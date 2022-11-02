SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: CBT, PET/PST, DME Details

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 soon on the official website. Recently, the commission published the official notification and invited online applications from eligible aspirants to fill up a total of 24369 vacancies. The online application window link will remain active from October 27 to November 30 on the official website.
As per the latest update, the commission will administer an open competitive examination for the Constable (General Duty) posts in January 2023. All eligible and interested aspirants should be well acquainted with the SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the commission. As per the SSC GD Constable paper pattern, the written exam will contain a total of 80 multiple-choice type questions for 160 marks.
Furthermore, candidates must have the official exam syllabus along with the section-wise topic relevant to the SSC GD Constable exam. With the help of the SSC GD Constable syllabus and the best exam strategy, they can ace the exam in a single attempt.
SSC GD Constable 2022 Important Dates
The following table consists of dates for the SSC GD Constable recruitment to avoid any deadline for any important events.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SSC GD Constable Application Dates
|
27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
30-11-2022
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
01-12-2022
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
01-12-2022
|
SSC GD Constable Computer Based Test
|
January 2023
SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern for Computer-Based Test
- The written exam will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type.
- The medium of the paper will be in English and Hindi only.
- As per SSC GD Constable marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks, and there shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.
- The questions asked in the CBE will be of Matriculation level.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-A
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
20
|
40
|
60 minutes
|
Part-B
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
20
|
40
|
Part-C
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
20
|
40
|
Part-D
|
English/ Hindi
|
20
|
40
SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)
Based on the performance in the computer-based exam, candidates will be called to participate in the PET/ PST. Check out the SSC GD Constable PET/PST shared below:
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Candidates need to clear the race in the given time limits:
|
Area
|
Male
|
Female
|
Remarks
|
Race
|
5 Kms in 24 minutes
|
1.6 km in 8 ½ minutes
|
For candidates other than those belonging to Ladakh Region.
|
1.6 kms in 6 ½ minutes
|
800 meters in 4 minutes
|
For candidates of Ladakh Region.
Physical Standard Test (PST)
The Physical Standards for various posts will be as follow:
Height:
- Male: 170 cms
- Female: 157 cms
- There shall be relaxation in heights for a few categories given above.
|
Category
|
Male (Cms)
|
Female (Cms)
|
All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes
|
162.5
|
150.0
|
All Scheduled Tribe candidates of North Eastern States (NE States)
|
157.0
|
147.5
|
All Scheduled Tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts
|
160.0
|
147.5
|
Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
|
165.0
|
155.0
|
Candidates hailing from the North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura
|
162.5
|
152.5
|
Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts : (1)Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania.
|
157.0
|
152.5
Chest
The male aspirants should satisfy the following standards of chest measurement:
- Un-expanded: 80 cms
- Minimum expansion: 5 cms
- There shall be relaxation in chest measurement for a few categories mentioned below.
|
Category
|
Relaxation for Unexpanded (cms)
|
Minimum Expansion (cms)
|
All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes
|
76
|
5
|
Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
|
78
|
5
|
Candidates hailing from North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA)
|
77
|
5
Note: Chest measurement for female aspirants will not be considered. However, it will be determined that the chest is well-developed.
Weight
The weight shall be proportionate to age & height as per medical standards
SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern for Medical Examination
The candidates who qualify in PET/PST will be shortlisted for detailed medical examination (DME). They need to carry the following documents for verification purposes at the time of DME.
- Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate
- Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC)
- Valid NCC Certificate, if applicable.
- Certificate from serving defense personnel in the format
- Undertaking in the prescribed format from Ex-Servicemen candidates.
- Caste Certificate (as applicable).
- Other Relevant Documents
SSC GD Constable Syllabus 2022
Candidates who will write the computer-based exam must be familiar with the official syllabus PDF. They are required to download the official copy of the SSC GD Constable syllabus to understand subject-wise topics relevant to the exam.
|
Subject
|
SSC GD Constable Topics
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
Questions will be related to
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
|
English/ Hindi
|
Understand basic English/ Hindi and his basic comprehension would be assessed.
After understanding the exam pattern and syllabus for the SSC GD Constable exam discussed above, candidates must have the right approach to ace the upcoming exam. Practice previous question papers and mock tests to prepare well for the exam.