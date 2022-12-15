CTET Salary 2022: Check Teacher Pay Scale, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

CTET Salary 2022: Check the detailed pay scale, salary structure, job profile, and promotion policy for TGT, PGT, & PRT Teaching posts in this space.

CTET Salary 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi conducts CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test to determine the eligibility of the candidates who want to become a teacher in the government or private school. To qualify for the teaching position, the candidates need to ace the CTET 2022 Exam.

All the eligible candidates should be well-versed with the CTET salary before applying for the test to avoid any confusion after qualifying for the exam. They must note that the CTET salary for TGT, PGT, & PRT are different for every post. After qualifying in the CTET exam, the candidates will become eligible to apply for various posts like Trained Graduate Teachers, Primary Teachers, and Post Graduate Teachers. Hence, we have shared below detailed information on the CTET salary structure and allowances.

CTET Salary Structure 2022

CTET is the basic qualification that the candidates need to possess when applying for a teacher position in govt/a private school. Check the table below to know the CTET salary structure for all the posts along with various allowances.

CTET Pay Scale Rs 9300-Rs 34800 Grade Pay PRT: Rs 4200 TGT: Rs 4600 PGT: Rs 4800 Basic Salary PRT: Rs 35400 TGT: Rs 44900 PGT: Rs 47600 Dearness Allowances (38%) PRT: Rs 13452 TGT: Rs 17062 PGT: Rs 18088 House Rent Allowances (24% of Basic salary) PRT: Rs 8496 TGT: Rs 10776 PGT: Rs 11424 Travel Allowances Rs 3600 Gross Salary PRT: Rs 53484 TGT: Rs 66784 PGT: Rs 70564

CTET In Hand Salary 2022

The CTET salary will be paid as per the 7th pay commission. The CTET In Hand Salary for the Trained Graduate Teachers, Primary Teachers, and Post Graduate Teachers posts are shared below for the reference of the candidates:

Post Name CTET In Hand Salary PRT Rs 42,000 to Rs 44,000 per month TGT Rs 52,000 to Rs 55000 per month PGT Rs 60,000 to Rs 62,000 per month

CTET 2022 Perks & Allowances

Along with the basic CTET salary, the candidates will receive the following perks & allowances as shared below:

Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Travel Allowances

Other Relevant Allowances

CTET 2022 Job Profile

The candidates will be required to perform certain roles & tasks after getting selected for the teacher position in the govt/private school. The CTET Job Profile will be as follow:

Should be familiar with child development & pedagogy knowledge.

Possess good communication skills.

They are responsible for educating students as per the school curriculum.

Maintain the records of the classroom.

Motivate students to participate in different co-curricular functions.

CTET Promotion Policy

There are immense career growth opportunities for the candidates who have aced the CTET exam and then cleared the teacher recruitment process to get appointed for the teacher post. Based on their performance, skills, experience, and seniority, the CTET-qualified teachers will be promoted to the following posts as shared below:

Headmaster

Senior Teacher

Assistant Teacher, etc.

We hope this article on CTET salary was helpful to our readers. All the candidates need to secure minimum qualifying in the CTET exam to become eligible to apply for various teacher recruitment processes in the govt/private school.