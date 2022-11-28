CTET 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Today @ctet.nic.in: Get Direct Link Here!

CTET 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Today @ctet.nic.in: The CTET application correction window will remain active till December 3. Check Important Dates, Steps to correct CTET applications and other details here.

CTET 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Today @ctet.nic.in: The CTET application correction window will remain active today November 28, 2022. All the eligible candidates who have successfully submitted the CTET application can now make the required corrections, if any, on the official portal. As per the official notice, the online CTET application correction window will be open from November 28 to December 3, 2022.

All the candidates who are aspiring to participate in the central teacher eligibility test should remember that they will be not allowed to make any edits to their CTET 2022 applications after December 3. All the candidates whose CTET application forms will be approved by the board will only be called to participate in the TET exam. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is likely to be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023.

For the ease of candidates, we have shared the complete details of the CTET 2022 Application Correction Window and other relevant information.

CTET Application Correction Window 2022 Important Dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET application correction window on the official website. Have a look at the table shared below to know about the important dates of the CTET 2022 exam.

Events Dates CTET 2022 Application Release Date 31st October 2022 Last to Submit CTET Application Form 24th November 2022 Last Date to Submit Fee 25th November 2022 CTET Application Correction Window 28th November to 3rd December 2022 CTET 2022 Exam date December 2022 to January 2023

How to Modify the Details in the CTET Application Form 2022

Candidates who have submitted the CTET application form can make the necessary changes in the form (if any) till December 3, 2022. Follow the steps shared below to correct the application form of the CTET 2022 to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website.

Step 2: Then, tap the “Apply for CTET Dec-2022” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, all the registered candidates can log in with the details like the application form, application number, password, & security pin, and click on the “Submit” button.

Step 4: Then hit the “CTET application correction window” link.

Step 5: Now, candidates can modify the required details in the CTET application form.

Step 6: After the correction is done, hit the “Submit” button.

Step 7: Download or take the printout of the modified application form for future reference/usage.

Details That Can be Modified in the CTET Application Correction Window 2022

The following details can be edited/modified in the CTET application form shared below:

Candidate’s Name

Parent’s Name

Email ID

Contact Details

Gender

Educational Details

Nationality

Address of the Candidates

Exam Centre Preference, etc.

How to Recover Password for CTET application form

In case, any aspirants lose their password while logging in to the portal to edit the CTET application form, then they can follow the steps shared below to recover the CTET 2022 password.

Step 1: Click on the “Forgot Password” link on the candidate’s portal.

Step 2: Now, candidates can retrieve the password in three ways:

Security Question & Its Answer.

Verification Code sent to the Registered Mobile Number.

Resent Link will be sent to the Registered Email Address.

Step 3: Select the Option & Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 4: Hit the “Submit” button and receive the new password in the selected option.

We hope this article on the CTET application correction was helpful for our readers. All the registered candidates can be required to make the required edits in the application form for CTET 2022 within the deadline. After the deadline, no request for changes in the CTET application will be entertained by officials.