CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 for 1500 Attendant/Lineman Posts, Apply Online @cspdcl.co.in

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPHCL) is hiring 1500 Attendant (Line) or Lineman. Interested candidates can apply for the posts CSPHCL Lineman Recruitment on or before 20 September 2021 on cspdcl.co.in.

CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPHCL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Attendant (Line) or Lineman. Online applications are invited for CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment from 21 August 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the posts CSPHCL Lineman Recruitment on or before 20 September 2021 on cspdcl.co.in.

A total of 1200 vacancies are notified by the company for Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur and Jagdalpur locations.

More details on CSPHCL Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, salary, educational qualification etc. through the PDF below

CSPHCL Lineman Notification Download

CSPHCL Lineman Notification 2 Download

CSPHCL Lineman Notification 3 Download

CSPHCL Website

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 21 August 2021 Last date for submission of online application - 20 September 2021

CSPHCL Vacancy Details

Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon

Total Posts – 1200 Posts

General - 609 SC - 162 Posts ST - 259 Posts OBC - 170 Posts

Jagdalpur

Total Posts – 138 Posts

General - 18 Posts SC - 5 Posts ST - 83 Posts OBC - 32 Posts

Ambikapur

Total Posts – 162 Posts

General - 41 Posts SC - 7 Posts ST - 84 Posts OBC - 30 Posts

CSPHCL Lineman Salary

Rs. 14800-33000/-

Selection Process for CSPHCL Lineman Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of marks on 10th exam

CSPHCL Lineman Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be passed in 10th Class or 12th from a recognized educational board of Chhattisgarh state and candidate must be the domicile of Chhattisgarh state is mandatory to apply for CSPHCL Recruitment 2021.

CSPHCL Lineman Age Limit:

Minimum years - 18 years General - 40 years SC/ST/OBC - 45 years

How to apply for CSPHCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on cspdcl.co.in.

CSPHCL Lineman Application Fee:

UR/OBC - Rs. 300/-

SC/ST - Rs. 200/-