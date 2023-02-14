Check 5 Latest Updates on CTET 2022 - 2023 Answer Key, Result, Cut Off and Pass Percentage

CTET 2023 Latest News & Updates: The provisional CTET answer key has been released on February 14. The CTET answer key has been released today for the 2022 examination session. Candidates can download CTET 2023 answer key from the official website -ctet.nic.in. The answer key has been released in PDF format for all the subjects which were conducted in morning and evening sessions between December 28, 2022, and February 7, 2023.

Download CTET Answer Key 2023 Click Here

5 Latest Updates on CTET 2023: Answer Key, Result, Cut Off and Pass Percentage

CTET Answer Key 2023: Provisional Answer Key Released on February 14, 2023

The CTET 2023 provisional answer key was released on February 14, 2023. To download CTET 2023 answer key, candidates have to visit the official website -ctet.nic.in. The answer key can be also downloaded from the PDF Link provided below. Based on the CTET 2023 answer key candidates can calculate their score based on the number of correct and incorrect answers. As per the CTET marking scheme, candidates will get one mark for each correct answer while their no provision for a negative mark for any wrong attempt.

CTET Answer Key 2023: How to Challenge Discrepancies

Candidates can challenge any discrepancy related to CTET answer key 2023. As per the officials, in case the candidates are not satisfied with any of the answers they can challenge through the ‘Submit Key Challenge’. Candidates have to select the question through drop-down which they want to challenge and click on ‘Select for Challenge’, select the answer option which they think is correct. In case, the candidates think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options. In case, the candidates have opted wrong answer option for a challenge then they have to click ‘Update your Answer’. In case, the candidates want to challenge more answer keys, they have to follow the same procedure.

Candidates can raise objections against the CTET answer key 2023 between February 14 to 17 (Till 12:00 PM). The objections against the CTET answer or question discrepancy can be done online only. And for each objection, candidates have to pay Rs. 1000.

The CTET answers key objections raised and will be reviewed by the expert committee and in case of any mistake noticed by the subject experts then a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded.

CTET Final Answer Key 2023

The CTER 2023 answer key (Final) will be after February 17 after the objections raised will be verified by the expert committee. The CTET answer key final is expected to be released on February third week. Based on the CTET final answer key candidates can calculate their score. In case of any answer discrepancy examination authority will give grace marks to candidates or the question will be removed. And based on the revised marking criteria the candidate’s score will be calculated.

When will be the CTET Result 2022 - 2023 Declared?

Once the CTET answer key review process is completed the result will be announced. The CTET Result 2023 is expected to be released in the first week of March 2023. However, the result can be also expected in the last week of February. The CTET 2023 result will be declared only for those candidates who will secure qualifying marks.

CTET Cut Off Marks 2023

For the General category candidates, the qualifying score is 60% while for OBC/SC/ST is 55%. In terms of marks, the qualifying mark for candidates from the General category is 90 and 82 for OBC/SC/ST out of total marks 150. The qualifying marks are given below category-wise. Candidates can check CTET passing marks according to the categories.

CTET 2023 Qualifying Percentage and Marks

Category Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks: Out of 150 General 60% 90 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82







CTET Answer Key 2023: Last Year Exam Trends

As per the report nearly 32.45 lakh candidates have appeared in CTET 2022. This year less number of candidates appeared in CTET as compared to last year. In 2021, a total of 35,55,162 candidates appeared in CTET among which 12,47,217 appeared in CTET Paper 1 and 11,04,454 in CTET Paper 2 exam. Candidates can check below CTET exam trend analysis below to understand appeared vs pass percentage.