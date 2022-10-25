CBSE CTET 2022 Registration to Begin from 31st Oct @ctet.nic.in: Know How to Apply Online

CBSE CTET 2022 Registration to Begin from 31st Oct @ctet.nic.in: Know the steps to fill out the CTET 2022 application form. Also, know the prescribed eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, and CTET application form direct link.

CBSE CTET 2022 Registration to Begin from 31st Oct @ctet.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released the CTET 2022 application form on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The candidates who wish to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can do the same from October 31, 2022.

The official notification was released on October 20, 2022. The last date to apply for the CTET is November 24 and the last date to pay the application fee is November 25, 2022. Also, the examination is scheduled to be held between December 2022 to January 2023.

As per the official brochure, the eligibility criteria for the examination is a qualifying Diploma in Elementary Education or B.Ed. with passing marks from a recognized institute. The minimum age limit to fill out the CTET application form is 17 years.

CTET is a national-level entrance examination conducted by CBSE to appoint teachers at the primary and elementary levels. The chosen candidates get to teach for the primary section (classes 1 to 5) and elementary (classes 6 to 8). After qualifying for the exam, the candidates are offered with e-certificate making them eligible to work as a teacher for government schools.

CTET 2022 Important Dates

The following table consists of the important dates corresponding to the CTET 2022 events.

Events CTET 2022 Dates CTET 2022 Notification Releases October 20, 2022 CTET Online Application Commences October 31, 2022 Last Date to Apply For CTET 2022 November 24, 2022 Last Date of CTET Fee Submission November 25, 2022 CTET 2022 Exam date December 2022 to January 2023

CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who are going to fill out the CTET application form have to adhere to the eligibility criteria mentioned in the section below.

Age Limit

The agency has not notified the age limit admissible to the candidates willing to fill out the CTET 2022 form. However, the candidates should have completed 17 years of age while filling out the form

Educational Qualification

Primary Teacher

The candidate must have completed the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education with passing marks from a recognized institute.

Elementary Teacher

The candidate should have a completed their Graduation degree in any of the subjects. They should also have a qualified B.Ed from a recognized institute.

CTET 2022 Application Form

The following section consists of the steps to correctly fill out the CTET application form. Candidates can go through the same to know the resources they wish to complete the form filling.

Application Process

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click the new user registration button and fill in your details.

Step 3: Complete your registration using details like name, DOB, parent’s name, etc.

Step 4: Choose the exam centre and the medium of taking up the exam. Also, enter the Adhaar card, and Pan card, followed by educational qualification, mobile number, and email id, etc.

Step 5: Upload the documents i.e. photograph and signature in the prescribed format and then move to the payment page.

Step 6: Pay the CTET application as relevant to the category and number of papers and then log out of the dashboard.

Important Documents

Candidates have to upload the following set of documents in the prescribed size limit as mentioned in the table below.

Documents Prescribed Size Limit (in KB) Photo 10-100 Signature 3-30

Application Fee

The candidates will be required to pay the CTET 2022 application fee based on their categories. The following table consists of the paper-wise application fee in the section below.

Category CTET 2022 Application Fee (One Paper) CTET 2022 Application Fee (Two Papers) General/OBC 1,000 1,200 SC/ST/PWDB 500 600

After the registration process of the CTET 2022 is over. The candidates will get the opportunity to make corrections to the application form. The agency shall be notifying the dates to do the same in the coming days. Hence, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for more updates regarding the same.