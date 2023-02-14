CTET Answer Key 2023: Download PDF for Paper 1, 2 Answer Solution, Objection Raise Details

CTET Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Check PDF Direct Link for Paper 1 and Paper 2, Objection Details Below.

CTET Answer Key 2022-23: The answer key of CTET 2022 was released on February 14. The answer Candidates can download CTET Answer Key from the official website -ctet.nic.in. The provisional CTET 2023 answer key PDF has been released for the candidates to match their opted answers. The answer key has been released for all the exams conducted between December 28, 2022, and February 7, 2023.

It is to be noted that, the CTET Response Sheet of all the students can also be checked by login into the CTET account.

CTET Answer Key PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are available on the website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students can also click on CBSE CTET Answer Key PDF provided below:

CTET Answer Key PDF Link Click Here

CTET Answer Key 2022-23: Check Objection Last Date, Fee and Other Details

The candidates can challenge any answer key through online mode from 14 February 2023, through the link available on the website of CTET. The last date for submitting an objection is 17 February 2023 (upto 12.00 Noon). The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e email/post or in person will not be accepted.

The candidates are required to pay Rs. 1000/- per question challenged through Credit/Debit Card by 17 Feb upto 12.00 Noon. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.

CTET Answer Key Objection can be submitted by clicking on the direct link given below:

CTET Answer Key Objection Link Click Here

CTET Answer Key: CTET How to Download CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022-23 ?

CBSE published the answer key within a few days of the exam. Candidates can check the correct answer to their response from the official by clickig on the link below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the CTET - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link given on the homepage ‘· Login – CTET December 2022

Step 3: Submit Key Challenge for CTET DEC22

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: CTET 2023 Answer Key

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023: How to Challenge CTET Answer Key 2023 ?

CBSE has provided the provision to challenge the CTET answer key 2023 for the candidates who appear in CTET 2022-23 Exam. Students can follow the given steps to challenge the answer

Visit the website of CTET and click on the link Submit Key Challenge. Select the question through the dropdown which then you to challenge and click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which they think is correct. In case, you think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options. In case, you have opted wrong answer option challenge, Click to Update your Answer. In case, you want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure.

CTET Answer Key: What is CTET Final Answer Key Date 2023 ?

The board will go through all the objections which shall be submitted by the candidates. After analysing all the objections, CBSE will upload the final answer key.

CTET Result 2023: What is Score Card Date 2023

CTET Marks will be uploaded on the website of the board. CTET Score Card 2023 is expected in the month of March 2023.

Those who clear the CTET Paper 1 will be able to apply for the Primary Teacher Posts for Class 1 to 5th and those who clear CTET Paper 2 are eligible to apply for TGT Posts.