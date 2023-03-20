SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2023: 50187 Posts, Check State-Wise Post Increase, Download PDF

SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2022-23: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has increased the tentative vacancies for recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. According to the official notice, the total vacancy for SSC GD are now 50187 that shall be filled through exam 2023.
SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2023
The candidates who have applied for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 and appeared in SSC GD Constable Exam from January 10 to February 14, 2023, can check the vacancies in the table below:
|Category
|Number of Vacancies
|Male (excluding Naxal affected and Border Guarding Districts/Areas
|25946
|Male (Naxal affected Districts)
|7299
|Male (Border Guarding Districts)
|11194
|Female (excluding Naxal affected and Border Guarding Districts/Areas
|3318
|Female (Naxal affected Districts)
|895
|Female (Border Guarding Districts)
|1360
SSC GD New Vacancy Increase 2023
Force-wise SSC GD total vacancies of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF,
Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022.
|Police Forice
|Number of Vacancies
|BSF
|21052
|CISF
|6060
|CRPF
|11169
|SSB
|2274
|ITBP
|5642
|AR
|3601
|SSF
|214
|NCB
|175
|Total
|50187
The candidates can check more details regarding the SSC GD Vacancy in the PDF link given below:
|SSC GD Vacancy Increase 2022-23
|Download PDF
SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2023 Overview
|Name of the Organization
|Staff Selection Commission
|New Vacancies
|50187
|Old Vacancies
|24369
|Name of the Exam
|Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022
|SSC GD Constable Exam Date
|10 Jan to 14 Feb 2023
|SSC GD Constable Answer Key Date
|18 Feb 2023
|SSC GD Constable Result Datre
|Soon
|Official Website
|ssc.nic.in
SSC GD Constable Result 2023
The commission has completed the online exam for the post of GD Constable in the month of February 2023. SSC GD Constable Answer Key was released on 18 February 2023 and the objections against the tentative key were invited upto 25 Feb 2023. Noe, SSC will upload the SSC GD Result PDF. The candidates can check the date and time for result in the PDF below.