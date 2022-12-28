CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (28th Dec) Paper-1 & 2 Review: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (28th Dec Paper-1 & 2 Review): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam to be held in December 2022 and January/ February 2023. The CTET 2022-23 exam will begin today on 28th December 2022. Candidates appearing for the CTET 2022-23 exam can check the CTET Exam Analysis 2022 Paper-1 & Paper 2 Review along with CTET 2022-23 exam schedule below for detailed exam dates.

As per news reports, a total of 32.45 lakh candidates have registered for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam this year. The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be held in two shifts in online mode. The CTET 2022-23 exam will be held in two levels – Paper 1 (Primary Level for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level for Classes 6th to 8th).  In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam analysis for CTET 2022 for both Paper 1 & Paper 2.  

When Is CTET Exam 2022?

The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be held in two shifts in online mode. Shift 1 will be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appearing for the CTET 2022-23 exam can check the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022-23) exam schedule below:

CTET Exam Dates 2022-23

December 2022

28th/ 29th December 2022

January 2023

9th/ 10th/ 11th/ 12th/ 13th/ 17th/ 18th/ 19th/ 20th/ 23rd/ 24th/ 25th / 27th/ 28th/ 29th/ 30th January 2023  

February 2023

1st/ 2nd/ 3rd/ 4th/ 6th/ 7th/ 8th February 2023

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Paper-1 Review (28th Dec 2022)

Candidates appearing for selection as Teachers for Classes 1 to 5 will be required to clear Paper 1 of CTET 2022 which will determine their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Check detailed exam analysis of CTET 2022 Paper-1 below:

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 28th December 2022

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

23-24

Moderate

Language-I

30

26-27

Easy to Moderate

Language-II

30

26-27

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics

30

23-24

Moderate

Environment Studies

30

22-23

Easy to Moderate

Total

150

100-119

Easy to Moderate

 

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Topics Asked

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Vygotsky

2-3

Piaget Stages – Formal operation

2-3

Animism by Piaget

1-2

Inclusive Education

1-2

Kohlberg Stage for Punishment, Social Interaction

1-2

LAD by Chomsky

1-2

Language Skills

1-2

Language is Inborn, this quote said by whom?

1-2

At what age child turn from childhood to adolescence

1-2

Primary Socialization -​is the primary agency of socialization of children. Ans1. School2. Mass-media 3. Family 4. Religion

1-2

Critical Thinking

1-2

Direct Method of Adjustment

1-2

Evaluation

1-2

NCF 2005

1-2

Gardner Theory

1-2

Progressive Education

1-2

Gilligan

1-2

RTE 2009

1-2

Erich Neumann

1-2

NEP 2022

1-2

Difficult in making omissions, reversals and substitution while reading text is an indication of (1. Dystonia 2. Dyscalculia 3. Dysphoria 4. Dyslexia)

1-2

 

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions

Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Taj Mahal, Psychoanalysis: Synonym & Antonym)

9-10

Poem (Poetic devices, Hyperbola)

6-7

English Pedagogy

15

 

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension Two passage (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यये, अन्लोम, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे)

9-10

Poem (Bharat Mala)

6-7

Pedagogy (Chomsky, Language Acquisition, Piaget)

15

 

Mathematics (30 Marks)

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

Money Concept

1-2

Time and Distance

1-2

Train

1-2

Algebra

1-2

Mensuration 2D

1-2

Area & Perimeter

1-2

Volume

1-2

Number Series

1-2

Number System

1-2

Polynomial

1-2

Measurement & Capacity

1-2

Based on PYQ

1-2

How to Change Hour into Seconds

1-2

 

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

10

Insects

1-2

Maps

1-2

Which constitutes required for Solar System formation?

1-2

Which is the fruit form?

1-2

Owl rotates his neck

1-2

Elephant

1-2

Honey bee (odd one out)

1-2

Peacock

1-2

Painting madhubani

1-2

National animal

1-2

Aurangjeb

1-2

Sloth

1-2

National Park

1-2

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Paper-2 Review (28th Dec 2022)

Candidates appearing for selection as Teachers for Classes 6 to 8 will be required to clear Paper 2 of CTET 2022 which will determine their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Check the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2022 Paper-2 below:

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 28th December 2022

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

23-24

Easy

Language-I

30

26-27

Easy

Language-II

30

26-27

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics & Science

OR

Social Studies

60

24-25

Easy to Moderate

60

23-24

Easy

Total

150

110-120

Easy to Moderate

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Topics Asked

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Piaget Stages – Formal Operation

2-3

Stephen Krashen and Language Acquisition Hypothesis

2-3

Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding

1-2

Gilligan

1-2

RTE 2009

1-2

Gender Bias

1-2

NEP 2020

1-2

Progressive Education

1-2

Gardner Multiple Intelligence Theory

1-2

NCF 2005

1-2

Evaluation

1-2

Reinforcement

1-2

Critical Thinking

1-2

Skinner Theory – Operant conditioning theory

1-2

Language skills

1-2

LAD by Chomsky

1-2

Kohlberg Stage for Punishment, Social Interaction

1-2

Inclusive Education

1-2

Animism by Piaget

1-2

 

[Language 1] - 30 Marks

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Photography, Dowry: Synonym & Antonym)

9-10

Poem

6-7

English Pedagogy

15

 

[Language 2] - 30 Marks

Topics

No. Of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension Two passage (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यये, अन्लोम, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे)

9-10

Poem

6-7

Pedagogy

15

 

Mathematics / Science (60 Marks)

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy (both)

20

Physics

6-7

Chemistry

5-6

Biology

5-6

Algebra

4-5

Geometry

4-5

Simplification

1-2

Mensuration

1-2

Probability

1-2

 

Social Studies - 60 Marks

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Pedagogy

20

Teaching Learning Material – Assertions Reason Related

1-2

Ancient India

1-2

Head of Municipal Council, First Municipal Council was started in which city?

1-2

B R Ambedkar Drafting Committee

1-2

Who administers the oath to the CM?

1-2

Governor

1-2

Constitution

1-2

Parts of Parliament

1-2

Mughal Period

1-2

International Timeline

1-2

Longitude, Latitude

1-2

1857 Revolution

1-2

Article

1-2

CTET Cut Off 2022: Minimum Qualifying Marks

As per NCTE, A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

(a) School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST,OBC, differently abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy. 

(b) Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment. 

CTET Category Wise Cut Off Marks

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Passing Marks

General

60%

90 out of 150

OBC/SC/ST

55%

82 out of 150

How to Check CTET Cut Off 2022?

Step 1: Candidates can check the official cut off marks for CTET 2022 on the official website of CTET i.e., ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CTET Result link.

Step 3: Enter your CTET Roll Number.

Step 4: Click CTET Result and Cut Off link.

CTET Certificate 2022

The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories.

There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified for CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.

CTET Result: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage Highlights

CTET (Year)

Candidates Appeared

Qualified

Pass Percentage

CTET 2021 Paper 1 (January)

12,47,217

4,14,798

33.25%

CTET 2021 Paper 2 (January)

11,04,454

2,39,501

21.68%

CTET 2019 Paper 1 (December)

14,13,390

2,47,386

17.50%

CTET 2019 Paper 2 (December)

9,91,755

2,94,899

29.73%

CTET 2019 Paper 1 (July)

13,59,478

2,14,658

15.78%

CTET 2019 Paper 2 (July)

10,17,553

1,37,172

13.48%

CTET 2018 Paper 1 (December)

10,73,545

1,78,273

16.60%

CTET 2018 Paper 2 (December)

8,78,425

1,26,968

14.45%

CTET Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed CTET Paper Analysis 2022?

Read our article CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (28th Dec) Paper-1 & 2 Review: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What are the CTET Exam Date 2022?

CTET Exam Dates 2022-23: December 2022 (28th/ 29th), January 2023 (9th/ 10th/ 11th/ 12th/ 13th/ 17th/ 18th/ 19th/ 20th/ 23rd/ 24th/ 25th / 27th/ 28th/ 29th/ 30th), and February 2023 (1st/ 2nd/ 3rd/ 4th/ 6th/ 7th/ 8th).
