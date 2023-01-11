CBSE CTET Cut off 2023: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

CBSE CTET Cutoff 2023: The CBSE CTET Cut Off Marks will be released on the official website - ctet.nic.in after the result declaration. Check the CBSE CTET Previous Cut-off Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks category-wise here.

CBSE CTET Cutoff 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE CTET Cut off marks soon on the official website. The CTET December exam will be conducted from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. As the CTET December exam is ongoing, the candidates are searching for the CBSE CTET Cut-Off marks. However, the official cut-off marks for the December exam is not yet announced.

Hence, the candidates can check out the previous year's cut-off to determine fluctuations in the exam trends over the last years and predict the expected cut-off and qualifying chances. In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the CBSE CTET Cut Off Marks including steps to download cut-off marks, previous cut-off marks, and minimum qualifying marks.

How to Download CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023?

Follow the steps below to download the CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE CTET website.

Step 2: Click on the “CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, the candidates can view the cut-off marks on their devices.

Step 5: Download or take the printout of the cut-off marks for future use.

CBSE CTET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The CBSE CTET minimum qualifying marks should be obtained by the candidates to be declared CTET pass or CTET Qualified. The category-wise CBSE CTET Minimum Qualifying marks are shared below:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 Out Of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50 Out Of 150

Factors Affecting the CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023

The board determines the CBSE CTET cut-off marks based on several factors. The factors that are considered for determining the CTET December Cut-Off marks are given below:

Number of candidates appearing for the exam

The difficulty level of the paper

Category.

Marks Secured in the Paper I/Paper II Exam

CBSE CTET Previous Year Cut-Off/Result Analysis & Pass Percentage

The board will release the category-wise CBSE CTET cut-off on the official website. After analyzing the previous exam trends, it is expected that cut-off marks PDF will be announced soon. Candidates should go through the previous year's results to determine the level of the exam. Check the category-wise CBSE CTET Previous Year Cut-Off marks below:

Category CTET Cut Off 2021 CTET Cut Off 2019 December CTET Cut Off 2019 July OBC 85 87 90 SC 80 85 82.5 General 87 80 82.5 ST 80 80 82.5

CBSE CTET Previous Year Result Analysis & Pass Percentage

Have a look at the table below to know about the CBSE CTET Previous Year Result Analysis & Pass Percentage for reference purposes.

CTET Year Candidates Appeared Qualified Pass Percentage CTET December 2022 27,73,676 - - CTET January 2022 23,51,725 6,54,299 - January 2021 Paper 1 12,47,217 4,14,798 33.25% January 2021 Paper 2 11,04,454 2,39,501 21.68% December 2019 Paper 1 14,13,390 2,47,386 17.50% December 2019 Paper 2 9,91,755 2,94,899 29.73% July 2019 Paper 1 13,59,478 2,14,658 15.78% July 2019 Paper 2 10,17,553 1,37,172 13.48% December 2018 Paper 1 10,73,545 1,78,273 16.60% December 2018 Paper 2 8,78,425 1,26,968 14.45% September 2016 Paper 1 1,93,005 26,638 13.8% September 2016 Paper 2 3,86,085 42,928 11.12% September 2015 6,55,660 1,14,580 17.48% February 2015 6,77,554 80,187 11.95 % February 2014 7,50,000 13,425 1.7% July 2013 7,76,000 77,000 9.96% November 2012 7,95,000 4,850 0.61% January 2012 9,00,000 55,422 6.1% June 2011 7,60,000 97,919 9%

We hope this article was able to solve the queries of the candidates. The candidates need to clear the CBSE CTET Cut Off Marks to get awarded the TET Qualifying Certificate.