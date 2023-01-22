JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

SSC GD Constable Cut off 2023: Check Expected, Previous Years' Marks for Male & Female Candidates

SSC GD Constable Cut off 2023: Get the category-wise expected and previous cut-off marks for both Male & Female candidates. Also, check the factors influencing the cut-off marks.

SSC GD Constable Cut off 2023
SSC GD Constable Cut off 2023

SSC GD Constable Cutoff 2023: SSC GD Constable Cut-Off plays an important role in determining the selection status of candidates.  The SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam is being held from January 10 to February 14, 2023.  After the CBT exam is held successfully, the candidates usually look for the SSC GD Constable Cut-Off marks. This year's cut-off marks are not yet announced. However, the candidates should go through the expected and previous year's cut-off to get an idea of the exam trends and overall competition level.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Updates

Download SSC GD Constable 2023 Memory Based Question Paper PDF with Answers

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (18th Jan 2023)

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023)

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (16th Jan 2023)

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023)

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (12th Jan 2023)

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (11th Jan 2023)

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (10th Jan 2023)

Check SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Last Minute Tips

Download SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Preparation Strategy & Tips

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics

Check SSC Constable 2022 Exam GA/GK/Current Affairs Topics

SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The commission will declare the SSC GD Constable cut-off marks in a PDF format for all the categories. These cut-off marks are determined on the basis of a plethora of factors like the number of candidates, categories, etc. In this article, we have shared the information of SSC GD Constable's previous cut-off marks along with the factors determining the same.

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks 

The SSC GD Constable 2023 exam is still ongoing. As per the feedback of aspirants who have appeared in the exam, the question level in this computer-based exam is easy to moderate level. Hence, we can expect the SSC GD Constable cut-off for this year will fluctuate around +/-5 to 10% of the last year's cut-off. Have a look at the table shared below to know about category-wise expected SSC GD Constable cut-off marks for reference purposes?

Categories

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

General

75-78

65-69

OBC

72-76

62-65

SC

64-68

58-61

ST

59-62

54-56

EWS

70-72

63-64

Ex-Servicemen

49-52

42-46

SSC GD Constable Previous Cut-Off Marks

The commission declares the category-wise SSC GD Constable cut-off marks for all the categories on the official website. After understanding the trends of the last few years, the cut-off marks PDF will be uploaded only after the announcement of the result. Candidates should be familiar with the previous year's cut-off marks to get insights into the exam level. Check out the category-wise SSC GD Constable Previous Year Cut-Off marks for reference purposes.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC GD Constable Cut Off 2021 Cutoff Marks

Check the previous year's cut-off marks for the SSC GD Constable 2021 for CBE shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Categories

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

General

79.61

72.34

OBC

78.67

70.30

SC

72.57

64.45

ST

71.47

61.72

EWS

76.66

67.76

Ex-Servicemen

39.78

-

SSC GD Constable 2019 Cutoff Marks

Check the previous year's cut-off marks of SSC GD Constable 2019 shared below for reference purposes.

SSC GD Cutoff for Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only)

Force

Category

SSC GD Cutoff for Females

SSF

SC

72.02856

SSF

ST

73.13578

SSF

OBC

78.6228

SSF

General

80.00602

SSC GD Cutoff for Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF)

Force

Category

SSC GD Cutoff for Males

NIA

ST

92.89068

NIA

ESM

75.62184

NIA

OBC

96.60053

NIA

General

96.9804

SSF

SC

83.33368

SSF

ST

80.52188

SSF

ESM

35.05948

SSF

OBC

88.34214

SSF

General

88.42838

Factors Affecting the SSC GD Constable Cut-Off Marks 2023

There are a plethora of factors that are considered responsible while determining the SSC GD Constable Cut-Off marks of the exam. The list of factors is shared below:

  • Number of Aspirants attempting the exam
  • The difficulty level of the Exam
  • Total Number of Vacancies
  • Category of Aspirants.
  • Marks Obtained in the exam

SSC GD Constable 2023 Recruitment Updates
Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Result & Cutoff Marks
Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Female Candidates Result
Check Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy for the post of SSC GD Constable
Check SSC GD Constable Profile, Promotion & Salary for Female Candidates
Check SSC GD Constable Physical Standards (Height, Weight, Chest)
Check SSC GD Constable Job Posting Details
Check SSC GD Constable Relaxation of Marks Given to NCC Certificate Holder

SSC GD Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

Candidates should obtain more than or equivalent to the SSC GD Constable minimum qualifying marks in order to get shortlisted for the further rounds of the recruitment process. The SSC GD Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks are as follows:

  • UR: 30% 
  • OBC/EWS: 25% 
  • All other categories: 20%

SSC GD Constable Final Merit List

The selection process for the SSC GD Constable recruitment comprises stages i.e Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination (DME/ RME), and Document Verification round. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the computer-based exam, PET/PST, the number of vacancies, reservations, documents found valid upon verification, and other relevant factors. Candidates who are declared qualified for the next round will be featured in the final merit list.

Cracking SSC GD Constable recruitment is challenging. But with the right preparation strategy and books you can definitely obtain at least the SSC GD Constable cut-off marks. Upon clearing the CBE cut-off marks, you will be shortlisted for the PET/PST, Medical Exam, and Document Verification round.

FAQ

Q1. What would be the expected cut-off marks for the General Male category in the SSC GD Constable Exam 2023?

The expected cut-off mark for the General Male category would be between 75-78 marks to ace the SSC GD Constable CBE Exam.

Q2. What are the factors responsible for determining the SSC GD Constable Cut-Off Marks 2023?

Some of the factors responsible for influencing the SSC GD Constable cut-off marks are the number of candidates, the total number of vacancies, categories, difficulty level, etc.

Q2. What are the factors responsible for determining the SSC GD Constable Cut-Off Marks 2023?

Some of the factors responsible for influencing the SSC GD Constable cut-off marks are the number of candidates, the total number of vacancies, categories, difficulty level, etc.

Q3. What is Next after the declaration of the SSC GD Constable cut-off marks 2023?

After the SSC GD Constable cut-off is declared, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the next round, i.e., Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play