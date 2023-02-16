SSC GD Answer Key 2022 - 2023 to be Out soon at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download PDF Link

SSC GD Answer Key 2022 - 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is going to release the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2022 Soon. Once released, the answer key will be available on the official website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in For more information on how to download the GD Constable Answer Key, marking criteria and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: Candidates can download SSC GD answer key soon. The examination authority, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 at official website: ssc.nic. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the GD answer key to know their score boxed on the number of correct and incorrect answers.

The SSC GD Constable Exam was held from 10 January to 14 February, 2023. Nearly, 52,20,335 candidates registered for the examination. And, nearly 30,41,284 candidates appeared for the exam. SSC GD Constable Exam is conducted for the recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD 2022 constable examination was conducted for a total of 45284 posts out of which 40274 vacancies are for Male Constables and 4835 vacancies are for Female Constables. For the post of GD constable, candidates have to be minimum of 18 years and maximum 23 years to be eligible.

SSC GD Answer Key: From Where to Download SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023?

The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC GD Constable Answer Key on its official website. Candidates can download the SSC GD Answer Key from the official website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: How to Download GD Constable Answer key?

Candidates can download the GD Constable Answer Key by following the steps given below

Go to the official website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in At the homepage click on the 'Answer Key' Tab Now tap on the link that says 'SSC GD Constable Answer Key' Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password. Once logged in, candidate will be able to access the answer key Download the SSC GD Answer Key PDF and Keep a hard copy for future reference

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: How to Calculate GD Constable Score

The marking scheme for the SSC GD Constable Examination must be kept in mind by the students in order to determine the accurate SSC GD Constable Exam score. Each right response rewards a student one mark whereas an inaccurate response will result in negative marking of 0.50 marks. Also, negative marking will not be done for missed questions.

