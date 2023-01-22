SSC GD Constable Cut off 2023: Check Expected, Previous Years' Marks for Male & Female Candidates

SSC GD Constable Cut off 2023: Get the category-wise expected and previous cut-off marks for both Male & Female candidates. Also, check the factors influencing the cut-off marks.

SSC GD Constable Cutoff 2023: SSC GD Constable Cut-Off plays an important role in determining the selection status of candidates. The SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam is being held from January 10 to February 14, 2023. After the CBT exam is held successfully, the candidates usually look for the SSC GD Constable Cut-Off marks. This year's cut-off marks are not yet announced. However, the candidates should go through the expected and previous year's cut-off to get an idea of the exam trends and overall competition level.

The commission will declare the SSC GD Constable cut-off marks in a PDF format for all the categories. These cut-off marks are determined on the basis of a plethora of factors like the number of candidates, categories, etc. In this article, we have shared the information of SSC GD Constable's previous cut-off marks along with the factors determining the same.

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks

The SSC GD Constable 2023 exam is still ongoing. As per the feedback of aspirants who have appeared in the exam, the question level in this computer-based exam is easy to moderate level. Hence, we can expect the SSC GD Constable cut-off for this year will fluctuate around +/-5 to 10% of the last year's cut-off. Have a look at the table shared below to know about category-wise expected SSC GD Constable cut-off marks for reference purposes?

Categories Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General 75-78 65-69 OBC 72-76 62-65 SC 64-68 58-61 ST 59-62 54-56 EWS 70-72 63-64 Ex-Servicemen 49-52 42-46

SSC GD Constable Previous Cut-Off Marks

The commission declares the category-wise SSC GD Constable cut-off marks for all the categories on the official website. After understanding the trends of the last few years, the cut-off marks PDF will be uploaded only after the announcement of the result. Candidates should be familiar with the previous year's cut-off marks to get insights into the exam level. Check out the category-wise SSC GD Constable Previous Year Cut-Off marks for reference purposes.

SSC GD Constable Cut Off 2021 Cutoff Marks

Check the previous year's cut-off marks for the SSC GD Constable 2021 for CBE shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Categories Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General 79.61 72.34 OBC 78.67 70.30 SC 72.57 64.45 ST 71.47 61.72 EWS 76.66 67.76 Ex-Servicemen 39.78 -

SSC GD Constable 2019 Cutoff Marks

Check the previous year's cut-off marks of SSC GD Constable 2019 shared below for reference purposes.

SSC GD Cutoff for Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only) Force Category SSC GD Cutoff for Females SSF SC 72.02856 SSF ST 73.13578 SSF OBC 78.6228 SSF General 80.00602 SSC GD Cutoff for Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF) Force Category SSC GD Cutoff for Males NIA ST 92.89068 NIA ESM 75.62184 NIA OBC 96.60053 NIA General 96.9804 SSF SC 83.33368 SSF ST 80.52188 SSF ESM 35.05948 SSF OBC 88.34214 SSF General 88.42838

Factors Affecting the SSC GD Constable Cut-Off Marks 2023

There are a plethora of factors that are considered responsible while determining the SSC GD Constable Cut-Off marks of the exam. The list of factors is shared below:

Number of Aspirants attempting the exam

The difficulty level of the Exam

Total Number of Vacancies

Category of Aspirants.

Marks Obtained in the exam

SSC GD Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

Candidates should obtain more than or equivalent to the SSC GD Constable minimum qualifying marks in order to get shortlisted for the further rounds of the recruitment process. The SSC GD Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks are as follows:

UR: 30%

OBC/EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

SSC GD Constable Final Merit List

The selection process for the SSC GD Constable recruitment comprises stages i.e Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination (DME/ RME), and Document Verification round. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the computer-based exam, PET/PST, the number of vacancies, reservations, documents found valid upon verification, and other relevant factors. Candidates who are declared qualified for the next round will be featured in the final merit list.

Cracking SSC GD Constable recruitment is challenging. But with the right preparation strategy and books you can definitely obtain at least the SSC GD Constable cut-off marks. Upon clearing the CBE cut-off marks, you will be shortlisted for the PET/PST, Medical Exam, and Document Verification round.