CTET Result 2023 To Be Announced Soon, Steps to Check and All Latest Updates Here

CTET Result 2023: CBSE to soon release CTET Result. Check here the latest updates and news on CTET Resul.

CTET Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the CTET 2023 Result. CBSE CTET Result 2023 is expected to be released by the end of February 2023 as per the information provided in the information bulletin. Approximately 32.5 lakh candidates appeared in the CTET exam conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from December 28 to February 7, 2023.

CTET 2023 result is expected soon as the questions objection expert review process will be completed soon. Once the question objection review will be done the examination authority CBSE will release the result.

CTET Result 2023: Here are the steps on How to Check CTET Result Online?

CTET Result 2023 is to be announced online and candidates can check it through the login page. The stepwise procedure to check CTET 2023 result is provided below.

Step 1: To check CTET results visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CTET result link available on the website.

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth and submit it

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download CTET Result and take the print for future reference

CTET Result 2023: What is the CTET Cut Off Score and Passing Marks

CTET result will be declared only for those candidates who will secure the cutoff score as per their category. The CTET 2023 cutoff score is 60% for general category candidates. While the CTET cutoff score is 55% for OBC/SC/ST/EWS and all other candidates. The result will be declared for only those candidates who will secure equal to or more than the cutoff score as per their category.

CTET Result 2023: Category Wise Cut Off Score and Passing Marks

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage CTET Passing Marks out of 150 General 60% 90 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82

CTET stands for Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The CTET is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The exam is conducted twice a year based on the rules confined by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). After CTET certificates candidates can apply for all Central Government Teaching jobs like KVS, NVS Army Teacher, ERDO, etc.

The rationale for conducting CTET is to ascertain a minimum qualification of a person for becoming a teacher. Candidates can check below why CTET is conducted every year.