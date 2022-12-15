CTET Salary 2022: Check Teacher Pay Scale, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

CTET Salary 2022: Check the detailed pay scale, salary structure, job profile, and promotion policy for TGT, PGT, & PRT Teaching posts in this space.

CTET Salary 2022
CTET Salary 2022

CTET Salary 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi conducts CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test to determine the eligibility of the candidates who want to become a teacher in the government or private school. To qualify for the teaching position, the candidates need to ace the CTET 2022 Exam.

CTET 2022 Exam Preparation Tips
Check CTET 2022 Exam 1 Month Study Plan
Check how to Crack CTET Exam in First Attempt
Download CBSE CTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022
Check in how many Languages CTET Exam will be held
Check CTET 2022 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

All the eligible candidates should be well-versed with the CTET salary before applying for the test to avoid any confusion after qualifying for the exam. They must note that the CTET salary for TGT, PGT, & PRT are different for every post. After qualifying in the CTET exam, the candidates will become eligible to apply for various posts like Trained Graduate Teachers, Primary Teachers, and Post Graduate Teachers. Hence, we have shared below detailed information on the CTET salary structure and allowances.

CTET Salary Structure 2022

CTET is the basic qualification that the candidates need to possess when applying for a teacher position in govt/a private school. Check the table below to know the CTET salary structure for all the posts along with various allowances.

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

CTET Pay Scale

Rs 9300-Rs 34800

Grade Pay

PRT: Rs 4200

TGT: Rs 4600

PGT: Rs 4800

Basic Salary

PRT: Rs 35400

TGT: Rs 44900

PGT: Rs 47600

Dearness Allowances (38%)

PRT: Rs 13452

TGT: Rs 17062

PGT: Rs 18088

House Rent Allowances (24% of Basic salary)

PRT: Rs 8496

TGT: Rs 10776

PGT: Rs 11424

Travel Allowances

Rs 3600

Gross Salary

PRT: Rs 53484 

TGT: Rs 66784

PGT: Rs 70564

CTET In Hand Salary 2022

The CTET salary will be paid as per the 7th pay commission. The CTET In Hand Salary for the Trained Graduate Teachers, Primary Teachers, and Post Graduate Teachers posts are shared below for the reference of the candidates:

Post Name

CTET In Hand Salary

PRT

Rs 42,000 to Rs 44,000 per month

TGT

Rs 52,000 to Rs 55000 per month

PGT

Rs 60,000 to Rs 62,000 per month

CTET 2022 Perks & Allowances

Along with the basic CTET salary, the candidates will receive the following perks & allowances as shared below:

  • Dearness Allowances
  • House Rent Allowances
  • Travel Allowances
  • Other Relevant Allowances

CTET Study Material

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2022 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

CTET 2022 Job Profile

The candidates will be required to perform certain roles & tasks after getting selected for the teacher position in the govt/private school. The CTET Job Profile will be as follow:

  • Should be familiar with child development & pedagogy knowledge.
  • Possess good communication skills.
  • They are responsible for educating students as per the school curriculum.
  • Maintain the records of the classroom.
  • Motivate students to participate in different co-curricular functions.

CTET Promotion Policy

There are immense career growth opportunities for the candidates who have aced the CTET exam and then cleared the teacher recruitment process to get appointed for the teacher post. Based on their performance, skills, experience, and seniority, the CTET-qualified teachers will be promoted to the following posts as shared below:

  • Headmaster
  • Senior Teacher
  • Assistant Teacher, etc.

Related Topics

Check CTET 2022 Result Analysis

CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App

Check CTET 2022 Exam Certificate Validity Period

Check CTET 2022 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

Check CTET 2022 Marks Normalization Method

We hope this article on CTET salary was helpful to our readers. All the candidates need to secure minimum qualifying in the CTET exam to become eligible to apply for various teacher recruitment processes in the govt/private school.

FAQ

Q1. What is the pay scale for the CTET Teacher post?

The pay scale for the CTET teacher post will be Rs 9300-Rs 34800.

Q2. What are allowances offered to the CTET teacher posts?

Along with the CTET salary, the candidates will receive certain allowances like Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Travel Allowances, and other allowances.

Q3. What are the details included in the CTET Teacher salary structure?

The details included in the CTET Teacher salary structure are pay scale, basic pay, grade pay, DA, HRA, TA, gross salary, and net salary.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next