How to Calculate SSC GD Constable Marks using Answer Key - Get Details here

SSC GD Constable Marks 2023 - Check the steps to calculate SSC GD constable marks using the answer key. Know how to calculate marks, negative marking and more details here.

The SSC GD Answer Key 2023 will be soon available for download. The examination authority, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is about to release SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 at official website: https://ssc.nic.in/ Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the SSC GD 2023 answer key to know their score boxed on the number of correct and incorrect answers.

Check here Latest Update On - SSC GD Answer Key 2022-23

How to Calculate Score of SSC GD Constable Marks through Answer Key?

The SSC GD exam consists of 80 questions of 2 marks each i.e. total paper is of 160 marks i.e. for every correct answer two marks is awarded and there is also negative marking. For every wrong answer 0.50 marks will be deducted. That is not only the candidate loses 2 mark allotted to the question he/she attempts wrong but also a penalty of 0.50 marks is imposed and 0.50 marks is deducted from his total marks. Thus the candidates are advised to read every question correctly and answer properly.

For calculating the score a simple trick is to calculate the marks of all right questions attempted and reach on a total score. After that calculate all the questions which are wrong and multiply them by .50 marks. Now deduct that much marks from the score obtained of correct answers and you will reach your final marks. Negative marking will not be done for missed questions.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the SSC GD Answer Key 2023 to know their score boxed on the number of correct and incorrect answers.

The SSC GD 2022-23 Constable Exam was held from 10 January to 14 February, 2023. Nearly, 52,20,335 candidates registered for the examination. And, nearly 30,41,284 candidates appeared for the exam. SSC GD Constable Exam is conducted for the recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD 2022 constable examination was conducted for a total of 45284 posts out of which 40274 vacancies are for Male Constables and 4835 vacancies are for Female Constables. For the post of GD constable, candidates have to be minimum of 18 years and maximum 23 years to be eligible.

Important Links for SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2022 - 2023