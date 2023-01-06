CBSE CTET 2023 Last Minute Tips: Check Exam Instructions & Guidelines

CBSE CTET 2023 Last Minute Tips & Exam Guidelines: Check the last-minute preparation tips and strategy along with the list of important instructions, guidelines, and exam timing for the CTET 2022-23 Exam.

CBSE CTET 2023 Last Minute Tips & Exam Guidelines: Candidates should follow all the CTET Exam Instructions & Guidelines to appear the exam for without any hassles. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the CTET 2022 exam from 28th December 2022 to 7th February 2023 in 211 cities across the country to determine the eligibility of the candidates who want to work as a teacher for classes I to VIII. A total of 32.45 lakhs have registered this year for CTET December 2022 Exam Cycle.

Thus, the candidates should read all the CTET Exam Instructions & Guidelines carefully on the admit card and follow the sato to maintain the decorum of the exam hall. The board conducts the CTET exam every year to determine the eligibility of the candidates who aspire to be a teacher in the school. There are two papers on CTET.

Paper, I will be for a candidate who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a candidate who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Also, the candidates who intend to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to participate in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

In this article, we have shared the detailed CTET Exam Last Minute Preparation Tips and Instructions & Guidelines 2023 for the reference of the candidates who are going to write the upcoming exam.

CTET Exam Instructions & Guidelines: Time Schedule

Have a look at the table shared below to know the time schedule of CTET 2022-23 shared below:

CTET 2022-23 Exam Dates 28th December 2022 to 7th February 2023 Entry in the Examination Centre 07:30 AM 12:30 PM Checking of CTET Admit Cards 09: 00 AM to 09:15 AM 02:00 PM to 02:15 PM Checking of Computer 09:15 AM 02:15 PM Last Entry in the Examination Centre 09:30 AM 02:30 PM CTET Test Commences 09:30 AM 02:30 PM CTET Test Concludes 12:00 Noon 05:00 PM

CTET 2023 Exam Last Minute Tips

As the CTET exam is ongoing, candidates should use the right strategy to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the exam. We have shared below the CTET exam preparation strategy for all the candidates who are going to participate in the upcoming exam:

1. Revise the CTET Topics

The first CTET exam preparation tip is to memorize all the important topics mentioned in the official CTET syllabus. For this, they should prepare short notes for all the CTET topics covered during the preparation. By doing this, they will be able to revise all the key points, formulas, and shortcut techniques and retain the information on the examination day.

2. Make a Time Table

Candidates should stick to the strict timetable in the last leg of their CTET exam preparation. Also, it is crucial to include regular practice & revision sessions in the schedule to enhance the preparation level and perform well in the teacher eligibility test.

3. Memorize Current Affairs

Candidates should go through the newspapers and current affairs magazines every day in order to stay updated with the events happening across the world. This will also help them to boost their reading comprehension skills to ace the English Language section.

4. Practice Previous Year's Papers

The next CTET Last Minute Tips is to attempt at least the last 5 years question papers to identify the level of their preparation. This will provide them insights into the actual exam format and the difficulty level of questions usually asked in TET. This will help them to build the right approach and use their own techniques to attempt the actual exam questions.

5. Time Management

Candidates should attempt unlimited questions before the exam to improve their time management skills. This will help them to attempt a good number of questions in less time period with 100% accuracy and increase their chances of securing minimum qualifying marks in the exam.

CTET 2023 Exam Instructions & Guidelines

Candidates should keep in the mind the following CTET Exam Instructions & Guidelines before appearing for the exam:

1. Reporting Time

It is crucial for the candidates to reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the commencement of the exam. By doing this, they will be able to avoid last-minute delays. Candidates must note that the CTET Paper I shall commence at 09:30 AM whereas the CTET Paper II will start at 2: 30 PM. So, it is important to arrive before the exam in order to be allowed to appear in the exam.

2. Admit Card

The next CTET Exam Instructions & Guidelines is that the candidates should carry a hard copy of the CTET exam admit card to the exam hall. Candidates are required to enter the correct credentials to download the hall ticket successfully. Along with the hall ticket, the candidates should also bring a photo identity card to the exam centre.

3. Restricted Items

There are certain belongings that are prohibited inside the premises of the CTET exam centre. The list of items includes mobiles, calculators, Bluetooth, watches, bags, books, or any other electronic devices. If the candidates are found with any of these items, then it will lead to the cancellation of their candidature.

4. Paper Format

Candidates should be familiar with the CTET exam pattern before appearing in the exam. There shall be two papers in CTET, i.e., Paper I & Paper II. All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each Paper comprises 150 MCQs for 150 marks. The duration of each paper will be 2 ½ hours.

5. Read Guidelines Carefully

Candidates should read and follow all the CTET Exam Guidelines printed on the admit card. By doing this, they will be able to maintain the decorum of the exam hall and avoid causing any type of disturbance during the exam.

6. Carry Important Things

The next CTET Exam Guidelines is that the candidates should bring all the important things to the exam centre. The list of important things includes a water bottle to keep yourself hydrated, wearing masks, sanitiser and maintaining social distancing in the exam centre.