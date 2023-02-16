SSC GD Answer Key 2023: GD Constable Result Analysis, Cut Off, Candidate Pass Percentage

GD Constable Answer key: SSC GD Constable answer key is going to be out soon. The candidates can check the SSC GD Answer Key 2023 from the official website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in Candidates can refer to the article below to check the SSC GD Result Analysis 2023 and last year analysis.

SSC GD Answer Key Result Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is going to release the SSC GD Answer Key Soon.The examination authority, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 at official website: ssc.nic. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the GD answer key to know their score boxed on the number of correct and incorrect answers.

The SSC GD Constable Exam was held from 10 January to 14 February 2023. Nearly, 52,20,335 candidates registered for the examination. And, nearly 30,41,284 candidates appeared for the exam. SSC GD Constable Exam is conducted for the recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD 2022 constable examination was conducted for a total of 45284 posts out of which 40274 vacancies are for Male Constables and 4835 vacancies are for Female Constables. For the post of GD constable, candidates have to be minimum of 18 years and maximum 23 years to be eligible.

SSC GD Answer Key: From Where to Download SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023?

The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC GD Constable Answer Key on its official website. Candidates can download the SSC GD Answer Key from the official website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: How to Download GD Constable Answer key?

Candidates can download the GD Constable Answer Key by following the steps given below

Go to the official website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in At the homepage click on the “Answer Key” Tab Now tap on the link that says “SSC GD Constable Answer Key” Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password. Once logged in, candidate will be able to access the answer key Download the SSC GD Answer Key PDF and Keep a hard copy for future reference

SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Analysis

The SSC GD Constable result will be out soon. Candidates must stay updated with the official website of SSC GD to get the SSC GD Answer Key 2023. Meanwhile the candidates can check the SSC GD Result Analysis 2021 to get an idea of SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 and GD Constable Result 2023.

SSC GD Constable Result 2021: Appeared Vs Pass Percentage

Based on the GD Constable Answer Key result 2021, the commission has selected nearly 3 to 4 times more candidates for the available vacancy. As per the notification, a total of 25,271 vacancies were available to be filled through SSC GD Constable. Candidates can check the table below to check details of the GD Constable Result Analysis 2021.

SSC GD Exam Particulars Details in Number & Percentage Candidates Registered 2,85,201 Candidates Present 1,89,550 Candidates Absent 96,629 Qualified 92,877 (52.64%) Not Qualified 96,629 (47.36) Total Vacancy 25271

A total of 52.64% candidates qualified for the GD Constable 2021 Examination, whereas the number of candidates selected was 3 to 4 times more than the vacancies announced.

SSC GD Constable Cut Off 2021 Cutoff Marks

Check the previous year's cut-off marks for the SSC GD Constable 2021 for CBE shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Categories Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General 79.61 72.34 OBC 78.67 70.30 SC 72.57 64.45 ST 71.47 61.72 EWS 76.66 67.76 Ex-Servicemen 39.78 -

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: How to Calculate GD Constable Score

The marking scheme for the SSC GD Constable Examination must be kept in mind by the students in order to determine the accurate SSC GD Constable Exam score. Each right response rewards a student one mark whereas an inaccurate response will not result in negative marking. Also, negative marking will not be done for missed questions.

