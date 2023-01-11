CBSE CTET Cut off 2023: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise

CBSE CTET Cutoff 2023: The CBSE CTET Cut Off Marks will be released on the official website - ctet.nic.in after the result declaration. Check the CBSE CTET Previous Cut-off Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks category-wise here.

CBSE CTET Cutoff 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE CTET Cut off marks soon on the official website. The CTET December exam will be conducted from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. As the CTET December exam is ongoing, the candidates are searching for the CBSE CTET Cut-Off marks. However, the official cut-off marks for the December exam is not yet announced. 

Hence, the candidates can check out the previous year's cut-off to determine fluctuations in the exam trends over the last years and predict the expected cut-off and qualifying chances. In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the CBSE CTET Cut Off Marks including steps to download cut-off marks, previous cut-off marks, and minimum qualifying marks.

How to Download CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023?

Follow the steps below to download the CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE CTET website.

Step 2: Click on the “CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, the candidates can view the cut-off marks on their devices.

Step 5: Download or take the printout of the cut-off marks for future use.

CBSE CTET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The CBSE CTET minimum qualifying marks should be obtained by the candidates to be declared CTET pass or CTET Qualified. The category-wise CBSE CTET Minimum Qualifying marks are shared below:

 

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

Passing Marks

General

60%

90 Out Of 150

OBC/SC/ST

55%

82.50 Out Of  150

Factors Affecting the CBSE CTET Cut-Off Marks 2023

The board determines the CBSE CTET cut-off marks based on several factors. The factors that are considered for determining the CTET December Cut-Off marks are given below:

  • Number of candidates appearing for the exam
  • The difficulty level of the paper
  • Category.
  • Marks Secured in the Paper I/Paper II Exam

CBSE CTET Previous Year Cut-Off/Result Analysis & Pass Percentage 

The board will release the category-wise CBSE CTET cut-off on the official website. After analyzing the previous exam trends, it is expected that cut-off marks PDF will be announced soon. Candidates should go through the previous year's results to determine the level of the exam. Check the category-wise CBSE CTET Previous Year Cut-Off marks below:

Category

CTET Cut Off 2021

CTET Cut Off 2019 December

CTET Cut Off 2019 July

OBC

85

87

90

SC

80

85

82.5

General

87

80

82.5

ST

80

80

82.5

CBSE CTET Previous Year Result Analysis & Pass Percentage

Have a look at the table below to know about the CBSE CTET Previous Year Result Analysis & Pass Percentage for reference purposes.

CTET Year

Candidates Appeared

Qualified

Pass Percentage

CTET December 2022

27,73,676

-

-

CTET January 2022

23,51,725

6,54,299

-

January 2021 Paper 1

12,47,217

4,14,798

33.25%

January 2021 Paper 2

11,04,454

2,39,501

21.68%

December 2019 Paper 1

14,13,390

2,47,386

17.50%

December 2019 Paper 2

9,91,755

2,94,899

29.73%

July 2019 Paper 1

13,59,478

2,14,658

15.78%

July 2019 Paper 2

10,17,553

1,37,172

13.48%

December 2018 Paper 1

10,73,545

1,78,273

16.60%

December 2018 Paper 2

8,78,425

1,26,968

14.45%

September 2016  Paper 1

1,93,005

26,638

13.8%

September 2016 Paper 2

3,86,085

42,928

11.12%

September 2015

6,55,660

1,14,580

17.48%

February 2015

6,77,554

80,187

11.95 %

February 2014

7,50,000

13,425

1.7%

July 2013

7,76,000

77,000

9.96%

November 2012

7,95,000

4,850

0.61%

January 2012

9,00,000

55,422

6.1%

June 2011

7,60,000

97,919

9%

We hope this article was able to solve the queries of the candidates. The candidates need to clear the CBSE CTET Cut Off Marks to get awarded the TET Qualifying Certificate.

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any sectional cut-off marks in CTET 2023 Exam?

There are a total of five subjects and there is no sectional Cut-Off In this Exam.

Q2. What are the minimum qualifying marks for different categories in the CBSE CTET exam?

The minimum qualifying marks or passing marks in the CBSE CTET Exam is 60% for the General category and 55% for OBC/SC/ST category.

Q3. Is there any negative marking in CTET 2023 Exam?

There is no negative marking for wrong Answers in CTET Exam
