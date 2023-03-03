CTET Result 2023 OUT at ctet.nic.in: Download Scorecard, 9.5 Lakh Qualified

CTET Result 2023 has been released by CBSE at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check the scorecard direct link, cut off marks and other details here.

CTET Result 2023: CBSE declared CTET Result 2023 on 03 March. Candidates who have appeared in the national-level teacher assessment exam can download CTET Score Card 2023 from ctet.nic.in. Around 9.5 lakh students have qualified in the exam of which 579844 qualified in CTET Paper 1 and 376025 candidates qualified in CTET Paper 2.



To download CTET Scorecard 2023 candidates have to login to the CTET website which is ctet.nic.in and provide their roll number Approximately 32.45 lakh candidates appeared in the exam which was held in CBT mode from December 28 to February 7, 2023.

CTET Sarkari Result Login Window link is provided below for candidates to download the result and scorecard.

CTET Result 2023 Announced - Check Here CTET 2023 Scorecard Login Link

CTET Result 2023 - Announced on 03 March

Click Here to download CTET Result

CTET Result 2023: How to Download CTET Scorecard?

CTET Result has been announced along with the scores. Candidates can download the CTET Scorecard along with the result. Check the below steps to download CTET Result and score card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link appearing on homepage

Step 3: Click on the link ‘CTET December Result 2022’

Step 4: To download CTET Result enter Roll/Registration Number

Step 5: Download CTET Result PDF and Scorecard

CTET Result 2023: Analysis of Pass Percentage

CTET Result 2023 has been announced for 32.3 laid candidates who have appeared in the exam. The details regarding the qualified and appeared candidates will be published in due course.



CTET 2022 Registered Appeared Qualified Paper I 1704282 1422959 579844 Paper II 1538464 1276071 376025 Total

3243746 2699030 955869 CTET 2021 Registered Appeared Qualified Paper I 18,92,276 14,95,511 4,45,467 Paper II 16,62,886 1 2,78,165 2,20,069

CTET Result 2023: Steps to Download CTET Certificate

Candidates who qualify can download CTET certificates from the DIGILocker website/App after the CTET Result 2023 is released. CBSE will send the DigiLocker username to all the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Candidates need to log in to the DigiLocker account using the username and password to download CTET Result and certificates.

How to download CTET Certificate - Stepwise Procedure

Step 1: Login with registered mobile no or Aadhaar number

Step 2: After login into Digilocker, select the Get More Now/Get Issued Documents option

Step 3: Select Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi

Step 4: Select Teacher Eligibility Test Mark-sheet or Certificate

Step 5: Enter Roll No. and Select the Year of passing document

Step 6: Click on the checkbox then click to download CTET Certificate

CTET Login 2023: Forget Password? How to Retrieve Application Roll Number

CTET Result 2023: What is CTET Cut Off Marks?

The CTET 2023 result has been declared only for those candidates who have scored the cutoff score as per their category. The CTET Cutoff score for General category candidates is 60% and 55% for OBC/SC/ST candidates. Check the table below for more details on CTET 2023 result qualifying marks.

Category Qualifying Marks Cutoff Score General 60% 90 out of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82 out of 150

Central Teacher Eligibility Test commonly known as CTET, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) twice a year based on the rules confined by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Based on the CTET certificates candidates can apply for all Central Government Teaching jobs like KVS, NVS Army Teacher, ERDO, etc.