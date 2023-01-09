CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (9th Jan 2023): Check Paper 1,2 Detailed Review Section-wise

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (9th Jan 2023): Download the CBSE CTET 2022-23 Exam Analysis for Paper-1 & Paper-2 here. Also, check the difficulty level and good attempts in detail.

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (9th Jan 2023): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam to be held from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. Candidates who have attempted the Papers on 9th January 2023 have shared their feedback about the questions and levels in the exam. With the help of CBSE CTET Exam Analysis, the candidates will get well versed in the good attempts and level of difficulty for the exam.

As per the latest reports, a total of 32.45 lakh candidates are going to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) exam this year. The CTET 2022 exam for Paper 1 & Paper 2 will be conducted in two shifts in online mode. Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. There shall be two levels in the CTET 2022-23 exam- Paper 1 (Primary Level for Classes 1st to 5th) and Paper 2 (Elementary Level for Classes 6th to 8th).

Candidates should check the exam analysis of the CBSE CTET round and predict their chances of getting scoring minimum qualifying marks in the exam. Also, they should check the official website regularly to check the release date of the results of the CBSE CTET Exam 2022.

The CTET exam will be held online mode.

CTET exam is a qualifying exam and the candidates who will pass this exam will be awarded the TET Certificate.

A total of 150 questions are asked for 150 marks in each paper.

As per CBSE CTET Marking Scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response and there shall be no negative marking in the exam.

CBSE CTET Exam Analysis for Paper-1: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates who attempted the 8th December CTET exam, the overall CBSE CTET Paper I was moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-1): Primary Level (Classes I-V) 9th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 24-25 Moderate Language-I 30 27-28 Easy Language-II 30 27-28 Easy to Moderate Mathematics 30 24-25 Easy to Moderate Environment Studies 30 23-24 Easy to Moderate Total 150 108-112 Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET Section Wise Exam Analysis for Paper-1

Candidates appearing for Paper I (Classes 1 to 5) will be required to secure minimum marks in Paper 1 of CTET 2022 as it will ascertain their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2022 Paper-1 below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky - Scaffolding, Socio Constructivism 1-2 Piaget Stages – Scheme, Seriation, Law of Conservation 3-4 Inclusive Education - Dysmorphia 1-2 Education Policy 1-2 Kohlberg Stage - TIT for TAT level (Pre Conventional Level) 1-2 Chomsky - Learning Accusation, LAD 1-2 Language Skills 1-2 Assessment, Evaluation 1-2 NCF 2005 - How would be education system 1-2 Howard Gardner - Naturalistic Intelligence 1-2 Progressive Education 1-2 NEP 2020 1-2 Multilingualism 1-2 RTE 2009 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on New Delhi Waste Report, Synonym & Antonym) 9 Poem (Nature Importance) 7 English Pedagogy 14-15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension; Passage on Flag of India (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यये, अन्लोम, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे) 10 Poem (Human Life) 6 Pedagogy (Chomsky, Language Acquisition, Piaget) 14-15

Mathematics (30 Marks) Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy - Diagnostic Teaching, Van Hiele 10 Money Addition 2 Time and Distance 1 Train 1-2 Unit Conversion 1 Angular Symmetry 1-2 Area & Perimeter 1 Volume 1-2 Number Series 1 Number System 1 Line of Symmetry 1 Geometry 1-2 Based on PYQ 1 Unit and Measurement 1-2

Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Pedagogy 10 Eye Defect 1 Nepenthes Paudha 2 Malaria - discovery 1 Madhubani painting 1 Shelter 2 Elephant, Owl 1 Dance of Mizoram, Gujarat 1 Map - Bay of Bengal, Ganga Yojana 2 Montreal Protocol 1 Green House, Khejri Plant 2 Animal who are farsighted 1 Main source Protein 2 Train and Distance Numerical 1 State close to Andhra Pradesh 2 National Park 1

CBSE CTET 2022-23 Exam Analysis for Paper-2: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

As per the feedback of the candidates who attempted the 8th December CTET exam, the overall CBSE CTET Paper II was moderate level.

CTET Paper Analysis 2022 (Paper-2): Elementary Level (Classes VI-VIII) 9th January 2023 Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 24-25 Easy to Moderate Language-I 30 27-28 Moderate Language-II 30 27-28 Easy to Moderate Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies 60 24-25 Easy to Moderate 60 23-24 Easy Total 150 109-114 Easy to Moderate

CBSE CTET Section Wise Exam Analysis for Paper-2

Candidates appearing for Paper II (Classes 6 to 8) will be required to secure minimum marks for Paper 2 of CTET 2022 as it will ascertain their performance and eligibility for appointment in Central Government Schools. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis of CTET 2022 Paper-2 below:

Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Piaget Stages – Stages, Maturation 2 Stephen Krashen and Language Acquisition Hypothesis 2-3 Vygotsky Theory - Scaffolding, ZPD 2 CTET PYQ 1-2 Growth and Development 1-2 Programmed Learning 1 RTE 2009 1-2 Gender Bias 1-2 NEP 2020 2 Progressive Education 1-2 Gardner's Multiple Intelligence Theory 1 NCF 2005 2 Evaluation 1-2 Reinforcement 2 Critical Thinking 1-2 Language and Thinking 2 Assessment & Evaluation 1-2 Skinner Theory - Operant Conditioning Theory 1 Language Skills 1-2 LAD by Chomsky 1-2 Kohlberg Stage for Punishment, Social Interaction 1-2 Inclusive Education 1-2

[Language 1] - 30 Marks Topics Number of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension (1 passage based on Photography, Dowry: Synonym & Antonym, One-word substitution) 10 Poem 6 English Pedagogy 15

[Language 2] - 30 Marks Topics No. Of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension One passage (उप्सार्ग, प्रत्यये, अन्लोम, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे) 9-10 Poem 7 Pedagogy 15

Mathematics (60 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy - Teaching Method, Van Hiele, Gender Biasness, CTET PYQ 10 Probability 1 Compound Interest & Simple Interest 1-2 Trigonometry 2 Mean, Median, & Mode 2-3 Mensuration 2D 2 Algebra 1-2 Surds & Indices 1-2 Who wrote 'Ganit Sar Sangrah'? 2 Number System Euler Formula 1-2 Simplification 3 Mensuration 3D 1-2 Geometry 1-2 Octagon Prism 2

Science (60 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy - Evaluation, NCF 2005, Gender Biasness, CTET PYQ 10 Electricity 1 Friction 1-2 Nutrition 1 How to find protein and starch 1-2 Solar system 2-3 Acid, Base, CO2, China Rose Indicator 1-2 Black Gold 1 Pholem (Tissue) 1-2 Eye (Retina), Concave & Convex Lens 1 Human Physiology 1-2 Neutralization 1

Social Studies - 60 Marks Topics Number of Questions Asked Pedagogy - CTET PYQ, NCF 2005, Gender Equality 20 Barrackpore Paschim Bengal, 34th Regiment West Bengal 1 Assertions Reason related to Teaching Learning Material 1 Ancient India, Uthiramerur inscription about whose administration 1-2 Article 2 Mughal Dynasty 1-2 Cosmos equilateral longitude latitude 2 Solar System 1-2 Green House Gas 1-2 UR settlement 1-2 Atmosphere - Volcano, Globe 1-2 1857 Revolution - Raja Ram Mohan Roy 1-2 Kisano ki Baat 1-2

We hope this article on CBSE CTET Exam Analysis was helpful for all the aspirants. Candidates who will secure minimum qualifying marks in the CTET exam will be awarded the TET passing certificate.