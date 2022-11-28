CTET 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Today @ctet.nic.in: Get Direct Link Here!

CTET 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Today @ctet.nic.in: The CTET application correction window will remain active till December 3. Check Important Dates, Steps to correct CTET applications and other details here.

CTET 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Today @ctet.nic.in
CTET 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Today @ctet.nic.in

CTET 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Today @ctet.nic.in: The CTET application correction window will remain active today November 28, 2022. All the eligible candidates who have successfully submitted the CTET application can now make the required corrections, if any, on the official portal. As per the official notice, the online CTET application correction window will be open from November 28 to December 3, 2022.

Download CBSE CTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022

All the candidates who are aspiring to participate in the central teacher eligibility test should remember that they will be not allowed to make any edits to their CTET 2022 applications after December 3. All the candidates whose CTET application forms will be approved by the board will only be called to participate in the TET exam. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is likely to be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023.

Check in how many Languages CTET Exam will be held?

For the ease of candidates, we have shared the complete details of the CTET 2022 Application Correction Window and other relevant information.

Check CTET 2022 New Exam Centre List with City Codes

CTET Application Correction Window 2022 Important Dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET application correction window on the official website. Have a look at the table shared below to know about the important dates of the CTET 2022 exam.

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Events

Dates

CTET 2022 Application Release Date

31st October 2022

Last to Submit CTET Application Form

24th November 2022

Last Date to Submit Fee

25th November 2022

CTET Application Correction Window

28th November to 3rd December 2022

CTET 2022 Exam date

December 2022 to January 2023

How to Modify the Details in the CTET Application Form 2022

Candidates who have submitted the CTET application form can make the necessary changes in the form (if any) till December 3, 2022. Follow the steps shared below to correct the application form of the CTET 2022 to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website.

Step 2: Then, tap the “Apply for CTET Dec-2022” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, all the registered candidates can log in with the details like the application form, application number,  password, & security pin, and click on the “Submit” button.

Step 4: Then hit the “CTET application correction window” link.

Step 5: Now, candidates can modify the required details in the CTET application form.

Step 6: After the correction is done, hit the “Submit” button.

Step 7: Download or take the printout of the modified application form for future reference/usage.

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Registration Process

Details That Can be Modified in the CTET Application Correction Window 2022

The following details can be edited/modified in the CTET application form shared below:

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Parent’s Name
  • Email ID
  • Contact Details
  • Gender
  • Educational Details
  • Nationality
  • Address of the Candidates
  • Exam Centre Preference, etc.

Recent Stories

Check CTET 2022 Result Analysis

CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App

Check CTET 2022 Exam Certificate Validity Period

Check CTET 2022 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

Check CTET 2022 Marks Normalization Method

How to Recover Password for CTET application form

In case, any aspirants lose their password while logging in to the portal to edit the CTET application form, then they can follow the steps shared below to recover the CTET 2022 password.

Step 1: Click on the “Forgot Password” link on the candidate’s portal.

Step 2: Now, candidates can retrieve the password in three ways:

  • Security Question & Its Answer.
  • Verification Code sent to the Registered Mobile Number.
  • Resent Link will be sent to the Registered Email Address.

Step 3: Select the Option & Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 4: Hit the “Submit” button and receive the new password in the selected option.

CTET Study Material

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2022 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

We hope this article on the CTET application correction was helpful for our readers. All the registered candidates can be required to make the required edits in the application form for CTET 2022 within the deadline. After the deadline, no request for changes in the CTET application will be entertained by officials.

Practice CTET Mock Test

FAQ

Q1. What is the last date to edit the CTET 2022 application form?

The last date to edit the CTET application form is on or before December 3, 2022.

Q2. When will the CTET 2022 exam be held?

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is likely to be held from December 2022 to January 2023.

Q3. How can I edit the CTET application form 2022?

Candidates can edit the application online by visiting the official website of CTET and making the necessary changes/edit to the form before the last date.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next