CTET 2022 Registration Closing Next Week: Check New Exam Centre List

CTET 2022 Registration Closing Next Week: The Central Board of Secondary Education began the CTET registration process on October 31, 2022. Now, all the eligible & interested candidates who have not yet applied for the CTET Exam can apply till November 24, 2022, on the official website. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023. 

The CTET application process comprises stages, registering, filling out the application form, uploading documents, and payment of the fee. Only the candidates who complete all the steps of the application form and submit the correct details will be allowed to appear for the teacher eligibility test. 

Candidates must remember that they will be assigned the examination city of their choice on a first come first served basis only as per the availability of capacity in the exam city. Those who complete the application process and pay the prescribed fee on a first come first served basis will be assigned the CTET Exam Centre of their choice as per availability in that specific city.

CTET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the dates about the CTET 2022 to avoid any kind of confusion at any stage of the examination;

Events

Dates

CTET Registration Start Date

31st October 2022

CTET Registration Last Date

24th November 2022

Last Date to Submit Fee

25th November 2022

CTET December 2022 Exam date

December 2022 to January 2023

CTET Registration 2022- How to Apply?

Follow the steps shared below to complete the CTET registration and application process without any hassles.

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website.

Step 2: Find the link “Apply Online” and click on it.

Step 3: After that, fill out the online application form and jot down the Registration No./Application Number.

Step 4: Then, upload the latest scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Now, pay the examination fee by debit/credit card and net banking. 

Step 6: Lastly, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

CTET Exam Centre

After completing the online CTET application process and paying the fee, the candidates will be allotted the examination city of their choice on a first come first served basis only as per capacity availability in that particular city. Candidates must note that if the total capacity is full in a specific city while filling online application, then they have no right to claim for the allotment of exam centers in that respective city and the board will not be responsible for it.

The list of CTET exam centers is as follows:

STATE

City Code

City name

Andaman & Nicobar

101

Port Blair
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Andhra Pradesh

 

102

Anantapur

103

Eluru

104

Guntur

105

Kadapa

106

Kakinada

107

Kurnool

108

Narasaraopet

109

Nellore
110 Ongole

111

Rajahmundry

112

Tirupati

113

Vijayawada

114

Visakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

 115

Itanagar (Naharlagun)
 
 
 

Assam

 
116

Dibrugarh
117

Guwahati
118

Jorhat
119

Silchar
120

Tezpur
 
 
 
 

Bihar

 
121

Bhagalpur
122

Bhojpur (Ara)
123

Darbhanga
124

Gaya
125

Muzaffarpur
126

Patna
127

Purnea

Chandigarh

 128

Chandigarh (Mohali)
 

Chhattisgarh

 
129

Bhilai Nagar (Durg)
130

Bilaspur
131

Raipur

Delhi

 132

New Delhi
Gangtok 133 Sikkim

Goa

 134

Panaji (Madgaon)
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gujarat

 
135

Ahmedabad
136

Anand
137

Bardoli
138

Gandhinagar
139

Jamnagar
140

Mehsana
141

Rajkot
142

Surat
144

Vadodara
145

Valsad/Vapi
 
 
 

Haryana

 
146

Ambala
147

Faridabad
148

Gurugram
149

Hisar
150

Karnal
151

Kurukshetra
 
 
 

Himachal Pradesh

 152

Chamba
153

Hamirpur
154 Kangra
155

Kullu
156

Mandi
157

Shimla
158

Solan
159

Una
 
 

Jammu And Kashmir

 160

Baramulla
161

Jammu
162

Samba
163

Srinagar
 
 

Jharkhand

 164

Bokaro
165

Dhanbad
166

Hazaribagh
167

Jamshedpur
168

Ranchi
 
 
 
 

Karnataka

 169

Belagavi(Belgaum)
170

Bengaluru
171 Bidar
172

Kalaburagi(Gulbarga)
173 Hubli
174

Mangaluru (Mangalore)
175

Mysuru (Mysore)
176

Shivamogga (Shimoga)
177

Udupi (Manipal)
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kerala

 178

Alappuzha
179

Ernakulam (Kochi)
180

Idukki
181

Kannur
182

Kasaragod
183

Kollam
184

Kottayam
185

Kozhikode
186

Malappuram
187

Palakkad
188

Thiruvananthapuram
189

Thrissur
190

Wayanad

Ladakh

 191

Leh
 
 
 
 

Madhya Pradesh

 
192

Bhopal
193

Gwalior
194

Indore
195

Jabalpur
196 Rewa
197

Sagar
198

Satna
199

Ujjain
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Maharashtra

 
200

Ahmednagar
201 Akola
202

Amravati
203

Aurangabad
204

Beed
205

Chandrapur
206

Dhule
207

Jalgaon
208

Kashti
209

Kolhapur
210

Latur
211

Mumbai (Navi Mumbai)
212

Nagpur
213

Nanded
214

Nashik
215 Osmanabad
216

Pandharpur
217

Pune
218

Sangli
219

Satara
220

Solapur

Manipur

 221

Imphal

Meghalaya

 222

Shillong

Mizoram

 223

Aizawl
 

Nagaland

 224

Dimapur
 
 
 
 

Odisha

 
225

Angul
226 Balasore
227

Berhampur-ganjam
228 Bhadrak
229

Bhubaneswar
230

Cuttack
231

Dhenkanal
232 Puri
233

Rourkela
234

Sambalpur

Puducherry

 235

Puducherry
 
 
 
 

Punjab

 
236

Amritsar
237

Bhatinda
238

Fatehgarh Sahib
239

Jalandhar
240

Ludhiana
241

Pathankot
242

Patiala
243

Sangrur
 
 
 
 

Rajasthan

 
244

Ajmer
245

Alwar
246 Bharatpur
247

Bikaner
248 Hanumangarh
249

Jaipur
250

Jodhpur
251

Kota
252

Sikar
253 Sri Ganganagar
254

Udaipur
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tamil Nadu

 
 
255

Chennai
256

Coimbatore
257

Erode
258

Karur
259

Madurai
260

Nagercoil (Kanyakumari)
261

Namakkal
262

Salem
263

Thanjavur
264

Tiruchirappalli
265

Tirunelveli
266

Vellore
267

Virudhunagar
 
 
 
 
 

Telangana

 
268

Hyderabad
269

Karimnagar
270

Khammam
271

Mahbubnagar
272

Nalgonda
273

Warangal

Tripura

 274

Agartala
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Uttar Pradesh

 
275

Agra
276

Allahabad/Prayagraj
277

Ayodhya
278 Ballia
279 Bareilly
280

Bast
281

Bijnor
282

Ghaziabad
283

Ghazipur
284

Gorakhpur
285

Jhansi
286

Kanpur
287 Lakhimpur Kheri
288

Lucknow
289

Mathura
290

Meerut
291

Moradabad
292

Noida (Greater Noida)
293

Sitapur
294 Unnao
295

Varanasi
 
 
 
 

Uttarakhand

 296

Dehradun
297

Haldwani
298

Kotdwar
299

Roorkee
 
 
 
 

West Bengal

 
300

Asansol
301 Bagmara (Jalangi)
302 Berhampore
303 Bishnupur
304

Burdwan (Bardhaman)
305

Durgapur
306

Hooghly
307

Kolkata
308 Malda
309 Paschim Medinipur
310

Siliguri
311

Suri

We hope this article was useful for the aspirants. Candidates are advised to apply for the CTET exam before the deadline to avoid any confusion and select the exam center nearest to them to prevent traveling or other issues on the examination day.

FAQ

Q1. What is the last date to apply for the CTET December 2022 exam?

The last date of the CTET registration process is 24th November 2022.

Q2. When will the CTET 2022 exam be conducted?

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023.

Q3. How to apply for the CTET 2022 exam?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of CTET and fill out the application form by entering asked details, uploading the required documents, and paying the prescribed fees to complete the CTET application process.
