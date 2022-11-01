CBSE CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Number of Attempts

CBSE CTET Eligibility 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi has released the CBSE CTET Eligibility Criteria along with a detailed notification soon on the official website. As per the latest update, the online application process will begin from 31-10-2022 onwards and the last date for submission is 24-11-2022. The CTET exam will be conducted in CBT mode between December 2022 to January 2023.

The board conducts the CBSE CTET exam for the candidates who wish to become teachers of the primary section (Classes I to V) and elementary section (Classes VI to VIII). All interested aspirants need to satisfy the CTET eligibility criteria before submitting the application form. In this blog, we have discussed the CBSE CTET eligibility criteria in a detailed manner.

CBSE CTET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the important dates regarding the CBSE CTET 2022 shared below:

Events Dates Notification Release Date 31st October 2022 Download CTET 2022 Notification Start Date of CBSE CTET Application 31st October 2022 Last Date to Submit CBSE CTET Application 24th November 2022 CTET Fee Submission Last Date 25th November 2022 (Before 15:30 Hrs.) CTET 2022 Exam Dates December 2022 to January 2023

CBSE CTET 2022 Age Limit

The officials have not specified the age limit for the candidates willing to participate in the CTET 2022. However, candidates whose age is 17 years or above can fill out the application form.

CBSE CTET 2022 Educational Qualification

The CBSE CTET Educational Qualification criteria are shared below for the reference of the candidates:

CBSE CTET Educational Qualification for Classes I-V: Primary Stage

The CBSE CTET Educational Qualification for primary teachers are as follows:

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2- a year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2- a year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed).

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2- a year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Or

Post Graduation with a minimum of 55% marks and three years integrated B.ED-M.ED.

CBSE CTET Educational Qualification for Classes VI-VIII: Elementary Stage

The CBSE CTET Educational Qualifications for elementary teachers are as follows:

Graduation and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).

OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE

OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed).

OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passing or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)

Or

Post Graduation with a minimum of 55% marks and three years integrated B.ED-M.ED.

CBSE CTET 2022 Reservation Criteria

No information on the CTET seat reservation for reserved category candidates notified yet. However, the relaxation of up to 5% in the qualifying marks in the minimum educational Qualification for eligibility is permissible to the candidates belonging to reserved categories, such as SC/ST/ OBC/Differently-abled.

Also, the candidates who score 60% or more in the TET exam will be declared as TET pass. Check out the minimum qualifying marks below:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 60% Reserved category candidates 55%

CBSE CTET 2022 Number of Attempts

There are no restrictions on the number of times a candidate wants to attempt the CBSE CTET 2022 exam. They can appear for the exam till they are fulfilling all the prescribed educational qualifications and relevant criteria. A candidate who has qualified for CTET may also participate again for improving their scores

We hope this article on CBSE CTET eligibility criteria was informative for our readers. Candidates must note that if they are allowed to participate in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test it does not confer that the candidate’s eligibility has been verified. It does not provide any right to the candidate for an appointment. The verification of the final eligibility shall be made by the concerned recruiting agency/appointing authority.