CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2022: Download Syllabus for Paper-1 & Paper-2

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi releases the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will be active from 31-10-2022 to 24-11-2022. The CTET exam will be held in CBT mode between December 2022 to January 2023.
All the eligible aspirants who aspire to be primary & elementary class teachers in the state should be well versed with the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern. This will give them an idea of the marking scheme prescribed by the board. As per the CBSE CTET Paper pattern, there will be two papers in the exam. Paper 1 is for teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is for teachers for Classes 6 to 8. A total of 150 MCQ-based questions will be asked in each CTET paper and no negative marking is applicable in the exam.
Besides, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to get an idea of the topics asked in the CTET exam. They should align their preparation with the latest CBSE CTET syllabus and exam pattern for better results.
CBSE CTET 2022 Important Dates
The table consists of the important dates of CBSE CTET 2022 given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Start Date of CBSE CTET Application
|
31st October 2022
|
Last Date to Submit CBSE CTET Application
|
24 November 2022
|
CTET Fee Submission Last Date
|
25th November 2022
|
CTET 2022 Exam Dates
|
December 2022 to January 2023
CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2022
- The CBSE CTET exam comprises two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II.
- The exam duration shall be two and a half hours for each paper.
- All the questions will be Multiple Choice Questions.
- As per the CBSE CTET marking scheme, each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marking.
- The medium of paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English)
- The minimum mark will be 60% or above marks to be considered as TET qualified.
|
The CBSE CTET exam Pattern for both papers is discussed below:
CBSE CTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I (Class I to V)
Check out the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
CBSE CTET Exam Pattern for Paper-II (Class VI to VIII)
Check out the CBSE CTET Paper Pattern for Paper II below
|
Type
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Compulsory
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Optional (Either A or B)
|
A- Mathematics & Science
|
60
|
60
|
B - Social Studies/Social Science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
CBSE CTET Syllabus 2022
Candidates who are going to appear for the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test must download the detailed syllabus PDF. The syllabus comprises important topics typically asked in the exam. Check out the CTET Syllabus shared below for reference purposes.
CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper-I (Class I to V)
Check out the CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper I below:
|
Subject Name
|
CBSE CTET Topics
|
Child development and pedagogy
|
|
Language I
|
|
Language-II
|
|
Mathematics
|
|
Environmental Studies
|
CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper-II
Check out the CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper II below
|
Subject
|
CBSE CTET Topics
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
|
Language I
|
|
Language-II
|
|
Mathematics and Science
|
Mathematics
Science
|
Social Studies/Social Sciences
|
We hope this article on the exam pattern and syllabus for the CBSE CTET exam was informative for our readers. Candidates must pick the right books and preparation strategies to ace the upcoming CTET exam. Practice unlimited mock tests to speed up your preparation level.
|
