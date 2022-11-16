CTET 2022 Registration Closing Next Week: Check New Exam Centre List

CTET 2022 Registration Closing Next Week: The Central Board of Secondary Education began the CTET registration process on October 31, 2022. Now, all the eligible & interested candidates who have not yet applied for the CTET Exam can apply till November 24, 2022, on the official website. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023.
Download CBSE CTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022
The CTET application process comprises stages, registering, filling out the application form, uploading documents, and payment of the fee. Only the candidates who complete all the steps of the application form and submit the correct details will be allowed to appear for the teacher eligibility test.
Check CBSE CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must remember that they will be assigned the examination city of their choice on a first come first served basis only as per the availability of capacity in the exam city. Those who complete the application process and pay the prescribed fee on a first come first served basis will be assigned the CTET Exam Centre of their choice as per availability in that specific city.
Check CBSE CTET 2022 Registration
CTET 2022 Important Dates
Check out the dates about the CTET 2022 to avoid any kind of confusion at any stage of the examination;
|
Events
|
Dates
|
CTET Registration Start Date
|
31st October 2022
|
CTET Registration Last Date
|
24th November 2022
|
Last Date to Submit Fee
|
25th November 2022
|
CTET December 2022 Exam date
|
December 2022 to January 2023
CTET Registration 2022- How to Apply?
Follow the steps shared below to complete the CTET registration and application process without any hassles.
Step 1: Visit the official CTET website.
Step 2: Find the link “Apply Online” and click on it.
Step 3: After that, fill out the online application form and jot down the Registration No./Application Number.
Step 4: Then, upload the latest scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
Step 5: Now, pay the examination fee by debit/credit card and net banking.
Step 6: Lastly, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Check CTET Certificate & Marksheet 2022 New Update
CTET Exam Centre
After completing the online CTET application process and paying the fee, the candidates will be allotted the examination city of their choice on a first come first served basis only as per capacity availability in that particular city. Candidates must note that if the total capacity is full in a specific city while filling online application, then they have no right to claim for the allotment of exam centers in that respective city and the board will not be responsible for it.
|
|
The list of CTET exam centers is as follows:
|
STATE
|
City Code
|
City name
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
101
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
102
|
Anantapur
|
103
|
Eluru
|
104
|
Guntur
|
105
|
Kadapa
|
106
|
Kakinada
|
107
|
Kurnool
|
108
|
Narasaraopet
|
109
|
Nellore
|110
|Ongole
|
111
|
Rajahmundry
|
112
|
Tirupati
|
113
|
Vijayawada
|
114
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|115
|
Itanagar (Naharlagun)
|
Assam
|116
|
Dibrugarh
|117
|
Guwahati
|118
|
Jorhat
|119
|
Silchar
|120
|
Tezpur
|
Bihar
|121
|
Bhagalpur
|122
|
Bhojpur (Ara)
|123
|
Darbhanga
|124
|
Gaya
|125
|
Muzaffarpur
|126
|
Patna
|127
|
Purnea
|
Chandigarh
|128
|
Chandigarh (Mohali)
|
Chhattisgarh
|129
|
Bhilai Nagar (Durg)
|130
|
Bilaspur
|131
|
Raipur
|
Delhi
|132
|
New Delhi
|Gangtok
|133
|Sikkim
|
Goa
|134
|
Panaji (Madgaon)
|
Gujarat
|135
|
Ahmedabad
|136
|
Anand
|137
|
Bardoli
|138
|
Gandhinagar
|139
|
Jamnagar
|140
|
Mehsana
|141
|
Rajkot
|142
|
Surat
|144
|
Vadodara
|145
|
Valsad/Vapi
|
Haryana
|146
|
Ambala
|147
|
Faridabad
|148
|
Gurugram
|149
|
Hisar
|150
|
Karnal
|151
|
Kurukshetra
|
Himachal Pradesh
|152
|
Chamba
|153
|
Hamirpur
|154
|Kangra
|155
|
Kullu
|156
|
Mandi
|157
|
Shimla
|158
|
Solan
|159
|
Una
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|160
|
Baramulla
|161
|
Jammu
|162
|
Samba
|163
|
Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|164
|
Bokaro
|165
|
Dhanbad
|166
|
Hazaribagh
|167
|
Jamshedpur
|168
|
Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|169
|
Belagavi(Belgaum)
|170
|
Bengaluru
|171
|Bidar
|172
|
Kalaburagi(Gulbarga)
|173
|Hubli
|174
|
Mangaluru (Mangalore)
|175
|
Mysuru (Mysore)
|176
|
Shivamogga (Shimoga)
|177
|
Udupi (Manipal)
|
Kerala
|178
|
Alappuzha
|179
|
Ernakulam (Kochi)
|180
|
Idukki
|181
|
Kannur
|182
|
Kasaragod
|183
|
Kollam
|184
|
Kottayam
|185
|
Kozhikode
|186
|
Malappuram
|187
|
Palakkad
|188
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|189
|
Thrissur
|190
|
Wayanad
|
Ladakh
|191
|
Leh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|192
|
Bhopal
|193
|
Gwalior
|194
|
Indore
|195
|
Jabalpur
|196
|Rewa
|197
|
Sagar
|198
|
Satna
|199
|
Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|200
|
Ahmednagar
|201
|Akola
|202
|
Amravati
|203
|
Aurangabad
|204
|
Beed
|205
|
Chandrapur
|206
|
Dhule
|207
|
Jalgaon
|208
|
Kashti
|209
|
Kolhapur
|210
|
Latur
|211
|
Mumbai (Navi Mumbai)
|212
|
Nagpur
|213
|
Nanded
|214
|
Nashik
|215
|Osmanabad
|216
|
Pandharpur
|217
|
Pune
|218
|
Sangli
|219
|
Satara
|220
|
Solapur
|
Manipur
|221
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|222
|
Shillong
|
Mizoram
|223
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|224
|
Dimapur
|
Odisha
|225
|
Angul
|226
|Balasore
|227
|
Berhampur-ganjam
|228
|Bhadrak
|229
|
Bhubaneswar
|230
|
Cuttack
|231
|
Dhenkanal
|232
|Puri
|233
|
Rourkela
|234
|
Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|235
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|236
|
Amritsar
|237
|
Bhatinda
|238
|
Fatehgarh Sahib
|239
|
Jalandhar
|240
|
Ludhiana
|241
|
Pathankot
|242
|
Patiala
|243
|
Sangrur
|
Rajasthan
|244
|
Ajmer
|245
|
Alwar
|246
|Bharatpur
|247
|
Bikaner
|248
|Hanumangarh
|249
|
Jaipur
|250
|
Jodhpur
|251
|
Kota
|252
|
Sikar
|253
|Sri Ganganagar
|254
|
Udaipur
|
Tamil Nadu
|255
|
Chennai
|256
|
Coimbatore
|257
|
Erode
|258
|
Karur
|259
|
Madurai
|260
|
Nagercoil (Kanyakumari)
|261
|
Namakkal
|262
|
Salem
|263
|
Thanjavur
|264
|
Tiruchirappalli
|265
|
Tirunelveli
|266
|
Vellore
|267
|
Virudhunagar
|
Telangana
|268
|
Hyderabad
|269
|
Karimnagar
|270
|
Khammam
|271
|
Mahbubnagar
|272
|
Nalgonda
|273
|
Warangal
|
Tripura
|274
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|275
|
Agra
|276
|
Allahabad/Prayagraj
|277
|
Ayodhya
|278
|Ballia
|279
|Bareilly
|280
|
Bast
|281
|
Bijnor
|282
|
Ghaziabad
|283
|
Ghazipur
|284
|
Gorakhpur
|285
|
Jhansi
|286
|
Kanpur
|287
|Lakhimpur Kheri
|288
|
Lucknow
|289
|
Mathura
|290
|
Meerut
|291
|
Moradabad
|292
|
Noida (Greater Noida)
|293
|
Sitapur
|294
|Unnao
|295
|
Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|296
|
Dehradun
|297
|
Haldwani
|298
|
Kotdwar
|299
|
Roorkee
|
West Bengal
|300
|
Asansol
|301
|Bagmara (Jalangi)
|302
|Berhampore
|303
|Bishnupur
|304
|
Burdwan (Bardhaman)
|305
|
Durgapur
|306
|
Hooghly
|307
|
Kolkata
|308
|Malda
|309
|Paschim Medinipur
|310
|
Siliguri
|311
|
Suri
We hope this article was useful for the aspirants. Candidates are advised to apply for the CTET exam before the deadline to avoid any confusion and select the exam center nearest to them to prevent traveling or other issues on the examination day.
|
CTET Study Material
|
CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips