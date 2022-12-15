CTET Salary 2022: Check Teacher Pay Scale, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

CTET Salary 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi conducts CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test to determine the eligibility of the candidates who want to become a teacher in the government or private school. To qualify for the teaching position, the candidates need to ace the CTET 2022 Exam.
All the eligible candidates should be well-versed with the CTET salary before applying for the test to avoid any confusion after qualifying for the exam. They must note that the CTET salary for TGT, PGT, & PRT are different for every post. After qualifying in the CTET exam, the candidates will become eligible to apply for various posts like Trained Graduate Teachers, Primary Teachers, and Post Graduate Teachers. Hence, we have shared below detailed information on the CTET salary structure and allowances.
CTET Salary Structure 2022
CTET is the basic qualification that the candidates need to possess when applying for a teacher position in govt/a private school. Check the table below to know the CTET salary structure for all the posts along with various allowances.
|
CTET Pay Scale
|
Rs 9300-Rs 34800
|
Grade Pay
|
PRT: Rs 4200
TGT: Rs 4600
PGT: Rs 4800
|
Basic Salary
|
PRT: Rs 35400
TGT: Rs 44900
PGT: Rs 47600
|
Dearness Allowances (38%)
|
PRT: Rs 13452
TGT: Rs 17062
PGT: Rs 18088
|
House Rent Allowances (24% of Basic salary)
|
PRT: Rs 8496
TGT: Rs 10776
PGT: Rs 11424
|
Travel Allowances
|
Rs 3600
|
Gross Salary
|
PRT: Rs 53484
TGT: Rs 66784
PGT: Rs 70564
CTET In Hand Salary 2022
The CTET salary will be paid as per the 7th pay commission. The CTET In Hand Salary for the Trained Graduate Teachers, Primary Teachers, and Post Graduate Teachers posts are shared below for the reference of the candidates:
|
Post Name
|
CTET In Hand Salary
|
PRT
|
Rs 42,000 to Rs 44,000 per month
|
TGT
|
Rs 52,000 to Rs 55000 per month
|
PGT
|
Rs 60,000 to Rs 62,000 per month
CTET 2022 Perks & Allowances
Along with the basic CTET salary, the candidates will receive the following perks & allowances as shared below:
- Dearness Allowances
- House Rent Allowances
- Travel Allowances
- Other Relevant Allowances
|
CTET 2022 Job Profile
The candidates will be required to perform certain roles & tasks after getting selected for the teacher position in the govt/private school. The CTET Job Profile will be as follow:
- Should be familiar with child development & pedagogy knowledge.
- Possess good communication skills.
- They are responsible for educating students as per the school curriculum.
- Maintain the records of the classroom.
- Motivate students to participate in different co-curricular functions.
CTET Promotion Policy
There are immense career growth opportunities for the candidates who have aced the CTET exam and then cleared the teacher recruitment process to get appointed for the teacher post. Based on their performance, skills, experience, and seniority, the CTET-qualified teachers will be promoted to the following posts as shared below:
- Headmaster
- Senior Teacher
- Assistant Teacher, etc.
|
We hope this article on CTET salary was helpful to our readers. All the candidates need to secure minimum qualifying in the CTET exam to become eligible to apply for various teacher recruitment processes in the govt/private school.