CTET Result 2023: Over 9.5 Lakh Qualified while 26 Lakh Appeared, Check Complete Result Analysis Here

CTET 2023 Result has been released on 03 March 2023. Get here to Complete CBSE CTET Result Analysis of Qualified Candidates along with registered and appeared Students.

CTET Result Analysis 2023: CBSE declared CTET Result 2023 on March 3. Candidates who have appeared in the national-level teacher assessment exam can download CTET 2023 Result from ctet.nic.in. As per the CTET Result analysis, 955869 candidates have qualified in CTET Paper 1 and 2. A total of 2699030 appeared in CTET 2023 exam which was held in CBT mode from December 28 to February 7, 2023. 

The total number of CTET Test takers in 2022 is less than as compared to the last year. In CTET 2021, a total of 35,55,162 candidates registered while this year 32,43,746 candidates registered for the test. Based on CTET Result analysis, a total of 3,11,416 fewer candidates appeared in CTET 2022 as compared to the last year. 

CTET 2022 has more qualified candidates despite there being a decrease in total test takers. A total of 2,90,333 more candidates qualified in CTET 2022 as compared to the previous year. A total of 955869 candidates qualified in CTET 2022 while 665536 candidates passed CTET 2021. 

CTET Result 2023 Declared on March 3

CTET Result Analysis: 40.74  Percent Passed in CTET Paper 1

According to the data provided by CBSE, 5,79,844 candidates qualified for paper 1 out of 14,22,959 candidates who had appeared for the exam. A total of 17,04,282 had registered for the exam while only 14,22, 959 candidates appeared in the test. Candidates can check the table below to check the CTET Paper 1 analysis of last year's. 

CTET Paper 1 Result Analysis: Registered Vs Appeared Vs Qualified

 

CTET

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

CTET 2022 Paper 1

1704282

1422959

579844

CTET 2021 Paper 1

1892276

1495511

445467

CTET Result Analysis: 29.46 Percent Passed in CTET Paper 2

As per the data provided by CBSE on CTET Paper 2, a total of 15,38,464 have appeared while 37,60,25 have been declared qualified. Moreover, 2,62,393 candidates skipped CTET Paper 2. In CTET 2022, a total of 15,38,464 candidates have registered for CTET Paper 2. Candidates can check the table below to check the CTET Paper 1 analysis of last year's. 

CTET Paper 2 Result Analysis: Registered Vs Appeared Vs Qualified

CTET

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

CTET 2022 Paper II

15,38,464

12,76,071

37,60,25

CTET 2021 Paper II

1,662,886

12,78,165

22,00,69

CTET Result 2023: CBSE Data 

CBSE has released CTET 2023 data on the number of candidates registered, appeared, and qualified. 

FAQ

Question Number 5: How many candidates have registered for CTET 2022-23?

Answer: Around 3243746 candidates have registered for the exam.

Question Number 4: How Many Candidates Appeared in CTET Paper 2 ?

Answer: CTET has conducted in the month of Dec 2022-Jan 2023 and a total of 1276071 candidates appeared in the exam.

Question Number 3: How Many Candidates Appeared in CTET Paper 1 ?

Answer: As many as 1422959 candidates have appeared CTET Paper 1 2023.

Question Number 2: How Many Candidates Qualified in CTET Paper 2 ?

Answer: According to the reports, 376025 candidates have qualified in CTET Paper 2 under December Exam 2023.

Question Number 1: How Many Candidates Qualified in CTET Paper 1 ?

A total of 579844 candidates have qualified in CTET Paper 1 December Exam 2023.

