CTET 2022-23 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF: Download Questions with Answers

CTET 2022-23 Exam Memory Based Question Paper PDF: Download CTET Exam Memory Based Question Paper PDF 2022-23 with Detailed Answers for all the Shifts here!

CTET 2022-23 Exam Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers (PDF Download): The CTET exam 2022-23 has begun on December 28, 2022, and will be conducted till February 7, 2023. All the eligible candidates who will appear in the upcoming CTET exam should go through the CTET Exam Memory Based Paper with solutions to understand the difficulty level and questions asked in the exam.

Check CBSE CTET Exam Analysis 2022 (28th/29th Dec Paper-1 & 2 Review)

As per the CTET Exam Pattern, there will be two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & Paper 2. Each paper of the CTET exam comprises 150 MCQs for 150 marks. CTET exam is conducted in two shifts, i.e., Paper I will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12 PM whereas Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. In this article, we have shared the detailed CTET Exam Memory Based Paper PDF along with the detailed answers for all the candidates who have appeared or are going to write the CTET exam.

CTET Exam Memory-Based Paper 2023

Check the CTET Exam Memory Based Paper PDF shared below to get an idea of the nature of the questions, exam format, and difficulty level of each section asked in the exam.

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Section Name CTET Exam Memory Based Paper with solutions Shift 1 Shift 2 Child Development Pedagogy The Linguist, Noam Chomsky says that every child has an innate- Language Acquisition Device (LAD) Which one of the following statements does not attribute to Piaget's theory: Learning takes place via constant practice Name of the theorist who emphasized the influence of social and cultural content on their thinking while viewing children as active seekers of knowledge: Lev Vygotsky English Chomsky is associated with Universal Grammar Who has given Language Acquisition Device: Noam Chomsky Stephan Krashen's theory of second language acquisition does not comprise: The learnability hypothesis Which implications are not related to Piaget's theory of cognitive development: Need for Verbal Teaching Science - Which is the most important consideration for creating remedial teaching: Giving attention to the individual rate of progress Which of the phenomena causes the water to go up high due to suction pull in plants and trees: Transpiration Maths Find the shortest angle in the angles of a triangle that are in the ratio 3:5:7.? 36 degrees Find the sum of 50 natural numbers: 1257 LCM of 8, 18, and 28: 504 What is the highest number of obtuse angles that a quadrilateral can possess? 2 What is the number of diagonals of a regular polygon whose interior angle is 162 degrees? 170 Social Studies - In which decade did Mahavir Swami die? 468 B.C Bihar (Pavapuri) The Parliament of India comprises: the President, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha Who is the head of a Municipal Corporation? Mayor Environmental Studies Which is not a fruit? Radish Which bird is blue from the tail to the neck? Peacock From which animal the Pashmina variety of wool is obtained? Goat -

We hope this article on CTET Exam Memory Based Paper was informative for our readers. Candidates should be familiar with the CTET Exam Memory Based Paper with solutions to understand the difficulty level and questions asked in both papers.