CBSE CTET Exam Analysis 2023 (10th January): Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Review Section-wise

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis 2023 (10th January): CBSE has started conducting the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) from 28th December 2022 and will be held till 7th February 2023. Candidates who appeared on 10th January have shared their reviews about the questions and levels in the exam. With the help of CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the candidates will be familiar with the good attempts and level of difficulty for the exam.

As per the latest news, a total of 32.45 lakh candidates will appear in the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam this year. The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be held in two shifts in online mode. Shift 1 will be administered from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 will be administered from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. There are two levels in the CTET 2022-23 exam- Paper 1 (Primary Level for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level for Classes 6th to 8th).

Candidates should check the exam analysis of the CBSE CTET round thoroughly and predict their qualifying chances in the exam. Also, they should visit the official website regularly to know about the release date of the results of the CBSE CTET Exam 2022.

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern 2023

The CTET exam is being held in online mode.

CTET exam is a qualifying exam and the candidates who will qualify for this exam will be awarded the TET Qualifying Certificate.

A total of 150 MCQs are asked for 150 marks in each paper - Paper-1 & Paper-2.

As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, 1 mark will be assigned for every correct response and no negative marking shall be applicable in the exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis for Paper-1 (10th Jan 2023): Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates who attempted the CTET exam on 10th Jan 2023, the overall CBSE CTET Paper I was easy to moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 8th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 24-25 Moderate Language-I 30 27-28 Easy Language-II 30 27-28 Easy Mathematics 30 20-22 Moderate Environment Studies 30 22-23 Moderate Total 150 113-115 Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section Wise Exam Analysis for Paper-1

Candidates attempting Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) will be required to secure minimum marks in Paper 1 of CTET 2022 as it will figure out their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Check the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2022 Paper-1 below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky - Scaffolding, Socio Constructivism 2-3 Piaget Stages – Scheme, Seriation, Law of Conservation 2-3 Inclusive Education - Dysmorphia 1-2 Education Policy 1-2 Kohlberg Stage - TIT for TAT level (Pre Conventional Level) 1-2 Chomsky - Learning Accusation, LAD 1-2 Language Skills 1-2 Assessment, Evaluation 1-2 NCF 2005 - How would be education system 1-2 Learning, Critical Thinking 1-2 Progressive Education 1-2 Growth and Development 1-2 Chomsky LAD 1-2 PYQ 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on New Delhi Waste Report, Synonym & Antonym) 9 Poem (Nature Importance) 6 English Pedagogy 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension; Passage on Flag of India (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यये, अन्लोम, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे) 10 Poem (Human Life) 6 Pedagogy (Chomsky, Language Acquisition, Piaget) 16

Mathematics (30 Marks) Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy - Diagnostic Teaching, Van Hiele 10 Unit and Measurement 1-2 Time and Distance 1 Train 1-2 Unit Conversion 1 Rotational Symmetry 1-2 Pattern Based 1-2 Place Value 1-2 HCF 1-2 Fractions 1-2 Line of Symmetry 1 Geometry 1-2 Based on PYQ 1 Number Series 1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Eye Defect 1 Full Form of PRAKASH 1-2 World Yoga Day 1-2 Assam Bamboo 1 Vegetable 1-2 Elephant, Owl 1 Highway 1 Map 2 Varanasi Painting 1-2 Food in Mumbai 2-3 Animal who can see farsight 1 Nutrition 1 Daman Diu Artwork 1-2

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis for Paper II- Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates who attempted the 10th January CTET exam, the overall CBSE CTET Paper II was moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 10th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 24-25 Easy to Moderate Language-I 30 27-28 Moderate Language-II 30 27-28 Easy to Moderate Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies 60 22-23 Easy to Moderate 60 22-23 Easy Total 150 107-110 Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET 2023 Section Wise Exam Analysis for Paper-2

Candidates attempting Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) will be required to obtain minimum marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2022 as it will determine their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Check the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2023 Paper-2 below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Individual Differences 2-3 Piaget Stages 2-3 Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding, ZPD 2 CTET PYQ 1-2 Motivation 1-2 Heredity, Environment 1-2 NCF 2022 1-2 RTE 2009 1-2 NEP 2020 2 Progressive Education 1-2 Garnder Multiple Intelligence Theory 1 NCF 2005 1-2 Evaluation 1-2 Constructive Classroom 1-2 Critical Thinking 1-2 Language and Thinking 1-2 Assessment & Evaluation 1-2 Growth and Development 1-2 Kohlberg Stage for Punishment, Social Interaction 1-2 Inclusive Education 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension 9-10 Poem 7 English Pedagogy 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension 9-10 Poem 7 Pedagogy 14-15

Mathematics (60 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Probability 1-2 Compound Interest & Simple Interest 1-2 Trigonometry 1-2 Mean, Median, & Mode 1-2 Mensuration 3D 2 Algebra 2-3 Surds & Indices 1-2 Triangle, Cylinder 2-3 Simplification 2-3 Pie Chart 2-3 Geometry 1-2

Science (60 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Human Body 1-2 Friction 2-3 Nutrition 1-2 Air Pressure 1-2 Temperature Matching 1-2 Carbon Compund 2-3 Electricity 1-2 Modified Root 1-2 Neutralization 1

Social Studies - 60 Marks Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy 20 High Court 1-2 Quit India Movement 1-2 Globe 1-2 Aamar Jiban 1-2 Marginalization 1-2 1916 Lucknow samjhot 1-2 Mountains, Air 1-2 Who elects the Prime Minister 1 Disha based ques 1-2

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants. Candidates who will obtain minimum marks in the CTET exam will be awarded the TET passing certificate.