kolhapur MR14 Latur MR15 Mumbai/Navi Mumbai MR16 Nagpur MR17 Nanded MR18 Nashik MR19 Pune MR22 Raigad MR23 Ratnagiri MR24 Sangli MR25 Satara MR26 Solapur MR27 Thane MR28 Wardha MR29 Manipur Churachandpur MN02 Imphal MN01 Meghalaya Shillong MG01 Mizoram Aizawl MZ01 Nagaland Dimapur NL01 Kohima NL02 Odisha Balasore OR02 Berhampur-Ganjam OR03 Bhubaneswar OR04 Cuttack OR05 Dhenkanal OR06 Rourkela OR08 Sambalpur OR09 Puducherry Puducherry PO01 Punjab Amritsar PB01 Bhatinda PB02 Jalandhar PB04 Ludhiana PB05 Pathankot PB07 Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib PB08 Sangrur PB11 Rajasthan Ajmer RJ01 Alwar RJ02 Bikaner RJ05 Jaipur RJ06 Jodhpur RJ07 Kota RJ08 Sikar RJ09 Sriganganagar RJ10 Udaipur RJ11 Sikkim Gangtok SM01 Tamil Nadu Chennai TN01 Coimbatore TN02 Cuddalore TN03 Kanchipuram TN05 Kanyakumari/Nagercoil TN06 Madurai TN08 Namakkal TN10 Salem TN11 Thanjavur TN12 Thoothukudi TN13 Tiruchirappalli TN14 Tirunelveli TN15 Tiruvallur TN16 Vellore TN18 Virudhunagar TN20 Telangana Hyderabad TL01 Karimnagar TL02 Khammam TL03 Mahbubnagar TL04 Nalgonda TL05 Warangal TL07 Tripura Agartala TA01 Uttar Pradesh Agra UP01 Aligarh UP02 Ayodhya UP06 Bareilly UP04 Ghaziabad UP07 Gorakhpur UP08 Jhansi UP10 Kanpur UP11 Lucknow UP12 Mathura UP13 Meerut UP14 Moradabad UP15 Muzaffarnagar UP16 Noida / Greater Noida UP09 Prayagraj UP03 Sitapur UP17 Varanasi UP18 Uttarakhand Dehradun UK01 Haldwani UK02 Haridwar UK03 Nainital UK04 Pantnagar UK05 Roorkee UK06 West Bengal Asansol WB01 Burdwan WB02 Durgapur WB04 Hooghly WB06 Howrah WB07 Kalyani WB08 Kolkata WB10 Siliguri WB11