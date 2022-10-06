Delhi Police SSC NR HC Admit Card 2022 Released @sscnr.nic.in: Exam from 10 Oct

Delhi Police SSC NR HC Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards of the exam for the post of Head Constable (HC) Ministerial on the Northern Region Website i.e. sscnr.nic.in. Students can download SSC NR Admit Card using their registration details on the official website or on the Delhi Police SSC NR HC Admit Card Link provided below:

SSC has scheduled the computer based exam from 10 October to 20 October 2022. The candidates can check their individual exam dates on their admit cards.

It is mandatory to carry an original photo ID having the Date of Birth as printed on your admit card. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then you must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth. In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

How to Download Delhi Police SSC NR HC Admit Card 2022 ?