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Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Ramjas College

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 18:54 IST

Delhi University has released the CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Ramjas College. Check category-wise cutoff and estimate your selection chances at Ramjas College for the current academic year.

Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Ramjas College
Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Ramjas College

The University of Delhi has released the Round 2 cutoff for Ramjas College through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is the primary eligibility criteria for admission to undergraduate courses in DU. 

Aspirants seeking admission to Delhi University’s North campus colleges, can now check the category-wise Round 2 cutoff for Ramjas College. The Round 2 cutoff represents the minimum CUET score required by the last candidate allotted a seat in a particular programme and category. These scores may vary in upcoming counselling rounds depending on withdrawals and vacant seats. 

Ramjas College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

This table highlights the CUET Round 2 Cutoff for Ramjas College. B.Com. (Hons.) saw the highest cutoff at 893.90 for unreserved category, followed closely by B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at 888.96. 

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Ramjas College

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

820.7836

674.2751

608.6453

467.3614

726.7496

Ramjas College

B.A. (Hons.) English

802.5853

721.0544

669.9949

645.758

737.6921

Ramjas College

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

483.2389

353.9404

362.7235

251.1086

156.4992

Ramjas College

B.A. (Hons.) History

841.4532

779.9326

722.8181

705.9875

784.6833

Ramjas College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

888.9699

856.0704

788.9283

777.3515

850.161

Ramjas College

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

287.1821

280.9827

286.5986

227.2098

370.0358

Ramjas College

B.A. Program (Any two discipline from these (English/Hindi/History/Pol.

Science/Economics/Mathematics))

850.2364

776.0728

713.4939

698.3993

799.8843

Ramjas College

B.A. Program (Philosophy + Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Pol.

Science/Economics/Mathematics/Sanskrit))

822.8053

758.375

684.4389

677.4798

777.9079

Ramjas College

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Any one out of

these (English/Hindi/History/Pol. Science/Economics/Mathematics/Philosophy))

767.6032

695.8966

525.4825

482.3311

730.4814

Ramjas College

B.Com.

880.7795

798.2455

727.4205

617.8248

848.47

Ramjas College

B.Com. (Hons.)

893.9089

815.4341

747.0013

624.7587

862.4484

Ramjas College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany

577.5286

521.8539

452.1614

381.8071

539.1748

Ramjas College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

388.7695

330.6808

239.2866

126.0515

342.7669

Ramjas College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

718.0204

563.1199

483.3222

354.9873

622.077

Ramjas College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

425.7081

362.1799

250.7069

158.2791

365.003

Ramjas College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics

788.0098

624.6427

557.9812

421.6213

685.7043

Ramjas College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

604.7672

568.3399

493.538

437.4769

562.6325

Ramjas College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

582.6814

538.4657

453.9782

394.2742

543.8964

Ramjas College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

345.4551

276.4705

192.9093

84.2581

269.3386

Ramjas College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with

Electronics

372.9777

291.4292

195.7454

93.1742

322.8571

The Delhi University Round 2 Cutoff 2026 for Ramjas College shows the tough competition for admissions into one of top DU colleges. Candidates should carefully analyse the category-wise allocation scores and complete all admission formalities within the timeline to confirm the admission.

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 18:54 IST

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