CTET Result 2023 OUT at ctet.nic.in: Download Scorecard, 9.5 Lakh Qualified

CTET Result 2023: CBSE declared CTET Result 2023 on 03 March. Candidates who have appeared in the national-level teacher assessment exam can download CTET Score Card 2023 from ctet.nic.in. Around 9.5 lakh students have qualified in the exam of which 579844 qualified in CTET Paper 1 and 376025 candidates qualified in CTET Paper 2.
To download CTET Scorecard 2023 candidates have to login to the CTET website which is ctet.nic.in and provide their roll number Approximately 32.45 lakh candidates appeared in the exam which was held in CBT mode from December 28 to February 7, 2023.
CTET Sarkari Result Login Window link is provided below for candidates to download the result and scorecard.
CTET Result 2023 Announced - Check Here CTET 2023 Scorecard Login Link
|
CTET Result 2023 - Announced on 03 March
Also Read:
CTET Result 2023: How to Download CTET Scorecard?
CTET Result has been announced along with the scores. Candidates can download the CTET Scorecard along with the result. Check the below steps to download CTET Result and score card.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link appearing on homepage
Step 3: Click on the link ‘CTET December Result 2022’
Step 4: To download CTET Result enter Roll/Registration Number
Step 5: Download CTET Result PDF and Scorecard
CTET Result 2023: Analysis of Pass Percentage
CTET Result 2023 has been announced for 32.3 laid candidates who have appeared in the exam. The details regarding the qualified and appeared candidates will be published in due course.
|
CTET 2022
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Paper I
|1704282
|1422959
|579844
|
Paper II
|1538464
|1276071
|376025
|
Total
|3243746
|2699030
|955869
|
CTET 2021
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Paper I
|
18,92,276
|
14,95,511
|
4,45,467
|
Paper II
|
16,62,886
|
1 2,78,165
|
2,20,069
CTET Result 2023: Steps to Download CTET Certificate
Candidates who qualify can download CTET certificates from the DIGILocker website/App after the CTET Result 2023 is released. CBSE will send the DigiLocker username to all the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Candidates need to log in to the DigiLocker account using the username and password to download CTET Result and certificates.
How to download CTET Certificate - Stepwise Procedure
Step 1: Login with registered mobile no or Aadhaar number
Step 2: After login into Digilocker, select the Get More Now/Get Issued Documents option
Step 3: Select Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi
Step 4: Select Teacher Eligibility Test Mark-sheet or Certificate
Step 5: Enter Roll No. and Select the Year of passing document
Step 6: Click on the checkbox then click to download CTET Certificate
CTET Login 2023: Forget Password? How to Retrieve Application Roll Number
CTET Result 2023: What is CTET Cut Off Marks?
The CTET 2023 result has been declared only for those candidates who have scored the cutoff score as per their category. The CTET Cutoff score for General category candidates is 60% and 55% for OBC/SC/ST candidates. Check the table below for more details on CTET 2023 result qualifying marks.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Marks
|
Cutoff Score
|
General
|
60%
|
90 out of 150
|
OBC/SC/ST
|
55%
|
82 out of 150
Central Teacher Eligibility Test commonly known as CTET, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) twice a year based on the rules confined by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Based on the CTET certificates candidates can apply for all Central Government Teaching jobs like KVS, NVS Army Teacher, ERDO, etc.