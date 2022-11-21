CTET 2022 Registration Ends on 24th Nov: Check in how many Languages CTET Exam will be held

CTET 2022 Registration Ends on 24th Nov: Candidates can opt for any two languages from the list of languages in the CTET Exam 2022. Know about the list of languages and codes in this space.

Check in how many Languages CTET Exam will be held

CTET 2022 Registration Ends on 24th Nov: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET exam 2022 will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi to determine the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become a teacher for classes I to VIII in the govt schools. As per the latest update, the CTET 2022 online application window will be closed on November 24 and the exam will be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023.

In 2018, the CTET Exam Language Options were revised by the Union Human Resource Development Minister. Now, the CTET exam 2022 will be held in 20 Indian Languages. Previously, CBSE has notified that 17 languages will be excluded from the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The CTET 2022 will be held in the languages- English, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Mizo, Tamil, Sanskrit, Hindi, Assamese, Khasi, Nepali, Telugu, Odia, Manipuri, Punjabi, Tibetan, Garo, and Urdu. Check out this complete article to know the CTET Exam Languages in detail.

How Many Languages CTET Exam will be held?

The CTET Exam consists of two papers, i.e., Paper I & Paper II. Paper, I will be for the candidates who aspire to be a teacher for classes I to V whereas Paper II will be for candidates who aspire to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A candidate who desires to be a teacher for both levels will have to participate in both papers (Paper I and Paper II). As per the CTET Exam Pattern, each paper comprises 150 MCQs for 150 marks and the duration is two and a half hours.

The CTET Exam Language for both Paper I & Paper II is shared below.

Candidates must note that the language of the main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English)

The Child Development and Pedagogy subject mainly focuses on the educational psychology of teaching and getting familiar with the characteristics and requirements of diverse learners, and interaction with learners.

Mathematics and Environmental Studies subject mainly focus on problem-solving abilities, familiarity with the concepts, and pedagogical understanding and applications of the subjects

In CTET Paper I & Paper II, Language I focuses on the proficiencies associated with the medium of instruction.

In CTET Paper I & Paper II, Language II mainly concentrates on the elements of communication, language, and comprehension abilities.

Language II will be different from Language I. A candidate may select any one language as Language I and another as Language II from the notified CTET exam language options and will be required to mention the same on the confirmation page.

Candidates can select two languages in which they wish to participate in CTET.

The list of languages and codes is given below:

Code Language 01 English 02 Hindi 03 Assamese 04 Bengali 05 Garo 06 Gujarati 07 Kannada 08 Khasi 09 Malayalam 10 Manipuri 11 Marathi 12 Mizo 13 Nepali 14 Odia 15 Punjabi 16 Sanskrit 17 Tamil 18 Telugu 19 Tibetan 20 Urdu

We hope this article on how many Languages CTET Exam 2022 will be held was able to answer all the queries of the aspirants. Candidates must select two languages from CTET Exam Language Options carefully and complete the application process on or before November 24 in order to appear for the exam.