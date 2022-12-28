CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (28th Dec) Paper-1 & 2 Review: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (28th Dec) Paper-1 & 2 Review: Check Central Teacher Eligibility Test Paper Analysis 2022 being held on 28th December 2022 in online mode by CBSE. Check Section-wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level, and Good Attempts.

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (28th Dec Paper-1 & 2 Review): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam to be held in December 2022 and January/ February 2023. The CTET 2022-23 exam will begin today on 28th December 2022. Candidates appearing for the CTET 2022-23 exam can check the CTET Exam Analysis 2022 Paper-1 & Paper 2 Review along with CTET 2022-23 exam schedule below for detailed exam dates.

As per news reports, a total of 32.45 lakh candidates have registered for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam this year. The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be held in two shifts in online mode. The CTET 2022-23 exam will be held in two levels – Paper 1 (Primary Level for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level for Classes 6th to 8th). In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam analysis for CTET 2022 for both Paper 1 & Paper 2.

When Is CTET Exam 2022?

The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be held in two shifts in online mode. Shift 1 will be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appearing for the CTET 2022-23 exam can check the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022-23) exam schedule below:

CTET Exam Dates 2022-23 December 2022 28th/ 29th December 2022 January 2023 9th/ 10th/ 11th/ 12th/ 13th/ 17th/ 18th/ 19th/ 20th/ 23rd/ 24th/ 25th / 27th/ 28th/ 29th/ 30th January 2023 February 2023 1st/ 2nd/ 3rd/ 4th/ 6th/ 7th/ 8th February 2023

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Paper-1 Review (28th Dec 2022)

Candidates appearing for selection as Teachers for Classes 1 to 5 will be required to clear Paper 1 of CTET 2022 which will determine their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Check detailed exam analysis of CTET 2022 Paper-1 below:

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 28th December 2022 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 23-24 Moderate Language-I 30 26-27 Easy to Moderate Language-II 30 26-27 Easy to Moderate Mathematics 30 23-24 Moderate Environment Studies 30 22-23 Easy to Moderate Total 150 100-119 Easy to Moderate

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Topics Asked

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky 2-3 Piaget Stages – Formal operation 2-3 Animism by Piaget 1-2 Inclusive Education 1-2 Kohlberg Stage for Punishment, Social Interaction 1-2 LAD by Chomsky 1-2 Language Skills 1-2 Language is Inborn, this quote said by whom? 1-2 At what age child turn from childhood to adolescence 1-2 Primary Socialization -​is the primary agency of socialization of children. Ans1. School2. Mass-media 3. Family 4. Religion 1-2 Critical Thinking 1-2 Direct Method of Adjustment 1-2 Evaluation 1-2 NCF 2005 1-2 Gardner Theory 1-2 Progressive Education 1-2 Gilligan 1-2 RTE 2009 1-2 Erich Neumann 1-2 NEP 2022 1-2 Difficult in making omissions, reversals and substitution while reading text is an indication of (1. Dystonia 2. Dyscalculia 3. Dysphoria 4. Dyslexia) 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Taj Mahal, Psychoanalysis: Synonym & Antonym) 9-10 Poem (Poetic devices, Hyperbola) 6-7 English Pedagogy 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Two passage (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यये, अन्लोम, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे) 9-10 Poem (Bharat Mala) 6-7 Pedagogy (Chomsky, Language Acquisition, Piaget) 15

Mathematics (30 Marks) Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Money Concept 1-2 Time and Distance 1-2 Train 1-2 Algebra 1-2 Mensuration 2D 1-2 Area & Perimeter 1-2 Volume 1-2 Number Series 1-2 Number System 1-2 Polynomial 1-2 Measurement & Capacity 1-2 Based on PYQ 1-2 How to Change Hour into Seconds 1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Insects 1-2 Maps 1-2 Which constitutes required for Solar System formation? 1-2 Which is the fruit form? 1-2 Owl rotates his neck 1-2 Elephant 1-2 Honey bee (odd one out) 1-2 Peacock 1-2 Painting madhubani 1-2 National animal 1-2 Aurangjeb 1-2 Sloth 1-2 National Park 1-2

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Paper-2 Review (28th Dec 2022)

Candidates appearing for selection as Teachers for Classes 6 to 8 will be required to clear Paper 2 of CTET 2022 which will determine their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Check the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2022 Paper-2 below:

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 28th December 2022 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 23-24 Easy Language-I 30 26-27 Easy Language-II 30 26-27 Easy to Moderate Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies 60 24-25 Easy to Moderate 60 23-24 Easy Total 150 110-120 Easy to Moderate

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Topics Asked

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Piaget Stages – Formal Operation 2-3 Stephen Krashen and Language Acquisition Hypothesis 2-3 Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding 1-2 Gilligan 1-2 RTE 2009 1-2 Gender Bias 1-2 NEP 2020 1-2 Progressive Education 1-2 Gardner Multiple Intelligence Theory 1-2 NCF 2005 1-2 Evaluation 1-2 Reinforcement 1-2 Critical Thinking 1-2 Skinner Theory – Operant conditioning theory 1-2 Language skills 1-2 LAD by Chomsky 1-2 Kohlberg Stage for Punishment, Social Interaction 1-2 Inclusive Education 1-2 Animism by Piaget 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Photography, Dowry: Synonym & Antonym) 9-10 Poem 6-7 English Pedagogy 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension Two passage (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यये, अन्लोम, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे) 9-10 Poem 6-7 Pedagogy 15

Mathematics / Science (60 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy (both) 20 Physics 6-7 Chemistry 5-6 Biology 5-6 Algebra 4-5 Geometry 4-5 Simplification 1-2 Mensuration 1-2 Probability 1-2

Social Studies - 60 Marks Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy 20 Teaching Learning Material – Assertions Reason Related 1-2 Ancient India 1-2 Head of Municipal Council, First Municipal Council was started in which city? 1-2 B R Ambedkar Drafting Committee 1-2 Who administers the oath to the CM? 1-2 Governor 1-2 Constitution 1-2 Parts of Parliament 1-2 Mughal Period 1-2 International Timeline 1-2 Longitude, Latitude 1-2 1857 Revolution 1-2 Article 1-2

CTET Cut Off 2022: Minimum Qualifying Marks

As per NCTE, A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

(a) School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST,OBC, differently abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy.

(b) Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

CTET Category Wise Cut Off Marks

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks Passing Marks General 60% 90 out of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82 out of 150

How to Check CTET Cut Off 2022?

Step 1: Candidates can check the official cut off marks for CTET 2022 on the official website of CTET i.e., ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CTET Result link.

Step 3: Enter your CTET Roll Number.

Step 4: Click CTET Result and Cut Off link.

CTET Certificate 2022

The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories.

There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified for CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.

CTET Result: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage Highlights

CTET (Year) Candidates Appeared Qualified Pass Percentage CTET 2021 Paper 1 (January) 12,47,217 4,14,798 33.25% CTET 2021 Paper 2 (January) 11,04,454 2,39,501 21.68% CTET 2019 Paper 1 (December) 14,13,390 2,47,386 17.50% CTET 2019 Paper 2 (December) 9,91,755 2,94,899 29.73% CTET 2019 Paper 1 (July) 13,59,478 2,14,658 15.78% CTET 2019 Paper 2 (July) 10,17,553 1,37,172 13.48% CTET 2018 Paper 1 (December) 10,73,545 1,78,273 16.60% CTET 2018 Paper 2 (December) 8,78,425 1,26,968 14.45%

