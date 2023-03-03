CTET Cut Off 2023 Out: Check Category Wise Cut Off Marks

CTET Cut Off Marks 2023: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Cut Off 2023 is the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate must score to be eligible for the CTET Certificate.

CTET Cut Off 2023: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 is a national-level eligibility test conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in Primary and Upper Primary classes. The CTET 2023 Exam is conducted twice a year in online mode, and candidates can choose to appear for Paper 1 (for teaching classes I-V) or Paper 2 (for teaching classes VI-VIII) or both. The CTET Exam comprises multiple-choice questions from various subjects, and candidates need to score the minimum qualifying marks to be eligible for the CTET Certificate.

CTET Result 2023 has been released on the official website (ctet.nic.in) for the CTET 2023 exam held from 28th December 2022 to 7th February 2023. The CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 was released on 14th February 2023 while the window to submit objection against answer key was opened on 17th February 2023.

CTET 2023 Exam Highlights

As per the media reports, a total of 17,04,282 candidates registered for the CTET Paper 1 while 15,39464 candidates registered for the CTET Paper 2. Below, we can see the number of candidates who appeared for the exam and the number of candidates who qualified the CTET 2023.

Paper Total Registration No. of Candidates Appeared for Exam No. of Candidates Qualified CTET CTET Paper 1 17,04,282 14,22,959 5,79,844 CTET Paper 2 15,39,464 12,76,071 3,76,025 Overall 32,43,746 26,99,030 9,55,869

CTET 2022 Exam Analysis (28th/29th Dec) Paper-1 & 2 Review: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

CBSE CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

CTET Cut off 2023: How to Check CTET Cut Off?

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Cut Off 2023 will be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) after the examination is conducted. The cut-off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate must score to be eligible for the CTET Certificate. To check the CTET Cut Off 2023, you can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in/ Click on the “CTET Cut Off” link available on the homepage. The CTET Cut Off marks will be displayed on the screen. Check the cut-off marks for your respective category (General/OBC/SC/ST). You can also download and save a copy of the CTET Cut Off marks for future reference.

Note: The CTET Cut Off marks will be released along with the CTET Result. The cut-off marks are based on various factors such as the number of candidates appeared for the exam, difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut-off marks, and more. To qualify for the CTET Certificate, a candidate must score at least 60% marks in the examination. However, the CTET Cut Off marks for each category may vary.

CTET Cut off 2023: Factors Affecting Cut Off Scores

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Cut Off 2023 is the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate must score to be eligible for the CTET Certificate. The CTET Cut Off 2023 is determined by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) based on various factors. Some of the factors that may affect the CTET Cut Off 2023 are:

Number of candidates appeared for the exam: The CTET Cut Off 2023 may vary depending on the number of candidates appeared for the exam. If the number of candidates is high, the competition will be tough, and the cut-off marks may be high. Difficulty level of the exam: The CTET Cut Off 2023 may vary depending on the difficulty level of the exam. If the exam is easy, the cut-off marks may be high, and if the exam is tough, the cut-off marks may be low. Previous year cut-off marks: The CTET Cut Off 2023 may also depend on the previous year's cut-off marks. If the previous year's cut-off marks were high, the cut-off marks for this year may also be high. Availability of seats: The availability of seats may also affect the CTET Cut Off 2023. If there are more seats available, the cut-off marks may be low, and if the seats are limited, the cut-off marks may be high. Category of the candidate: The CTET Cut Off 2023 may also vary based on the category of the candidate. The cut-off marks for General category candidates may be higher compared to OBC, SC, and ST category candidates.

CTET Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Qualifying Marks

A candidate belonging to the General category who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass. There is no negative marking in the CTET 2023 exam.

(a) School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST, OBC, differently abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy.

(b) Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

Below, we have shared the CTET 2023 Qualifying Marks with Cut Off Marks (Category-wise):

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks Passing Marks CTET General 60% 90 out of 150 CTET OBC/SC/ST 55% 82 out of 150

CTET Certificate and Marksheet: How to Download?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issues the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) certificate to qualified candidates. The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

You can download the CTET certificate by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in/ Click on the “Download Certificate” link available on the homepage. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth in the required fields. Click on the “Submit” button. Your CTET certificate will be displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy of the certificate. Take a printout of the certificate for future reference.

Note: The CTET certificate is a crucial document that confirms your eligibility to teach in various schools across India. Make sure to keep it safe and secure. In case of any discrepancies or issues with the certificate, contact the CTET helpline or CBSE regional office immediately for assistance.

CTET Marksheets and Eligibility Certificates

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The DigiLocker accounts of all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital mark sheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials.

CTET Answer Key 2023: How to CTET Final Answer Key?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) releases the CTET Answer Key after conducting the examination. The answer key contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the CTET exam. Candidates can check the CTET Answer Key by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in/ Click on the “Answer Key” link available on the homepage. Select the Paper and Set Code for which you appeared for the exam. The CTET Answer Key for the selected paper and set code will be displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy of the answer key. Compare your answers with the answers provided in the answer key.

Note: The CTET Answer Key is released for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 separately. Candidates can check the answer key for their respective paper and set code. In case of any discrepancies or objections in the answer key, candidates can raise objections by submitting the required fee and supporting documents before the specified deadline. The CTET Result is declared after considering the objections raised by the candidates.

To Download CTET Result 2023, Click Here