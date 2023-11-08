CUP Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Non-Teaching Positions, Salary Upto Rs. 78,800

CUP Recruitment 2023 Out: Central University of Punjab (CUP) has released notification for various Non-Teaching posts on the official website. Check notification pdf here.

CUP Recruitment 2023 Out: Central University of Punjab (CUP) has released notification for various Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (04-10) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 16, 2023.

A total of 47 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive including Deputy Registrar, Security Officer, Private Secretary, Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk, Multi-Tasking Staff, Driver and others.

CUP Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: November 16, 2023

CUP Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 47 Non-Teaching posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive. Check the notification link for details of the posts/vacancies.

Deputy Registrar: i. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in

a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

ii. Nine years' of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 10 and above with experience in educational administration, OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/ or other institutions of higher education OR

Five years' of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in an equivalent post.

2. At least 5 years’ experience in civil, construction, supervision and maintenance of Buildings, Roads, Water Supply and Sewerage as Junior Engineer or Assistant Estate Officer or equivalent in Government departments, PSUs or Autonomous organization/ University or reputed private organizations with an annual turnover of at least Rs.200/- Crores or more.

CUP Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For CUP Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.