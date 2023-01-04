CTET 2022-23 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF: Download Questions with Answers

CTET 2022-23 Exam Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers (PDF Download): The CTET exam 2022-23 has begun on December 28, 2022, and will be conducted till February 7, 2023. All the eligible candidates who will appear in the upcoming CTET exam should go through the CTET Exam Memory Based Paper with solutions to understand the difficulty level and questions asked in the exam.

As per the CTET Exam Pattern, there will be two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & Paper 2. Each paper of the CTET exam comprises 150 MCQs for 150 marks. CTET exam is conducted in two shifts, i.e., Paper I will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12 PM whereas Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. In this article, we have shared the detailed CTET Exam Memory Based Paper PDF along with the detailed answers for all the candidates who have appeared or are going to write the CTET exam.

CTET Exam Memory-Based Paper 2023

Check the CTET Exam Memory Based Paper PDF shared below to get an idea of the nature of the questions, exam format, and difficulty level of each section asked in the exam.

Section Name

CTET Exam Memory Based Paper with solutions

Shift 1

Shift 2

Child Development Pedagogy

The Linguist, Noam Chomsky says that every child has an innate- Language Acquisition Device (LAD)

Which one of the following statements does not attribute to Piaget's theory: Learning takes place via constant practice

Name of the theorist who emphasized the influence of social and cultural content on their thinking while viewing children as active seekers of knowledge: Lev Vygotsky

English

Chomsky is associated with Universal Grammar

Who has given Language Acquisition Device: Noam Chomsky

Stephan Krashen's theory of second language acquisition does not comprise: The learnability hypothesis

Which implications are not related to Piaget's theory of cognitive development: Need for Verbal Teaching

Science

-

Which is the most important consideration for creating remedial teaching: Giving attention to the individual rate of progress

Which of the phenomena causes the water to go up high due to suction pull in plants and trees: Transpiration

Maths

Find the shortest angle in the angles of a triangle that are in the ratio 3:5:7.? 36 degrees

Find the sum of 50 natural numbers: 1257

LCM of 8, 18, and 28: 504

What is the highest number of obtuse angles that a quadrilateral can possess? 2

What is the number of diagonals of a regular polygon whose interior angle is 162 degrees? 170

Social Studies

-

In which decade did Mahavir Swami die? 468 B.C Bihar (Pavapuri)

The Parliament of India comprises: the President, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha

Who is the head of a Municipal Corporation? Mayor

Environmental Studies

Which is not a fruit? Radish

Which bird is blue from the tail to the neck? Peacock

From which animal the Pashmina variety of wool is obtained? Goat

-

We hope this article on CTET Exam Memory Based Paper was informative for our readers. Candidates should be familiar with the CTET Exam Memory Based Paper with solutions to understand the difficulty level and questions asked in both papers.

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of questions asked in Mathematics sections?

The questions asked in the CTET Mathematics section were of moderate level.

Q2. How many questions are asked in each paper of the CTET Exam 2022-23?

A total of 150 MCQs were asked in each paper of the CTET Exam 2022-23.

Q3. Is there any negative marking in the CTET 2022-23 exam?

No, there will be no negative marking in the CTET exam.
