SSC GD Answer Key 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download at ssc.digialm.com, Calculate Scores

SSC GD Answer Key 2023: Get here Direct Link to Download GD Constable Answer Key at ssc.nic.in along with the expected SSC GD Result Date

SSC GD Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC GD Answer Key is available to download from 18 February 2023. Along with SSC GD Tentative Answer Key, students can also download their SSC GD Response Sheet. SSC has released the SSC GD Answer Key and Response Sheet for the post of Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD). The SSC GD Answer Key for all the regions is uploaded on the website of SSC (ssc.nic.in). With the help of the answer key, the candidates can calculate their SSC GD Scores.



The candidates would be able to download SSC GD Answer Key from the official website around 4 PM. SSC GD Constable Answer Key Link will be available till 25 February 2023

SSC GD Constable Answer Key Download Click Here

The SSC GD exam was conducted online in various examination slots from 10 January to 14 February 2023. Around 30 lakh candidates appeared in the SSC GD exam from various regions.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023: Submit Objection From 18 Feb



The candidates who have any objection against the official answer key can submit their representation through online mode. SSC Objection Link is available from 18 February to 25 February 2023. The candidates will be charged Rs. 100/- per objection.

How to Download SSC GD Answer Key 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023

SSC GD Tentative Answer Key is available on the website of the commission. The candidates need to follow the mentioned procedure in order to download the SSC Constable Answer Key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC i.e. https://ssc.nic.in/portal/admitcard

Step 2: Click on the answer key link available on the official website

Step 3: Download SSC GD Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Scroll the PDF and click on the link named ‘and Click on the link ‘Click here for candidate’s Response Sheet along with Tentative Answer Keys and submission of representation’

Step 5: Download SSC Constable GD Answer Key

Step 6: Submit Objection, if any

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 Overview

SSC GD Constable Registration Dates 27 October 2022 to 30 November 2022 SSC GD Constable Exam Date 10 Jan to 14 Feb 2023 SSC GD Constable Answer Key Date 18 Feb 2023

SSC GD Constable Result Date March/April 2023 SSC GD Constable PET/PST Date To be announced

SSC GD Result 2023 Date

The commission will release the result of all the candidates who particpatedparticipated in the SSC GD Constable Exam 2022-23 on its website. A merit list will be prepared for both males and females who will appear for the next round of recruitment.

SSC GD Constable Result PDF is expected in the month of March or April 2023. Candidates should keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.

SSC GD Final Answer Key and Marks 2023

After the declaration of the SSC Constable GD Result, the commission will upload the SSC GD Final Answer Key 2023 and SSC GD Marks 2023 of all the participants.

Candidates who will pass the SSC GD Constable Exam will be called to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Standard Test (PST). SSC GD Constable Physical Exam Dates will be announced after the online exam result.

SSC is recruiting around 24369 candidates for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics in the Narcotics Control Bureau.