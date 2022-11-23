CTET 2022 Registration Closing Tomorrow @ctet.nic.in: Check Documents Required to Fill CTET Application Form

CTET 2022 Registration Closing Tomorrow @ctet.nic.in: The CTET Registration 2022 process is going to end tomorrow. Check the important dates, things required for registration, and the list of documents to fill out the CTET Application form.

CTET 2022 Registration Closing Tomorrow @ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CTET application form on October 31, 2022. All the eligible candidates who have not yet submitted the CTET application form can fill it out by November 24, 2022, on the official website. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held from December 2022 to January 2023.

There are various stages involved in completing the CTET application process such as registration, completing the application form, uploading required documents, and fee payment of the fee. Candidates need to complete all the steps in order to submit the application form for CET December 2022 exam successfully.

Candidates are required to upload all the required & valid CTET documents in the prescribed format while filling out the application form. In this blog, we have shared below the things required, a list of documents along with the specifications required to be uploaded in the CTET application form.

CTET 2022 Important Dates

The table consists of the CTET important dates 2022 to avoid any kind of hassles at any stage of the examination:

Events Dates CTET Registration Start Date 31st October 2022 Last to Submit CTET Registration Form 24th November 2022 Last Date to Submit Fee 25th November 2022 CTET 2022 Exam date December 2022 to January 2023

Prerequisites to Fill Out the CTET Application Form

Candidates need to keep the following things/items ready beforehand while filling out the CTET registration form:

An Active Email-ID

An Active Mobile Number

Speedy Internet Connection

Mobile/Desktop/Laptop

Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking for Fee Payment

Class X Secondary Board Certificate & Marksheet

12th Marksheet & Address

Address of Candidates

How to Apply for CTET Registration 2022

Follow the steps given below to apply for the CTET application process without any delay.

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website.

Step 2: Find and tap the “Apply Online” link.

Step 3: Now, fill out the online application form and keep the Registration No./Application Number noted.

Step 4: Then, upload CTET documents like the latest scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Then pay the application fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

Step 6: Lastly, take a printout of the confirmation page for future usage.

CTET Application Fees

Candidates need to pay the CTET application fees by Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking. The application fees for the CTET exam for all the categories are given below:

Category Only Paper - I or II Both Paper - I & II General/OBC (NCL) Rs.1000/- Rs.1200/- SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs.500/- Rs.600/-

List of CTET Documents Required to be Uploaded in the Application Form

Candidates need to upload the following documents in the CTET application form shared below:

A Scanned Copy of a Passport-Size Photograph

A Scanned Copy of a Signature

CTET Documents Required 2022 Specification

All the eligible and interested candidates are required to upload the scanned photo & signature in the format shared below:

Document Name Size Format Dimension Photograph 10 to 100 KB JPG/JPEG 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height) Signature 3 to 30 KB JPG/JPEG 3.5 cm (length) x 1.5 cm (height)

Note:

The candidates should have the scanned images of latest photograph and signature of the candidates ready in JPG/JPEG format and as per the prescribed size and dimension.

Candidates must upload the scanned image of the latest photograph to prevent any hassles at the exam center, as this photograph will be matched with the candidate’s face in the examination.

We hope this article was informative for our readers. Candidates should upload the required CTET documents in the prescribed form to avoid rejection of their application by the officials.