Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Ramjas College
Delhi University has released the CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Ramjas College. Check category-wise cutoff and estimate your selection chances at Ramjas College for the current academic year.
The University of Delhi has released the Round 2 cutoff for Ramjas College through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is the primary eligibility criteria for admission to undergraduate courses in DU.
Aspirants seeking admission to Delhi University’s North campus colleges, can now check the category-wise Round 2 cutoff for Ramjas College. The Round 2 cutoff represents the minimum CUET score required by the last candidate allotted a seat in a particular programme and category. These scores may vary in upcoming counselling rounds depending on withdrawals and vacant seats.
Ramjas College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff
This table highlights the CUET Round 2 Cutoff for Ramjas College. B.Com. (Hons.) saw the highest cutoff at 893.90 for unreserved category, followed closely by B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at 888.96.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Ramjas College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
820.7836
|
674.2751
|
608.6453
|
467.3614
|
726.7496
|
Ramjas College
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
802.5853
|
721.0544
|
669.9949
|
645.758
|
737.6921
|
Ramjas College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
483.2389
|
353.9404
|
362.7235
|
251.1086
|
156.4992
|
Ramjas College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
841.4532
|
779.9326
|
722.8181
|
705.9875
|
784.6833
|
Ramjas College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
888.9699
|
856.0704
|
788.9283
|
777.3515
|
850.161
|
Ramjas College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
287.1821
|
280.9827
|
286.5986
|
227.2098
|
370.0358
|
Ramjas College
|
B.A. Program (Any two discipline from these (English/Hindi/History/Pol.
Science/Economics/Mathematics))
|
850.2364
|
776.0728
|
713.4939
|
698.3993
|
799.8843
|
Ramjas College
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy + Any one out of these (English/Hindi/History/Pol.
Science/Economics/Mathematics/Sanskrit))
|
822.8053
|
758.375
|
684.4389
|
677.4798
|
777.9079
|
Ramjas College
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Any one out of
these (English/Hindi/History/Pol. Science/Economics/Mathematics/Philosophy))
|
767.6032
|
695.8966
|
525.4825
|
482.3311
|
730.4814
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Com.
|
880.7795
|
798.2455
|
727.4205
|
617.8248
|
848.47
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
893.9089
|
815.4341
|
747.0013
|
624.7587
|
862.4484
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
|
577.5286
|
521.8539
|
452.1614
|
381.8071
|
539.1748
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
388.7695
|
330.6808
|
239.2866
|
126.0515
|
342.7669
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
718.0204
|
563.1199
|
483.3222
|
354.9873
|
622.077
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
425.7081
|
362.1799
|
250.7069
|
158.2791
|
365.003
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics
|
788.0098
|
624.6427
|
557.9812
|
421.6213
|
685.7043
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
|
604.7672
|
568.3399
|
493.538
|
437.4769
|
562.6325
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
582.6814
|
538.4657
|
453.9782
|
394.2742
|
543.8964
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
345.4551
|
276.4705
|
192.9093
|
84.2581
|
269.3386
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with
Electronics
|
372.9777
|
291.4292
|
195.7454
|
93.1742
|
322.8571
The Delhi University Round 2 Cutoff 2026 for Ramjas College shows the tough competition for admissions into one of top DU colleges. Candidates should carefully analyse the category-wise allocation scores and complete all admission formalities within the timeline to confirm the admission.
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.