CTET Result 2023 Soon: Expected Release Date, Steps to Check Mark

CBSE CTET 2023 result: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be released, anytime, soon on the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in. CTET Result 2023 is expected this week. Candidates who have appeared in the exam in the month of December 2022 and January 2023 can download CTET Result 2023 from the official website, once released. The candidates are required to use their roll number on the official website of CTET.



CTET Result 2023 Date

The CTET Result date has not been announced by the CBSE. However, based on the information available in national dailies, it is expected that the result will be announced soon.

CBSE releases CTET results within a few days after the release of the answer key. Based on last year's trend, the result was declared within a month after accepting the expert review on doubtful questions. This year also it is expected that CBSE will follow the same trend while releasing the CTET Result 2023.

The CTET answer key was released on February 14, 2023, and candidates have the option to challenge the CTET answer key till February 17, 2023 (12:00 Noon). It is expected that the expert review of the challenged question will be over soon. And, based on the suggestion, the CTET result will be announced soon.

CBSE conducted the CTET exam in computer-based mode at 211 centers in 73 cities from December 28 2022 to February 7, 2023.

CTET Result 2023: Steps to Download the CBSE CTET Result

CTET Result is to be announced online only for those candidates who will secure qualifying marks as per their category. Candidates can check the stepwise procedure to check CTET 2023 result.

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CTET result link available on the website

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download CTET Result and take the print for future reference