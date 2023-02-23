CTET Result 2023: Know Passing Marks, Qualifying Status and Cutoff

CTET Result 2023: CBSE is going to release CTET Results for December 2022 Exam cycle soon on the official website - ctet.nic.in. Till then, candidates can check the CTET Passing Marks, Cut-off Marks & Qualifying Status category-wise here.

CTET Result 2023: The national-level teacher’s certification exam result is scheduled to be released soon. The exam conducting authority, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will announce the results of the 16th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test at the official website - ctet.nic.in. CTET Result 2023 will be declared only for those candidates who will secure category-wise minimum qualifying marks and cutoff decided by the authorities.

CTET exam for December 2022 cycle was conducted in computer-based mode from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. The provisional answer key of CTET was released on February 14 and the objection-raising process for any doubtful questions ended on February 17, 2023. Approximately 32.45 lakh candidates registered for the exam. All the appeared candidates are now eagerly waiting for the CTET result 2023 to know their qualifying status.

Read below the CTET Result 2023 details as per the Passing Mark, Qualifying Status, and Cutoff

CTET Passing Marks or Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

CTET results will be declared only for those candidates who secure the minimum qualifying and the cutoff marks decided by the authority as per their category. The CTET 2023 passing mark is 60% for general and 55% for OBC/SC/ST/EWS and all other candidates. The result will be declared for only those candidates who will secure equal to or more than the cutoff score as per their category. Check below the table for CTET passing marks.

CTET 2023 Category Wise Passing Marks

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage CTET Passing Marks out of 150 General 60% 90 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82.50

CTET Result 2023: Qualifying Status

Candidates who will secure passing marks will be awarded a CTET certificate. All the CTET-certified candidates will be eligible to apply for national teacher’s recruitment examinations like KVS, NVS Army Teacher, ERDO, etc. CTET Qualifying status will be provided in the certificate which will have the candidate's details along with CTET score in the respective paper and subjects. Candidates can download the CTET certificate from their Digilocker account.

CTET Result Analysis 2021

Last year, the CTET Cutoff score is on the higher side based on the comparison of appeared vs qualified candidates. As per the CTET Cutoff 2021 analysis, nearly 30% qualified for Paper 1, and 17% qualified for Paper 2. A total of 14,95,511 appeared and 4,45,467 candidates qualified in Paper 1. While in 12,78,165 candidates appeared and 2,20, 069 qualified in Paper 2. Candidates can check the table for more details on CTET test takers vs qualified candidates and the pass percentage.

CTET 2021 Appeared Vs Qualified And Pass Percentage CTET Exam Registered Appeared Qualified CTET Pass Percent Paper I 18,92,276 1495511 445467 2978.69% Paper II 16,62,886 1278165 220069 1721.76%

Check the category-wise CTET 2021 Cut-Off marks below:

Category CTET Cut Off 2021 OBC 85 SC 80 General 87 ST 80

The candidates need to clear the CTET Cut Off Marks to get awarded the TET Qualifying Certificate. The CTET score is valid for a lifetime.