Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Ramjas College

The University of Delhi has released the Round 2 cutoff for Ramjas College through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is the primary eligibility criteria for admission to undergraduate courses in DU.

Aspirants seeking admission to Delhi University’s North campus colleges, can now check the category-wise Round 2 cutoff for Ramjas College. The Round 2 cutoff represents the minimum CUET score required by the last candidate allotted a seat in a particular programme and category. These scores may vary in upcoming counselling rounds depending on withdrawals and vacant seats.

Ramjas College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

This table highlights the CUET Round 2 Cutoff for Ramjas College. B.Com. (Hons.) saw the highest cutoff at 893.90 for unreserved category, followed closely by B.A. (Hons.) Political Science at 888.96.