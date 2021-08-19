CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 for 1500 Attendant/Lineman Posts, Apply Online @cspdcl.co.in

CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPHCL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Attendant (Line) or Lineman. Online applications are invited for CSPHCL Attendant Recruitment from 21 August 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the posts CSPHCL Lineman Recruitment on or before 20 September 2021 on cspdcl.co.in.
A total of 1200 vacancies are notified by the company for Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur and Jagdalpur locations.
More details on CSPHCL Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, salary, educational qualification etc. through the PDF below
CSPHCL Lineman Notification Download
CSPHCL Lineman Notification 2 Download
CSPHCL Lineman Notification 3 Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 21 August 2021
- Last date for submission of online application - 20 September 2021
CSPHCL Vacancy Details
Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon
Total Posts – 1200 Posts
- General - 609
- SC - 162 Posts
- ST - 259 Posts
- OBC - 170 Posts
Jagdalpur
Total Posts – 138 Posts
- General - 18 Posts
- SC - 5 Posts
- ST - 83 Posts
- OBC - 32 Posts
Ambikapur
Total Posts – 162 Posts
- General - 41 Posts
- SC - 7 Posts
- ST - 84 Posts
- OBC - 30 Posts
CSPHCL Lineman Salary
Rs. 14800-33000/-
Selection Process for CSPHCL Lineman Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of marks on 10th exam
CSPHCL Lineman Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidate should be passed in 10th Class or 12th from a recognized educational board of Chhattisgarh state and candidate must be the domicile of Chhattisgarh state is mandatory to apply for CSPHCL Recruitment 2021.
CSPHCL Lineman Age Limit:
- Minimum years - 18 years
- General - 40 years
- SC/ST/OBC - 45 years
How to apply for CSPHCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on cspdcl.co.in.
CSPHCL Lineman Application Fee:
UR/OBC - Rs. 300/-
SC/ST - Rs. 200/-