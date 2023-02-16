SSC GD Result Date 2023: Merit List, Cut Off and Other Details

SSC GD Result Date 2023: Candidates can check all the details related to SSC GD 2022 exam including SSC GD Constable Selection List PDF Date, Cut Off, Result Analysis and Other Details.

SSC GD Result 2023 will be announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). SSC GD Result will be announced for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022 which was conducted through online mode. The SSC GD Constable Exam was held from 10 January to 14 February 2023. A total of 30,41,284 candidates appeared in SSC GD Constable Exam. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can check the expected date, expected cut-off marks, and other details below:

SSC GD Constable Exam was conducted for the recruitment of GD Constable Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

Expected SSC GD Constable Result Date 2023

SSC GD Constable Result will be announced after the tentative answer key. Hence, SSC GD Result Link is expected in the second week of March 2023. However, the date is announced on the official website yet.

SSC SSC CPO Result 2023 will be declared at ssc.nic.in/portal/results. SSC GD Result will be published in PDF format containing the candidates' names and exam roll numbers. SSC GD Constable Result will be made separately for male and female candidates who shall be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Analysis

The exam was conducted on various dates at various shifts. The candidates would be able to check the pass percentage once the result is available on the official website.

SSC GD Constable Exam Particulars Details in Number

Candidates Registered 52,20,335 Appeared 30,41,284 Absent 21,79,051 Number of Selected Candidates in Online Exam To be released Total Vacancy 24369

SSC GD Constable Result Previous Year Analysis

The candidates can check the SSC GD Constable Previous Years Result Analysis by clicking on the link below:

SSC GD Previous Year Result Analysis

How to Check SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Stepwise Procedure

The stepwise process is given below for the candidates to download SSC GD Constable Result PDF from the official website:



Step 1: Visit the respective regional websites of ssc.nic.in/portal/results

Step 2: On the home page, candidates will find the result link

Step 3: Clicking the link, the result PDF will open

Step 4: Search your roll number through Ctrl+F

Step 6: Download the SSC GD ResultPDF and take the print out for future use



SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023

SSC GD Answer Key shall be published anytime soon on the official website. The candidates can check the direct link of the answer key through the article below:

SSC GD Answer Key 2023

SSC GD Result 2023: What are the cut-off marks?

According to the students who have attended the SSC GD Constable Exam the difficulty level of the exam was of easy to moderate level. Hence, the candidates can check the expected SSC GD cut-off for both males and females through the table below:

Category General EWS OBC SC ST Male 75-78 70-72 72-76 64-68 59-62 Female 72.34 67.76 70.30 64.45 61.72

The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of the Staff Selection Commission in order to check the updates regarding the result.

