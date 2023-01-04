CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Not Postponed: Director JK Yadav Urged Authorities to Avoid Clash with CTET 2023 Exam Dates

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Not Postponed: CBSE has released an official notification stating that the CTET December 2022 Exam dates have been fixed. CTET Director JK Yadav has requested other Exam Conducting bodies to avoid clashes with CTET 2023 Exam Dates.

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Not Postponed: CBSE is currently holding the online exam for the 16th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test. CTET 2022-23 Exam was held in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th) on 28th & 29th December 2022. CTET 2022 Exam is going to be held from 9th January to 7th February 2023. The test is being held in 211 cities across the country. A total of 32.45 lakh have registered this year for CTET 2022.

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Not Postponed

JK Yadav, Director of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), has urged the examination conducting authorities not to conduct any public examinations on the CTET 2023 Exam dates, I.e., during 9th January to 7th February 2023 to avoid clash with CTET 2022 Exam.

The Director has made the request to state boards, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), National Testing Agency (NTA), University Grants Commission (SSC), all state SSCs, railway board, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Naovdaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Central Tibetan Schools Administration, association of Indian universities, Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), CSIR, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Commission for Teachers Education (NCTE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), CBSE officials and others exam conducting bodies.

Download CTET 2022-23 Exam Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers PDF

Check CBSE CTET Exam Analysis 2022 (28th/29th Dec Paper-1 & 2 Review)

CTET 2022-23 Exam Schedule

Below is the current CTET 2022-Exam Schedule:

-December 28 to 29, 2022,

– January 09 to 13, 2023,

– January 17 to 20, 2023,

– January 23 to 25, 2023,

– January 27 to 30, 2023,

– February 01 to 04, 2023,

– February 06 to 07, 2023

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Highlights of CTET 2022-23 Exam

- CTET Dec 2022 Exam is being held in Online Mode for the first time across different cities.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Direct Link to Download CTET 202 2 Admit Card

- Each question will carry an equal 1 mark in Paper-1 & Paper-2.

- 150 questions will be asked in 150 minutes to complete the test (Paper-1 & Paper-2 Each).

- There is no negative marking for the wrong answers.

- CTET is qualifying in nature. CTET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the CTET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

- There are five subjects and no sectional cut-off in this exam.

- Candidates are also required to carry these things with them - A face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), transparent water bottle was allowed.

CTET 2022 Answer Key

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website.

CTET 2022 Result

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in

CTET 2022 Certificate Validity

In an announcement made by CBSE, the CTET score is now valid for a lifetime.