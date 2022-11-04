CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2022: Download Syllabus for Paper-1 & Paper-2

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: Check the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern and detailed syllabus, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list of Paper I & Paper II.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi releases the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will be active from 31-10-2022 to 24-11-2022. The CTET exam will be held in CBT mode between December 2022 to January 2023.

All the eligible aspirants who aspire to be primary & elementary class teachers in the state should be well versed with the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern. This will give them an idea of the marking scheme prescribed by the board. As per the CBSE CTET Paper pattern,  there will be two papers in the exam. Paper 1 is for teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is for teachers for Classes 6 to 8. A total of 150 MCQ-based questions will be asked in each CTET paper and no negative marking is applicable in the exam.

Besides, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to get an idea of the topics asked in the CTET exam. They should align their preparation with the latest CBSE CTET syllabus and exam pattern for better results.

CBSE CTET 2022 Important Dates

The table consists of the important dates of CBSE CTET 2022 given below:

Events

Dates

Start Date of CBSE CTET Application

31st October 2022

Last Date to Submit CBSE CTET Application

24 November 2022

CTET Fee Submission Last Date

25th November 2022

CTET 2022 Exam Dates

December 2022 to January 2023

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2022

  • The CBSE CTET exam comprises two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. 
  • The exam duration shall be two and a half hours for each paper. 
  • All the questions will be Multiple Choice Questions.
  • As per the CBSE CTET marking scheme, each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marking.
  • The medium of paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English)
  • The minimum mark will be 60% or above marks to be considered as TET qualified. 

The CBSE CTET exam Pattern for both papers is discussed below:

CBSE CTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I (Class I to V)

Check out the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I

30

30

Language-II

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environment Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern for Paper-II (Class VI to VIII)

Check out the CBSE CTET Paper Pattern for Paper II below

Type

Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Compulsory

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I

30

30

Language-II

30

30

Optional (Either A or B)

A- Mathematics & Science

60

60

B - Social Studies/Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

CBSE CTET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to appear for the CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test must download the detailed syllabus PDF. The syllabus comprises important topics typically asked in the exam. Check out the CTET Syllabus shared below for reference purposes.

CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper-I (Class I to V)

Check out the CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper I below:

Subject Name

CBSE CTET Topics

Child development and pedagogy
  • Child Development (Primary School Child)
  • Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs
  • Learning and Pedagogy

Language I
  • Language Comprehension
  • Pedagogy of Language Development

Language-II
  • Language Comprehension 
  • Pedagogy of Language Development

Mathematics
  • Geometry 
  • Shapes & Spatial Understanding
  • Solids around Us 
  • Addition and Subtraction
  • Multiplication
  • Division
  • Numbers 
  • Time 
  • Volume 
  • Measurement
  • Weight 
  • Patterns
  • Data Handling
  • Money

Environmental Studies
  • Family and Friends
  • Relationships
  • Work and Play with Animals
  • Plants
  • Concept and scope of EVS
  • Scope & relation to Science & Social Science
  • Learning Principles
  • Significance of EVS, integrated EVS Environmental Studies & Environmental Education, etc.

CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper-II

Check out the CBSE CTET Syllabus for Paper II below

Subject

CBSE CTET Topics

Child Development and Pedagogy
  • Child Development (Elementary School Child)
  • Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs
  • Learning and Pedagogy

Language I
  • Language Comprehension
  • Pedagogy of Language Development

Language-II
  • Comprehension
  • Pedagogy of Language Development

Mathematics and Science

Mathematics

  • Number System
  • Algebra
  • Geometry

Science

  • Food
  • Materials
  • The World of the Living
  • Moving Things People and Ideas
  • How things work
  • Natural Phenomena
  • Natural Resources

Social Studies/Social Sciences
  • History
  • Geography
  • Social and Political Life
  • Pedagogical issues

We hope this article on the exam pattern and syllabus for the CBSE CTET exam was informative for our readers. Candidates must pick the right books and preparation strategies to ace the upcoming CTET exam. Practice unlimited mock tests to speed up your preparation level.

FAQ

Q1. How many questions are asked in the CBSE CTET Exam 2022?

According to the CBSE CTET Exam Pattern, a total of 150 MCQs will be asked in each paper of the exam.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in CBSE CTET Exam?

There is no provision for negative marking for the CBSE CTET exam.

Q3. What are the minimum qualifying marks to ace the CBSE CTET 2022 exam?

Candidates need to obtain at least 60% marks to be declared as CTET passed
