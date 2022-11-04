CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2022: Download Syllabus for Paper-1 & Paper-2

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: Check the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern and detailed syllabus, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list of Paper I & Paper II.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi releases the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will be active from 31-10-2022 to 24-11-2022. The CTET exam will be held in CBT mode between December 2022 to January 2023.

All the eligible aspirants who aspire to be primary & elementary class teachers in the state should be well versed with the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern. This will give them an idea of the marking scheme prescribed by the board. As per the CBSE CTET Paper pattern, there will be two papers in the exam. Paper 1 is for teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is for teachers for Classes 6 to 8. A total of 150 MCQ-based questions will be asked in each CTET paper and no negative marking is applicable in the exam.

Besides, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to get an idea of the topics asked in the CTET exam. They should align their preparation with the latest CBSE CTET syllabus and exam pattern for better results.

CBSE CTET 2022 Important Dates

The table consists of the important dates of CBSE CTET 2022 given below:

Events Dates Start Date of CBSE CTET Application 31st October 2022 Last Date to Submit CBSE CTET Application 24 November 2022 CTET Fee Submission Last Date 25th November 2022 CTET 2022 Exam Dates December 2022 to January 2023

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2022

The CBSE CTET exam comprises two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II.

The exam duration shall be two and a half hours for each paper.

All the questions will be Multiple Choice Questions.

As per the CBSE CTET marking scheme, each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marking.

The medium of paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English)

The minimum mark will be 60% or above marks to be considered as TET qualified.

The CBSE CTET exam Pattern for both papers is discussed below:

CBSE CTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I (Class I to V)

Check out the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern for Paper-II (Class VI to VIII)

Check out the CBSE CTET Paper Pattern for Paper II below

Type Area No. of Questions Marks Compulsory Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Optional (Either A or B) A- Mathematics & Science 60 60 B - Social Studies/Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

CBSE CTET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to appear for the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test must download the detailed syllabus PDF. The syllabus comprises important topics typically asked in the exam. Check out the CTET Syllabus shared below for reference purposes.

CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper-I (Class I to V)

Check out the CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper I below:

Subject Name CBSE CTET Topics Child development and pedagogy Child Development (Primary School Child)

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs

Learning and Pedagogy Language I Language Comprehension

Pedagogy of Language Development Language-II Language Comprehension

Pedagogy of Language Development Mathematics Geometry

Shapes & Spatial Understanding

Solids around Us

Addition and Subtraction

Multiplication

Division

Numbers

Time

Volume

Measurement

Weight

Patterns

Data Handling

Money Environmental Studies Family and Friends

Relationships

Work and Play with Animals

Plants

Concept and scope of EVS

Scope & relation to Science & Social Science

Learning Principles

Significance of EVS, integrated EVS Environmental Studies & Environmental Education, etc.

CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper-II

Check out the CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper II below

Subject CBSE CTET Topics Child Development and Pedagogy Child Development (Elementary School Child)

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs

Learning and Pedagogy Language I Language Comprehension

Pedagogy of Language Development Language-II Comprehension

Pedagogy of Language Development Mathematics and Science Mathematics Number System

Algebra

Geometry Science Food

Materials

The World of the Living

Moving Things People and Ideas

How things work

Natural Phenomena

Natural Resources Social Studies/Social Sciences History

Geography

Social and Political Life

Pedagogical issues

We hope this article on the exam pattern and syllabus for the CBSE CTET exam was informative for our readers. Candidates must pick the right books and preparation strategies to ace the upcoming CTET exam. Practice unlimited mock tests to speed up your preparation level.