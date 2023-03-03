CTET Result 2023 OUT: Check Special Provisions for Differently Abled Candidates, Cut Off Marks, Scorecard & Other Details

CTET Result 2023 has been released by the CBSE. Candidates can refer to the article below to check the special provisions for differently abled candidates. For more information on CTET Cut Off, CTET Pass Marks, how to check ctet result & other details candidates can see the article below.

CTET Cut Off: The CTET result for the December cycle exam of 2023 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score by logging in to the CTET Result window. The result has been announced on March 3, 2023.

In total, 9,55,869 candidates have qualified both paper 1 and paper 2 of the CTET exam. The examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from December 28, 2022 to February 7, 2023, in 74 cities and 243 exam centers across India. Around 32.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam at the designated testing centers across India.

If you have appeared for the CTET exam, it is recommended that you check your result as soon as possible. The result will contain important information about your performance in the exam, including your score and whether or not you have qualified for the paper. Keep in mind that the CTET exam is an important requirement for those who wish to pursue a career in teaching, so it is essential that you perform well and achieve a good score.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Delhi has been organising CTET twice a year, usually in the months of February and September. There are three basic These objectives of conducting CTET exam, bringing national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in selection process, inducing teacher education institutions and students from these institutions to further improve their performance standards and sending a positive signal to all stakeholders that the Government lays special emphasis on teacher quality.

Each time more than lacs of candidates from all India appear this teacher certification test and those qualified apply to various schools of central as well as state government schools across the country.

With CTET exam two different levels have been decided, one, determining eligibility for primary school teacher, i.e. for classes I to V, and second for teacher for classes VI to VIII.

In accordance with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Department (Central Government) of Disability guidelines, following instructions are applicable regarding differently abled candidates during the conduct of CTET Examination:-

1. The differently abled candidates may be given compensatory time of 50 minutes in each paper of CTET Examination for differently abled candidates who are making use of cribe/amanuensis. All the candidates with disability not availing the facility of scribe may also be allowed compensatory time of 50 minutes.

2. The facility of scribe/amanuensis may be allowed to any person who has disability of 40% of more if so desired by the person.

3. The candidate may be permitted for opting of his/her own scribe/amanuensis or may be provided by the Centre Superintendent on his/her request. Such candidates are advised to request the centre superintendent for amanuensis one day before the examination in between 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

4. There will be no criteria for educational qualification, age etc. for the scribe/ amanuensis.

5. Proper seating arrangement preferably at ground floor, should be made prior to the commencement of Examination to avoid confusion.

6. The time of giving the question paper, should be marked accurately and timely supply of question paper meant for visually impaired candidates, should be ensured.

7. There should also be flexibility in accommodating any change in scribe/reader/lab assistant in case of emergency. The candidates should also be allowed to take more than one scribe/reader for writing different papers especially for language. As per earlier CTET examinations, there will be separate Question Paper for Visually Impaired candidates.