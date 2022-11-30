CTET 2022 Exam in December: Check Paper-1 & Paper-2 Preparation Strategy

CTET 2022 Exam in December: CTET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held in December 2022. Know about the exam pattern, preparation tips, and strategy to excel in Paper 1& Paper 2.

CTET 2022 Exam in December: The right CTET exam preparation tips and expert guidance can help candidates ace the exam in one go. The Central Board of Secondary Education began the CTET registration process from October 31, 2022, to November 24, 2022. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is likely to be held from December 2022 to January 2023 in CBT mode.

Recent Story: CTET 2022 Application Correction Window Opened

As the TET exam is going to be conducted soon, the candidates are advised to follow the most recommended study resources and unique approach to ace the exam with high scores. Hence, we have compiled the best CTET exam preparation tips for candidates who are going to write the upcoming TET exam.

Download CBSE CTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022

How to crack CTET Exam 2022?

As the CTET TET 2022 exam is around the corner, the candidates should make the right preparation strategy to score favorable results. They should be familiar with the CTET syllabus and pick the finest books before starting the TET preparation. Hence, we have shared below the best CTET exam preparation tips for Paper I & Paper II to provide the right guidance to all the aspirants.

Check in how many Languages CTET Exam will be held?

Check the CTET exam pattern

Candidates should be well-acquainted with the CTET exam pattern before their preparation. This will help them to understand the paper structure and marking scheme defined by the board. The overview of the CTET exam pattern will be as follow:

All questions asked in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

There will be two papers for CTET, Paper I will be for a teacher for classes I to V, and Paper II will be for a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Each Paper will carry 150 MCQs for a total of 150 marks. The exam duration of each paper shall be Two-and-a-half hours.

Check CTET 2022 New Exam Centre List with City Codes

Understand the CTET Topics

The second CTET exam preparation tip is that the candidates should know about the topics specified in the official CTET syllabus. This will help them to focus more on the topics from which questions can be asked in the TET. Also, this will help them to discover the CTET topics that are not important from the exam perspective and save the wastage of their time.

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Create a Proper Schedule

After going through the entire syllabus, the candidates should create the study schedule and follow it till the exams are administered successfully. Along with the important topics, the candidates should also include short breaks, practice & revision sessions in their study schedule to cover the vast syllabus on time.

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Registration Process

Solve CTET Mock Tests

No TET preparation is complete without solving mock tests & sample papers on a daily basis. Candidates must attempt at least 2-3 mock tests daily in the last month of the preparation to build speed in solving the questions with good accuracy for better results.

Practice Previous Year's Papers

The next CTET preparation tip for the candidates is that they should solve the previous year's question papers to keep track of their preparation. Also, it will help them to know about the level of questions and topics usually asked in TET. By doing this, they will be able to connect their preparation strategy with the actual exam requirements.

Regular Revision

Candidates must include revision sessions in their CTET Exam Preparation Strategy. For that, they should prepare notes for all the CTET topics at the time of studying them. These notes will be helpful in the last-minute revision. Thus, the candidates must memorize all the important facts & information twice a week to recall details quickly on the exam day.

We hope this article on the CTET exam preparation tips was informative for the aspirants. Candidates must adhere to the right TET exam approach & tricks to excel. Also, should practice important questions and revise everything to score the best marks in the exam.