SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2023: 50187 Posts, Check State-Wise Post Increase, Download PDF

SSC GD Vacancy Increase 2023 : SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2023 has been increased by the commission. Candidates can check the tentative total vacancy details here.

SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2022-23: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has increased the tentative vacancies for recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. According to the official notice, the total vacancy for SSC GD are now 50187 that shall be filled through exam 2023.

SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2023

The candidates who have applied for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 and appeared in SSC GD Constable Exam from January 10 to February 14, 2023, can check the vacancies in the table below:

Category Number of Vacancies Male (excluding Naxal affected and Border Guarding Districts/Areas 25946 Male (Naxal affected Districts) 7299 Male (Border Guarding Districts) 11194 Female (excluding Naxal affected and Border Guarding Districts/Areas 3318 Female (Naxal affected Districts) 895 Female (Border Guarding Districts) 1360

SSC GD New Vacancy Increase 2023

Force-wise SSC GD total vacancies of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF,

Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022.

Police Forice

Number of Vacancies BSF 21052 CISF 6060 CRPF 11169 SSB 2274 ITBP 5642 AR 3601 SSF 214 NCB 175 Total 50187

The candidates can check more details regarding the SSC GD Vacancy in the PDF link given below:

SSC GD Vacancy Increase 2022-23 Download PDF

SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization Staff Selection Commission New Vacancies 50187 Old Vacancies 24369 Name of the Exam Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 SSC GD Constable Exam Date 10 Jan to 14 Feb 2023 SSC GD Constable Answer Key Date 18 Feb 2023 SSC GD Constable Result Datre Soon Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Result 2023

The commission has completed the online exam for the post of GD Constable in the month of February 2023. SSC GD Constable Answer Key was released on 18 February 2023 and the objections against the tentative key were invited upto 25 Feb 2023. Noe, SSC will upload the SSC GD Result PDF. The candidates can check the date and time for result in the PDF below.

SSC GD Result 2023