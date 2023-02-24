CTET Result 2023: When, How All FAQs Related to CBSE CTET Exam, Check Here

CBSE to soon announce CTET 2023 result. Candidates can check here for the latest updates and news on CTET results along with 10 Frequent questions and answers.

CTET Result 2023 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the CTET result. The December cycle CTET Result 2023 is expected to be announced shortly at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check their score at the CTET Result login window which will be activated shortly.

There is no official confirmation from the CBSE regarding the release date and time of CTET result. However, various national dailies report that the CBSE may declare CTET results by the end of February 2023.

CTET exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from December 28 to February 7, 2023. Approximately 32.5 lakh candidates appeared in the exam at various designated testing centers across India.

CTET Result 2023: Check Here 10 Latest Updates on CTET Result

Question 1: At what time CTET result will be announced?

Answer: The exact time of CTET result declaration has not been announced by the examination authority CBSE. However, the result is expected to be released soon.

Question 2: When CTET result 2023 will be declared?

Answer: CTET result can be announced anytime soon. But the official date of the result declaration has not been announced. As per the media reports, the CTET result 2023 is expected to be announced by end of February.

Also Read - CTET Cut Off 2023

Question 3: How to check CTET result 2023?

Answer: Candidates can check CTET Result 2023 from the login window available at ctet.nic.in. The login facility for candidates will be available upon the declaration of results.

Question 4: CTET Result 2023: From Where Can I check?

Answer: Candidates can their CTET results from ctet.nic.in. To check CTET results visit the official website and provide their application number and date of birth.

Question 5: CTET Result 2023: From Where Can I Download scorecard?

Answer: After the declaration of the result, CBSE will issue the CTET scorecard. These documents will have details like Candidate’s name, roll number, father’s name, mother’s name, category, subject, exam qualifying status, marks secured in each subject, and total score

Question 6: What is the best score in CTET 2023?

Answer: The best score range in CTET is 140-145. Candidates scoring 154 marks out of total marks 150 can be the best score. Moreover, candidates also score 145 -150 in the written exam. Therefore, it is difficult to predict CTET's best score as it depends on the candidate’s aptitude and learning.

Question 7: Is 82 marks pass for CTET?

Answer: If the candidate scores 82 marks will not be able to qualify. As per the notification, the CTET 2023 cutoff score is 60% for general category candidates.While the CTET cutoff score is 55% for OBC/SC/ST/EWS and all other candidates. The result will be declared for only those candidates who will secure equal to or more than the cutoff score as per their category.

CTET Result 2023: Category Wise Cut Off Score and Passing Marks

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage CTET Passing Marks out of 150 General 60% 90 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82

Question 8: Is CTET certificate valid for lifetime?

Answer: Yes the validity of the CTET certificate is for a lifetime. Ministry of Education on 3rd June 2021 announced that Government has decided to extend the validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with a retrospective effect from 2011. The respective State Govts. /UTs will take necessary action to revalidate/issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of 7 years has already elapsed.

Question 9: What to do after clearing CTET exam?

Answer: CTET-qualified candidates can apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT’s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. They can also apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET. Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools consider the TET conducted by the State Government. However, a State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.

According to CBSE Affiliation Bye-Law 53, prescribing the minimum qualifications for teachers to teach various subjects in Classes I to VIII in the schools Affiliated to CBSE stands amended to that extent and it shall be mandatory that the teachers appointed hereinafter i.e. 6th March 2012 to teach classes I to VIII in the Schools affiliated to the CBSE shall qualify/pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by CBSE on behalf of Central Government or Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by the appropriate State Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for this purpose.

Question 10: Can I sit for CTET without B Ed?

Answer: Yes, B. Ed is not compulsory to apply for the CTET exam. However, there is a criterion wherein candidates who have completed graduation with minimum 50% marks and a BEd degree can appear for the CTET exam.