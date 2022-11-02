SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: CBT, PET/PST, DME Details

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: Check the official exam syllabus, number of sections, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list declared by the commission.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 soon on the official website. Recently, the commission published the official notification and invited online applications from eligible aspirants to fill up a total of 24369 vacancies. The online application window link will remain active from October 27 to November 30 on the official website.

As per the latest update, the commission will administer an open competitive examination for the Constable (General Duty) posts in January 2023. All eligible and interested aspirants should be well acquainted with the SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the commission. As per the SSC GD Constable paper pattern, the written exam will contain a total of 80 multiple-choice type questions for 160 marks.

Furthermore, candidates must have the official exam syllabus along with the section-wise topic relevant to the SSC GD Constable exam. With the help of the SSC GD Constable syllabus and the best exam strategy, they can ace the exam in a single attempt.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Important Dates

The following table consists of dates for the SSC GD Constable recruitment to avoid any deadline for any important events.

Events Dates SSC GD Constable Application Dates 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022 Last date for generation of offline Challan 30-11-2022 Last date for making online fee payment 01-12-2022 Last date for payment through Challan 01-12-2022 SSC GD Constable Computer Based Test January 2023

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern for Computer-Based Test

The written exam will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type.

The medium of the paper will be in English and Hindi only.

As per SSC GD Constable marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks, and there shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

The questions asked in the CBE will be of Matriculation level.

Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-A General Intelligence and Reasoning 20 40 60 minutes Part-B General Knowledge and General Awareness 20 40 Part-C Elementary Mathematics 20 40 Part-D English/ Hindi 20 40

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)

Based on the performance in the computer-based exam, candidates will be called to participate in the PET/ PST. Check out the SSC GD Constable PET/PST shared below:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates need to clear the race in the given time limits:

Area Male Female Remarks Race 5 Kms in 24 minutes 1.6 km in 8 ½ minutes For candidates other than those belonging to Ladakh Region. 1.6 kms in 6 ½ minutes 800 meters in 4 minutes For candidates of Ladakh Region.

Physical Standard Test (PST)

The Physical Standards for various posts will be as follow:

Height:

Male: 170 cms

Female: 157 cms

There shall be relaxation in heights for a few categories given above.

Category Male (Cms) Female (Cms) All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 150.0 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of North Eastern States (NE States) 157.0 147.5 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts 160.0 147.5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 165.0 155.0 Candidates hailing from the North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura 162.5 152.5 Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts : (1)Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania. 157.0 152.5

Chest

The male aspirants should satisfy the following standards of chest measurement:

Un-expanded: 80 cms

Minimum expansion: 5 cms

There shall be relaxation in chest measurement for a few categories mentioned below.

Category Relaxation for Unexpanded (cms) Minimum Expansion (cms) All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 76 5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 78 5 Candidates hailing from North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) 77 5

Note: Chest measurement for female aspirants will not be considered. However, it will be determined that the chest is well-developed.

Weight

The weight shall be proportionate to age & height as per medical standards

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern for Medical Examination

The candidates who qualify in PET/PST will be shortlisted for detailed medical examination (DME). They need to carry the following documents for verification purposes at the time of DME.

Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate

Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC)

Valid NCC Certificate, if applicable.

Certificate from serving defense personnel in the format

Undertaking in the prescribed format from Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Caste Certificate (as applicable).

Other Relevant Documents

SSC GD Constable Syllabus 2022

Candidates who will write the computer-based exam must be familiar with the official syllabus PDF. They are required to download the official copy of the SSC GD Constable syllabus to understand subject-wise topics relevant to the exam.

Subject SSC GD Constable Topics General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogies

Similarities and differences

Spatial visualization

Spatial orientation

Visual memory,

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship concepts,

Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification

Arithmetic number series

Non-verbal series

Coding and decoding, etc General Knowledge and General Awareness Questions will be related to Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Polity,

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research, etc Elementary Mathematics Number Systems

Computation of Whole Numbers

Decimals and Fractions and the relationship between Numbers

Fundamental arithmetical operations

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Averages

Interest

Profit and Loss

Discount

Mensuration

Time and Distance

Ratio and Time

Time and Work, etc English/ Hindi Understand basic English/ Hindi and his basic comprehension would be assessed.

After understanding the exam pattern and syllabus for the SSC GD Constable exam discussed above, candidates must have the right approach to ace the upcoming exam. Practice previous question papers and mock tests to prepare well for the exam.