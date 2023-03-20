JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2023: 50187 Posts, Check State-Wise Post Increase, Download PDF

SSC GD Vacancy Increase 2023: SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2023 has been increased by the commission. Candidates can check the tentative total vacancy details here.

SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2023
SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2023

SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2022-23: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has increased the tentative vacancies for recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. According to the official notice, the total vacancy for SSC GD are now 50187 that shall be filled through exam 2023.

SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2023

The candidates who have applied for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 and appeared in SSC GD Constable Exam from January 10 to February 14, 2023, can check the vacancies in the table below:

Category Number of Vacancies
Male (excluding Naxal affected and Border Guarding Districts/Areas 25946
Male (Naxal affected Districts) 7299
Male (Border Guarding Districts) 11194
Female (excluding Naxal affected and Border Guarding Districts/Areas 3318
Female (Naxal affected Districts) 895
Female (Border Guarding Districts) 1360

SSC GD New Vacancy Increase 2023

Force-wise SSC GD total vacancies of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF,
Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022.

Police Forice
 Number of Vacancies
BSF 21052
CISF 6060
CRPF 11169
SSB 2274
ITBP 5642
AR 3601
SSF 214
NCB 175
Total 50187

The candidates can check more details regarding the SSC GD Vacancy in the PDF link given below:

SSC GD Vacancy Increase 2022-23 Download PDF

SSC GD Increased Vacancy 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization Staff Selection Commission
New Vacancies 50187
Old Vacancies 24369 
Name of the Exam Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022
SSC GD Constable Exam Date 10 Jan to 14 Feb 2023
SSC GD Constable Answer Key Date 18 Feb 2023
SSC GD Constable Result Datre Soon
Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Result 2023

The commission has completed the online exam for the post of GD Constable in the month of February 2023. SSC GD Constable Answer Key was released on 18 February 2023 and the objections against the tentative key were invited upto 25 Feb 2023.  Noe, SSC will upload the SSC GD Result PDF. The candidates can check the date and time for result in the PDF below.

SSC GD Result 2023

FAQ

What is SSC GD Increased Vacancy ?

More than 50000 vacancies are announced under Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

Is SSC GD Post Increased?

Yes, ssc has revised the number of vacancies for the post of GD Constable 2022-23.

What are the number of ssc gd increased vacancy 2022-23?

According to the official notice, SSC GD Vacancy has been increased to 50187.
