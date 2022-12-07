CTET Dec 2022 Exam Dates to Be OUT Soon @ctet.nic.in: Check how to Crack CTET in First Attempt

CTET Dec 2022 Exam Dates to Be OUT Soon @ctet.nic.in: The CTET December 2022 Exam Dates will be announced soon on the official website. Also, know how to ace the CTET exam on the first attempt.

CTET Dec 2022 Exam Dates to Be OUT Soon @ctet.nic.in: The CTET December 2022 Exam Dates will be out soon on the official website. As per the official notification, the CTET exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 2022 to January 2023. The Central Board of Secondary Education has concluded the CTET registration process from October 31, 2022, to November 24, 2022.

All the eligible candidates who have successfully applied for the exam should check the CTET December 2022 Exam Dates and then appear for the exam on the prescribed dates. Along with that, they should adhere to the finest CTET exam preparation strategy to crack the exam in one attempt. Hence, we have shared below the best tips & tricks to achieving favorable results in the teacher eligibility test.

CTET 2022 Important Dates

Have a look at the CTET important dates 2022 to avoid any sort of confusion at any phase of the examination;

Events Dates CTET Application Process Start Date 31st October 2022 Last to Submit CTET Application Form 24th November 2022 Last Date to Submit Fee 25th November 2022 CTET Application Correction Window 28th November to 3rd December 2022 Direct Link CTET December 2022 Exam Dates December 2022 to January 2023

How to crack CTET Exam 2022 in First Attempt?

As the CTET December 2022 Exam Dates will be announced anytime soon, the candidates should follow the correct preparation strategy to achieve desired scores. They must be well-acquainted with the CTET syllabus and choose the top recommended books before preparing for the TET exam. In this blog, we have shared the CTET exam preparation strategy to assist the candidates in the right manner.

Familiar with the CTET exam pattern

Candidates should be familiar with the CTET exam pattern before starting their TET preparation. This will help them to get insights into the exam structure and marking scheme decided by the board. The CTET exam pattern overview is shared below:

The CTET exam is Objective Type Multiple Choice Based.

There shall be two papers in CTET, Paper I is for classes I to V teacher, and Paper II is for classes VI to VIII teacher.

Each paper carries 150 MCQs for a maximum of 150 marks. The duration of each paper shall be 2 ½ hours.

Learn all the CTET Topics

The second CTET exam preparation strategy is that the candidates should learn the basic concepts of the topics mentioned in the official CTET syllabus. This will help them differentiate between relevant & irrelevant topics for the exam.

Make a Schedule

After understanding the massive syllabus, the candidates should prepare the study plan and stick to it till the exams are concluded successfully. Apart from the important topics, the candidates should take small breaks and revise the covered topics to stay ahead in the competition.

Solving Mock Tests is an important part of the CTET exam preparation strategy. Candidates should practice at least 4-5 sectional mock tests and 2 full-length mock tests in the last phase of the preparation to increase the speed with good accuracy for favorable scores in the exam.

Solve Previous Year's Papers

The next CTET preparation tip for the aspirants is that they should practice at least the last five years question papers to check their preparation level. However, it will help them to get an idea of the exam level and topics from which questions are asked in the CTET exam. Also, it will help them to implement the strategy as per the exam requirements and crack the exam in one attempt.

Regular Revision

Revision is an important tool for the CTET Exam Preparation Strategy. For the proper revision, the candidates must maintain short notes for all the CTET topics at the time of learning them. These notes will be used for quick revision. Thus, the candidates should revise key facts, formulas, figures, data, etc., regularly to remember details on the exam day.

We hope this article on the CTET exam preparation tips was helpful for all the candidates. Candidates should follow the right TET exam strategy and revise everything regularly to score high marks in the TET exam.