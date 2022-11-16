CTET 2022 Registration Closing Next Week: Check New Exam Centre List

CTET 2022 Registration Closing Next Week: Check the important dates, steps to register, and new exam center list in this space.

CTET 2022 Registration Closing Next Week: The Central Board of Secondary Education began the CTET registration process on October 31, 2022. Now, all the eligible & interested candidates who have not yet applied for the CTET Exam can apply till November 24, 2022, on the official website. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023.

The CTET application process comprises stages, registering, filling out the application form, uploading documents, and payment of the fee. Only the candidates who complete all the steps of the application form and submit the correct details will be allowed to appear for the teacher eligibility test.

Candidates must remember that they will be assigned the examination city of their choice on a first come first served basis only as per the availability of capacity in the exam city. Those who complete the application process and pay the prescribed fee on a first come first served basis will be assigned the CTET Exam Centre of their choice as per availability in that specific city.

CTET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the dates about the CTET 2022 to avoid any kind of confusion at any stage of the examination;

Events Dates CTET Registration Start Date 31st October 2022 CTET Registration Last Date 24th November 2022 Last Date to Submit Fee 25th November 2022 CTET December 2022 Exam date December 2022 to January 2023

CTET Registration 2022- How to Apply?

Follow the steps shared below to complete the CTET registration and application process without any hassles.

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website.

Step 2: Find the link “Apply Online” and click on it.

Step 3: After that, fill out the online application form and jot down the Registration No./Application Number.

Step 4: Then, upload the latest scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Now, pay the examination fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

Step 6: Lastly, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

CTET Exam Centre

After completing the online CTET application process and paying the fee, the candidates will be allotted the examination city of their choice on a first come first served basis only as per capacity availability in that particular city. Candidates must note that if the total capacity is full in a specific city while filling online application, then they have no right to claim for the allotment of exam centers in that respective city and the board will not be responsible for it.

The list of CTET exam centers is as follows:

STATE City Code City name Andaman & Nicobar 101 Port Blair Andhra Pradesh 102 Anantapur 103 Eluru 104 Guntur 105 Kadapa 106 Kakinada 107 Kurnool 108 Narasaraopet 109 Nellore 110 Ongole 111 Rajahmundry 112 Tirupati 113 Vijayawada 114 Visakhapatnam Arunachal Pradesh 115 Itanagar (Naharlagun) Assam 116 Dibrugarh 117 Guwahati 118 Jorhat 119 Silchar 120 Tezpur Bihar 121 Bhagalpur 122 Bhojpur (Ara) 123 Darbhanga 124 Gaya 125 Muzaffarpur 126 Patna 127 Purnea Chandigarh 128 Chandigarh (Mohali) Chhattisgarh 129 Bhilai Nagar (Durg) 130 Bilaspur 131 Raipur Delhi 132 New Delhi Gangtok 133 Sikkim Goa 134 Panaji (Madgaon) Gujarat 135 Ahmedabad 136 Anand 137 Bardoli 138 Gandhinagar 139 Jamnagar 140 Mehsana 141 Rajkot 142 Surat 144 Vadodara 145 Valsad/Vapi Haryana 146 Ambala 147 Faridabad 148 Gurugram 149 Hisar 150 Karnal 151 Kurukshetra Himachal Pradesh 152 Chamba 153 Hamirpur 154 Kangra 155 Kullu 156 Mandi 157 Shimla 158 Solan 159 Una Jammu And Kashmir 160 Baramulla 161 Jammu 162 Samba 163 Srinagar Jharkhand 164 Bokaro 165 Dhanbad 166 Hazaribagh 167 Jamshedpur 168 Ranchi Karnataka 169 Belagavi(Belgaum) 170 Bengaluru 171 Bidar 172 Kalaburagi(Gulbarga) 173 Hubli 174 Mangaluru (Mangalore) 175 Mysuru (Mysore) 176 Shivamogga (Shimoga) 177 Udupi (Manipal) Kerala 178 Alappuzha 179 Ernakulam (Kochi) 180 Idukki 181 Kannur 182 Kasaragod 183 Kollam 184 Kottayam 185 Kozhikode 186 Malappuram 187 Palakkad 188 Thiruvananthapuram 189 Thrissur 190 Wayanad Ladakh 191 Leh Madhya Pradesh 192 Bhopal 193 Gwalior 194 Indore 195 Jabalpur 196 Rewa 197 Sagar 198 Satna 199 Ujjain Maharashtra 200 Ahmednagar 201 Akola 202 Amravati 203 Aurangabad 204 Beed 205 Chandrapur 206 Dhule 207 Jalgaon 208 Kashti 209 Kolhapur 210 Latur 211 Mumbai (Navi Mumbai) 212 Nagpur 213 Nanded 214 Nashik 215 Osmanabad 216 Pandharpur 217 Pune 218 Sangli 219 Satara 220 Solapur Manipur 221 Imphal Meghalaya 222 Shillong Mizoram 223 Aizawl Nagaland 224 Dimapur Odisha 225 Angul 226 Balasore 227 Berhampur-ganjam 228 Bhadrak 229 Bhubaneswar 230 Cuttack 231 Dhenkanal 232 Puri 233 Rourkela 234 Sambalpur Puducherry 235 Puducherry Punjab 236 Amritsar 237 Bhatinda 238 Fatehgarh Sahib 239 Jalandhar 240 Ludhiana 241 Pathankot 242 Patiala 243 Sangrur Rajasthan 244 Ajmer 245 Alwar 246 Bharatpur 247 Bikaner 248 Hanumangarh 249 Jaipur 250 Jodhpur 251 Kota 252 Sikar 253 Sri Ganganagar 254 Udaipur Tamil Nadu 255 Chennai 256 Coimbatore 257 Erode 258 Karur 259 Madurai 260 Nagercoil (Kanyakumari) 261 Namakkal 262 Salem 263 Thanjavur 264 Tiruchirappalli 265 Tirunelveli 266 Vellore 267 Virudhunagar Telangana 268 Hyderabad 269 Karimnagar 270 Khammam 271 Mahbubnagar 272 Nalgonda 273 Warangal Tripura 274 Agartala Uttar Pradesh 275 Agra 276 Allahabad/Prayagraj 277 Ayodhya 278 Ballia 279 Bareilly 280 Bast 281 Bijnor 282 Ghaziabad 283 Ghazipur 284 Gorakhpur 285 Jhansi 286 Kanpur 287 Lakhimpur Kheri 288 Lucknow 289 Mathura 290 Meerut 291 Moradabad 292 Noida (Greater Noida) 293 Sitapur 294 Unnao 295 Varanasi Uttarakhand 296 Dehradun 297 Haldwani 298 Kotdwar 299 Roorkee West Bengal 300 Asansol 301 Bagmara (Jalangi) 302 Berhampore 303 Bishnupur 304 Burdwan (Bardhaman) 305 Durgapur 306 Hooghly 307 Kolkata 308 Malda 309 Paschim Medinipur 310 Siliguri 311 Suri

We hope this article was useful for the aspirants. Candidates are advised to apply for the CTET exam before the deadline to avoid any confusion and select the exam center nearest to them to prevent traveling or other issues on the examination day.