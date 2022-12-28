CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (28th Dec) Paper-1 & 2 Review: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (28th Dec Paper-1 & 2 Review): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam to be held in December 2022 and January/ February 2023. The CTET 2022-23 exam will begin today on 28th December 2022. Candidates appearing for the CTET 2022-23 exam can check the CTET Exam Analysis 2022 Paper-1 & Paper 2 Review along with CTET 2022-23 exam schedule below for detailed exam dates.
As per news reports, a total of 32.45 lakh candidates have registered for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam this year. The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be held in two shifts in online mode. The CTET 2022-23 exam will be held in two levels – Paper 1 (Primary Level for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level for Classes 6th to 8th). In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam analysis for CTET 2022 for both Paper 1 & Paper 2.
When Is CTET Exam 2022?
The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be held in two shifts in online mode. Shift 1 will be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appearing for the CTET 2022-23 exam can check the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022-23) exam schedule below:
|
CTET Exam Dates 2022-23
|
December 2022
|
28th/ 29th December 2022
|
January 2023
|
9th/ 10th/ 11th/ 12th/ 13th/ 17th/ 18th/ 19th/ 20th/ 23rd/ 24th/ 25th / 27th/ 28th/ 29th/ 30th January 2023
|
February 2023
|
1st/ 2nd/ 3rd/ 4th/ 6th/ 7th/ 8th February 2023
CTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Paper-1 Review (28th Dec 2022)
Candidates appearing for selection as Teachers for Classes 1 to 5 will be required to clear Paper 1 of CTET 2022 which will determine their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Check detailed exam analysis of CTET 2022 Paper-1 below:
|
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 28th December 2022
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
23-24
|
Moderate
|
Language-I
|
30
|
26-27
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Language-II
|
30
|
26-27
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
23-24
|
Moderate
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
22-23
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
150
|
100-119
|
Easy to Moderate
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Topics Asked
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Vygotsky
|
2-3
|
Piaget Stages – Formal operation
|
2-3
|
Animism by Piaget
|
1-2
|
Inclusive Education
|
1-2
|
Kohlberg Stage for Punishment, Social Interaction
|
1-2
|
LAD by Chomsky
|
1-2
|
Language Skills
|
1-2
|
Language is Inborn, this quote said by whom?
|
1-2
|
At what age child turn from childhood to adolescence
|
1-2
|
Primary Socialization -is the primary agency of socialization of children. Ans1. School2. Mass-media 3. Family 4. Religion
|
1-2
|
Critical Thinking
|
1-2
|
Direct Method of Adjustment
|
1-2
|
Evaluation
|
1-2
|
NCF 2005
|
1-2
|
Gardner Theory
|
1-2
|
Progressive Education
|
1-2
|
Gilligan
|
1-2
|
RTE 2009
|
1-2
|
Erich Neumann
|
1-2
|
NEP 2022
|
1-2
|
Difficult in making omissions, reversals and substitution while reading text is an indication of (1. Dystonia 2. Dyscalculia 3. Dysphoria 4. Dyslexia)
|
1-2
|
[Language 1] - 30 Marks
|
Topics
|
No. Of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Taj Mahal, Psychoanalysis: Synonym & Antonym)
|
9-10
|
Poem (Poetic devices, Hyperbola)
|
6-7
|
English Pedagogy
|
15
|
[Language 2] - 30 Marks
|
Topics
|
No. Of Questions Asked
|
Reading Comprehension Two passage (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यये, अन्लोम, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे)
|
9-10
|
Poem (Bharat Mala)
|
6-7
|
Pedagogy (Chomsky, Language Acquisition, Piaget)
|
15
|
Mathematics (30 Marks)
|
Topics
|
No. Of Questions Asked
|
Pedagogy
|
10
|
Money Concept
|
1-2
|
Time and Distance
|
1-2
|
Train
|
1-2
|
Algebra
|
1-2
|
Mensuration 2D
|
1-2
|
Area & Perimeter
|
1-2
|
Volume
|
1-2
|
Number Series
|
1-2
|
Number System
|
1-2
|
Polynomial
|
1-2
|
Measurement & Capacity
|
1-2
|
Based on PYQ
|
1-2
|
How to Change Hour into Seconds
|
1-2
|
Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks
|
Topics
|
No. Of Questions Asked
|
Pedagogy
|
10
|
Insects
|
1-2
|
Maps
|
1-2
|
Which constitutes required for Solar System formation?
|
1-2
|
Which is the fruit form?
|
1-2
|
Owl rotates his neck
|
1-2
|
Elephant
|
1-2
|
Honey bee (odd one out)
|
1-2
|
Peacock
|
1-2
|
Painting madhubani
|
1-2
|
National animal
|
1-2
|
Aurangjeb
|
1-2
|
Sloth
|
1-2
|
National Park
|
1-2
CTET 2022 Exam Analysis: Paper-2 Review (28th Dec 2022)
Candidates appearing for selection as Teachers for Classes 6 to 8 will be required to clear Paper 2 of CTET 2022 which will determine their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Check the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2022 Paper-2 below:
|
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 28th December 2022
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
23-24
|
Easy
|
Language-I
|
30
|
26-27
|
Easy
|
Language-II
|
30
|
26-27
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Mathematics & Science
OR
Social Studies
|
60
|
24-25
|
Easy to Moderate
|
60
|
23-24
|
Easy
|
Total
|
150
|
110-120
|
Easy to Moderate
CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Topics Asked
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks)
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Piaget Stages – Formal Operation
|
2-3
|
Stephen Krashen and Language Acquisition Hypothesis
|
2-3
|
Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding
|
1-2
|
Gilligan
|
1-2
|
RTE 2009
|
1-2
|
Gender Bias
|
1-2
|
NEP 2020
|
1-2
|
Progressive Education
|
1-2
|
Gardner Multiple Intelligence Theory
|
1-2
|
NCF 2005
|
1-2
|
Evaluation
|
1-2
|
Reinforcement
|
1-2
|
Critical Thinking
|
1-2
|
Skinner Theory – Operant conditioning theory
|
1-2
|
Language skills
|
1-2
|
LAD by Chomsky
|
1-2
|
Kohlberg Stage for Punishment, Social Interaction
|
1-2
|
Inclusive Education
|
1-2
|
Animism by Piaget
|
1-2
|
[Language 1] - 30 Marks
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Photography, Dowry: Synonym & Antonym)
|
9-10
|
Poem
|
6-7
|
English Pedagogy
|
15
|
[Language 2] - 30 Marks
|
Topics
|
No. Of Questions Asked
|
Reading Comprehension Two passage (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यये, अन्लोम, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे)
|
9-10
|
Poem
|
6-7
|
Pedagogy
|
15
|
Mathematics / Science (60 Marks)
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Pedagogy (both)
|
20
|
Physics
|
6-7
|
Chemistry
|
5-6
|
Biology
|
5-6
|
Algebra
|
4-5
|
Geometry
|
4-5
|
Simplification
|
1-2
|
Mensuration
|
1-2
|
Probability
|
1-2
|
Social Studies - 60 Marks
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Pedagogy
|
20
|
Teaching Learning Material – Assertions Reason Related
|
1-2
|
Ancient India
|
1-2
|
Head of Municipal Council, First Municipal Council was started in which city?
|
1-2
|
B R Ambedkar Drafting Committee
|
1-2
|
Who administers the oath to the CM?
|
1-2
|
Governor
|
1-2
|
Constitution
|
1-2
|
Parts of Parliament
|
1-2
|
Mughal Period
|
1-2
|
International Timeline
|
1-2
|
Longitude, Latitude
|
1-2
|
1857 Revolution
|
1-2
|
Article
|
1-2
CTET Cut Off 2022: Minimum Qualifying Marks
As per NCTE, A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.
(a) School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST,OBC, differently abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy.
(b) Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.
CTET Category Wise Cut Off Marks
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Passing Marks
|
General
|
60%
|
90 out of 150
|
OBC/SC/ST
|
55%
|
82 out of 150
How to Check CTET Cut Off 2022?
Step 1: Candidates can check the official cut off marks for CTET 2022 on the official website of CTET i.e., ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the CTET Result link.
Step 3: Enter your CTET Roll Number.
Step 4: Click CTET Result and Cut Off link.
CTET Certificate 2022
The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories.
There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified for CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.
CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.
CTET Result: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage Highlights
|
CTET (Year)
|
Candidates Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Pass Percentage
|
CTET 2021 Paper 1 (January)
|
12,47,217
|
4,14,798
|
33.25%
|
CTET 2021 Paper 2 (January)
|
11,04,454
|
2,39,501
|
21.68%
|
CTET 2019 Paper 1 (December)
|
14,13,390
|
2,47,386
|
17.50%
|
CTET 2019 Paper 2 (December)
|
9,91,755
|
2,94,899
|
29.73%
|
CTET 2019 Paper 1 (July)
|
13,59,478
|
2,14,658
|
15.78%
|
CTET 2019 Paper 2 (July)
|
10,17,553
|
1,37,172
|
13.48%
|
CTET 2018 Paper 1 (December)
|
10,73,545
|
1,78,273
|
16.60%
|
CTET 2018 Paper 2 (December)
|
8,78,425
|
1,26,968
|
14.45%