CTET Result 2023 OUT: Check Special Provisions for Differently Abled Candidates, Cut Off Marks, Scorecard & Other Details

CTET Result 2023 has been released by the CBSE. Candidates can refer to the article below to check the special provisions for differently abled candidates. For more information on CTET Cut Off, CTET Pass Marks, how to check ctet result & other details candidates can see the article below.

CTET Result 2023
CTET Result 2023

CTET Cut Off: The CTET result for the December cycle exam of 2023 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score by logging in to the CTET Result window. The result has been announced on March 3, 2023.

 

In total, 9,55,869 candidates have qualified both paper 1 and paper 2 of the CTET exam. The examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from December 28, 2022 to February 7, 2023, in 74 cities and 243 exam centers across India. Around 32.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam at the designated testing centers across India.

If you have appeared for the CTET exam, it is recommended that you check your result as soon as possible. The result will contain important information about your performance in the exam, including your score and whether or not you have qualified for the paper. Keep in mind that the CTET exam is an important requirement for those who wish to pursue a career in teaching, so it is essential that you perform well and achieve a good score.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Delhi has been organising CTET twice a year, usually in the months of February and September. There are three basic These objectives of conducting CTET exam, bringing national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in selection process, inducing teacher education institutions and students from these institutions to further improve their performance standards and sending a positive signal to all stakeholders that the Government lays special emphasis on teacher quality.

Each time more than lacs of candidates from all India appear this teacher certification test and those qualified apply to various schools of central as well as state government schools across the country.

With CTET exam two different levels have been decided, one, determining eligibility for primary school teacher, i.e. for classes I to V, and second for teacher for classes VI to VIII.

In accordance  with  the  Ministry  of  Social  Justice and Empowerment Department (Central Government) of Disability guidelines,  following  instructions  are  applicable regarding  differently  abled candidates  during  the  conduct  of  CTET Examination:-

1.  The differently abled candidates may be given compensatory time  of  50  minutes  in  each  paper  of  CTET  Examination  for  differently abled  candidates  who  are  making  use  of cribe/amanuensis.  All the candidates with disability not availing the facility of scribe may also be allowed compensatory time of 50 minutes.

2.  The facility of  scribe/amanuensis  may  be  allowed  to  any  person who has disability of 40% of more if so desired by the person.

3.  The  candidate  may  be  permitted  for  opting  of  his/her  own scribe/amanuensis  or  may  be  provided  by  the  Centre Superintendent on his/her request. Such candidates are advised to request the centre superintendent for amanuensis one day before the examination in between 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

4.  There will be no criteria for educational qualification, age etc. for the scribe/ amanuensis.

5.  Proper seating arrangement preferably at ground floor, should be made prior  to  the  commencement  of  Examination  to  avoid confusion.

6.  The time of giving  the  question  paper,  should  be  marked accurately and timely supply of question paper meant for visually impaired candidates, should be ensured.

7.  There  should  also  be  flexibility  in  accommodating any  change  in scribe/reader/lab  assistant  in  case  of  emergency.  The  candidates should  also  be  allowed  to  take  more  than  one  scribe/reader  for writing different papers especially for language. As per earlier CTET examinations, there will be separate Question Paper for Visually Impaired candidates.

