CTET Login 2023: Forget Password? How to Retrieve Application Roll Number

CTET Login 2023: Candidates can check the steps to retrieve the application number and password at ctet.nic.in. Read more details here.

CTET Result 2023 is available on the official website. Now, the CTET 2023 Results is released questions related to CTET Login may arise. CTET Exam Result can be downloaded using the date of birth or candidates’ login details. One of the most common problems while downloading the CTET Result is forgetting the password. Many candidates could not login into their accounts as they forget their login password. In this article, candidates can check how to Retrieve it and the Application Number.

CTET Result Download Link

CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The candidates need to login into their accounts in order to check their mark sheets and certificates. This article will help in either of the cases when candidates forget their login password.

How to Generate CTET 2022 Login Password?

Candidates who have forgotten their login password can follow the mentioned steps and are easily able to register the generated password as CTET Login Credentials.

Go to the official website of ctet.nic.in . Click on ‘Login – CTET December 2022’ given under ‘Candidate Activity’ On the landing page candidates can view three questions out of which candidates need to answer anyone - Using Security Question & the Answer you have chosen during Form filling. OR Using a verification code sent via text message (SMS) to your Registered Mobile No. OR Using a reset link sent via Email to your Registered Email address. Choose any of the options Reset your Password

How to Generate CTET 2023 Application Number?

Those who have forgotten their application number can follow the following steps to know the application number. Candidates need to fill the following:- Visit the official website of ctet.nic.in . Click on ‘Login – CTET December 2022’ given under ‘Candidate Activity’ On the landing, page candidates are required to provide the Application Form, CTET December 2022, Candidate Name, Father Name, Mother Name, Date of Birth, Security Pin (case sensitive) and Security Pin Reset your Application Number

We hope the above mentioned points help you to know your forgotten password and application number. The candidates can check the CTET Result for December Exam 2022 through the provided link.

