CBSE CTET Cut off 2023: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

CBSE CTET Cutoff 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE CTET Cut off marks soon on the official website. The CTET December exam will be conducted from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. As the CTET December exam is ongoing, the candidates are searching for the CBSE CTET Cut-Off marks. However, the official cut-off marks for the December exam is not yet announced.
Hence, the candidates can check out the previous year's cut-off to determine fluctuations in the exam trends over the last years and predict the expected cut-off and qualifying chances. In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the CBSE CTET Cut Off Marks including steps to download cut-off marks, previous cut-off marks, and minimum qualifying marks.
How to Download CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023?
Follow the steps below to download the CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks without any hassles.
Step 1: Go to the official CBSE CTET website.
Step 2: Click on the “CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now, the candidates can view the cut-off marks on their devices.
Step 5: Download or take the printout of the cut-off marks for future use.
|
CTET Study Material
|
CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips
CBSE CTET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023
The CBSE CTET minimum qualifying marks should be obtained by the candidates to be declared CTET pass or CTET Qualified. The category-wise CBSE CTET Minimum Qualifying marks are shared below:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Passing Marks
|
General
|
60%
|
90 Out Of 150
|
OBC/SC/ST
|
55%
|
82.50 Out Of 150
Factors Affecting the CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023
The board determines the CBSE CTET cut-off marks based on several factors. The factors that are considered for determining the CTET December Cut-Off marks are given below:
- Number of candidates appearing for the exam
- The difficulty level of the paper
- Category.
- Marks Secured in the Paper I/Paper II Exam
CBSE CTET Previous Year Cut-Off/Result Analysis & Pass Percentage
The board will release the category-wise CBSE CTET cut-off on the official website. After analyzing the previous exam trends, it is expected that cut-off marks PDF will be announced soon. Candidates should go through the previous year's results to determine the level of the exam. Check the category-wise CBSE CTET Previous Year Cut-Off marks below:
|
Category
|
CTET Cut Off 2021
|
CTET Cut Off 2019 December
|
CTET Cut Off 2019 July
|
OBC
|
85
|
87
|
90
|
SC
|
80
|
85
|
82.5
|
General
|
87
|
80
|
82.5
|
ST
|
80
|
80
|
82.5
CBSE CTET Previous Year Result Analysis & Pass Percentage
Have a look at the table below to know about the CBSE CTET Previous Year Result Analysis & Pass Percentage for reference purposes.
|
CTET Year
|
Candidates Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Pass Percentage
|
CTET December 2022
|
27,73,676
|
-
|
-
|
CTET January 2022
|
23,51,725
|
6,54,299
|
-
|
January 2021 Paper 1
|
12,47,217
|
4,14,798
|
33.25%
|
January 2021 Paper 2
|
11,04,454
|
2,39,501
|
21.68%
|
December 2019 Paper 1
|
14,13,390
|
2,47,386
|
17.50%
|
December 2019 Paper 2
|
9,91,755
|
2,94,899
|
29.73%
|
July 2019 Paper 1
|
13,59,478
|
2,14,658
|
15.78%
|
July 2019 Paper 2
|
10,17,553
|
1,37,172
|
13.48%
|
December 2018 Paper 1
|
10,73,545
|
1,78,273
|
16.60%
|
December 2018 Paper 2
|
8,78,425
|
1,26,968
|
14.45%
|
September 2016 Paper 1
|
1,93,005
|
26,638
|
13.8%
|
September 2016 Paper 2
|
3,86,085
|
42,928
|
11.12%
|
September 2015
|
6,55,660
|
1,14,580
|
17.48%
|
February 2015
|
6,77,554
|
80,187
|
11.95 %
|
February 2014
|
7,50,000
|
13,425
|
1.7%
|
July 2013
|
7,76,000
|
77,000
|
9.96%
|
November 2012
|
7,95,000
|
4,850
|
0.61%
|
January 2012
|
9,00,000
|
55,422
|
6.1%
|
June 2011
|
7,60,000
|
97,919
|
9%
We hope this article was able to solve the queries of the candidates. The candidates need to clear the CBSE CTET Cut Off Marks to get awarded the TET Qualifying Certificate.
|
Related Topics
|
CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App