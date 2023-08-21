CTET Result 2023 Release Date Direct Link to Download Scorecard

CTET Result 2023: CBSE will release the result of CTET 2023 on this date. Candidates can check CTET Score Card link, Answer Key Link, Final Answer Key Details and other details here.

Get all the details of CTET Result 2023

CTET Result 2023: CBSE conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 20 August 2023. CTET Paper I conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. All applicants who appeared in the exam are waiting for the result. The result will be declared on the official website of CBSE at ctet.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will upload CTET Marks 2023 under the login section of the website.

CTET Result Date 2023

According to the official notice, the result will be declared in the last week of September 2023. The candidates are required to login into the official website. Candidates can download the result and check their marks.

CTET Answer Key 2023

Before releasing the result, CBSE will upload the answer key of the exam. The answer key is expected on 27 August 2023. The answer key will be released in a PDF format. The board will also invite the objection from the applicants on official website.

CTET December 2022 exam was conducted between 28 December 2022 to 07 February 2023 and provisional answer keys were released on 14 February 12023. The result for the same was declared on 03 March 2023.

CTET Result 2023: Check Steps to Download Marks Here

You can check your result by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE CTET.

Step 2: Click on the "CTET Result 2023" link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Details on CTET Result 2023

The CTET Result 2023 consists of the following details:

Your roll number

Your name

Your category

Your marks in Paper 1

Your marks in Paper 2

Your total marks

Your qualifying status

CTET July 2023 Qualifying Marls

The qualifying marks for the CTET 2023 are 60% for Paper 1 and 60% for Paper 2. The CTET Result 2023 is valid for a period of 7 years. You can use your CTET score to apply for teaching jobs in central government schools, state government schools, and private schools.