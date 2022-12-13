CTET 2022 Study Plan: Check How to prepare for CTET Exam in 1 month

CTET Study Plan 2022: Get 30 days study plan for the CTET 2022 exam and exam pattern for both Paper I & Paper II. Let’s have a look at how you can prepare for the CTET exam in 1 month.

CTET Study Plan 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi is going to conduct the CTET exam on December 2022-January 2023. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for the candidates who wish to become teachers for Classes I-VIII in the school. There will be two papers in the CTET exam. Each paper comprised 150 MCQs carrying 150 marks for 21/2 hours exam duration. As there are few days left for the CTET 2022 exam to commence, the candidates should prepare the proper study plan and follow it strictly till the completion of the TET exam. In this article, we have shared the 30 days study plan that will help candidates ace the CTET Paper I & Paper II exams in a single attempt. Also, candidates can edit this study plan based on their CTET exam preparation approach and the number of days left for the commencement of the exam.

CTET Exam Pattern 2022

There will be two papers on CTET.

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

All questions asked in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

As per the CTET marking scheme, each question carries one mark and there shall be no negative marking.

The exam duration will be Two-and-a-half hours for each paper.

CTET Exam Pattern for Paper I

Check out the CTET exam pattern for Paper I is shared below:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language II (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics 30 MCQs 30 Marks Environmental Studies 30 MCQs 30 Marks

CTET Exam Pattern for Paper II

Check out the CTET exam pattern for Paper II is shared below:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language II (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher) OR Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) 60 MCQs 60 Marks

CTET Study Plan 2022

After getting familiar with the CTET exam pattern and syllabus, one should prepare the proper study plan and include all the important topics to score high in the exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have planned the perfect study plan for all the aspirants. The candidates can reconstruct the CTET Study Plan shared below based on their preparation techniques and strong & weak areas. So, have a look at the 30 days study plan for effective CTET exam preparation.

30 Days Plan CTET Paper I CTET Paper II Day 1 Child Development (Primary School Child) Child Development (Elementary School Child) Day 2 Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs Day 3 Learning and Pedagogy Day 4 Language Comprehension- Reading unseen passages & Pedagogy of Language Development Day 5 Mathematics ( Geometry, Numbers, Addition and Subtraction, and Multiplication) Mathematics (Number System) & Science (Food, Material, The World of the Living) or Social Studies (History & Geography) Day 6 Environmental Studies (Family and Friends, Relationships, and Work and Play Animals) Mathematics (Basic geometrical ideas (2-D), and Understanding Elementary Shapes) & Science (The World of the Living, Moving Things, & People and Ideas) or Social Studies (Water, Human Environment, & Resources) Day 7 Revision & Practice Previous Year Papers Day 8 Child Development (Primary School Child) Child Development (Elementary School Child) Day 9 Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs Day 10 Learning and Pedagogy Day 11 Language Comprehension- Reading unseen passages & Pedagogy of Language Development Day 12 Mathematics (Multiplication, Division, Measurement, and Weight) Mathematics & Science or Social Studies Day 13 Environmental Studies (Plants, Food, and Shelter) Mathematics (Mensuration & Data handling) & Science ( Natural Phenomena, and Natural Resources) or Social Studies (Social and Political Life) Day 14 Revision, Solve Mock Tests & Practice Previous Year Papers Day 15 Child Development (Primary School Child) Child Development (Elementary School Child) Day 16 Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs Day 17 Learning and Pedagogy Day 18 Language Comprehension- Reading unseen passages & Pedagogy of Language Development Day 19 Mathematics (Time, Volume, and Data Handling) & Pedagogical issues Mathematics (Pedagogical issues) & Science (Pedagogical issues) or Social Studies (Pedagogical issues) Day 20 Environmental Studies (Water, Travel, and Things We Make and Do) & Pedagogical issues Mathematics (Pedagogical issues) & Science (Pedagogical issues) or Social Studies (Pedagogical issues) Day 21 Revision, Solve Mock Tests & Practice Previous Year Papers Day 22 Child Development (Primary School Child) Child Development (Elementary School Child) Day 23 Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs Day 24 Learning and Pedagogy Day 25 Language Comprehension- Reading unseen passages & Pedagogy of Language Development Day 26 Mathematics (Patterns & Money) & Pedagogical issues Mathematics (Pedagogical issues) & Science (Pedagogical issues) or Social Studies (Pedagogical issues) Day 27 Environmental Studies (Pedagogical issues) Mathematics (Pedagogical issues) & Science (Pedagogical issues) or Social Studies (Pedagogical issues) Day 28 Revision, Solve Mock Tests & Practice Previous Year Papers Day 29 Revision, Solve Mock Tests & Practice Previous Year Papers Day 30 Revision, Solve Mock Tests & Practice Previous Year Papers

We hope this article on CTET Study Plan was helpful for the aspirants. Candidates are advised to follow the study plan & preparation strategy to cover all the exam-relevant topics and increase their chances of scoring high marks in the CTET exam.