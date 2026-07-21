Delhi University St. Stephen's Cutoff 2026: Check DU Round 1 Cutoff & Admission Options
Students can check Delhi University, St. Stephen’s College Round 1 cutoff list shared below. The cutoff is officially available to check on the official website, released by the DU CSAS UG on 17 July 2026. The list shares courses offered with category-wise distribution of marks. Check the detailed list to complete the DU admission process in various bachelor’s program.
Admission to St. Stephen's College has started through the CSAS, UG (Common Seat Allocation System, Undergraduate) process. As one of the highly recognized colleges, it offers excellent education in undergraduate and postgraduate programs in arts, commerce, and science streams. For the 2026-27 academic year, Delhi University has released its Round 1 marks for admission to different colleges under the university. The admission to undergraduate programs at St. Stephen's College is based on CUET (Common University Entrance Test). This is followed by college-based interview/counseling processes.
Students aiming to take admission at St. Stephen's College can check the first merit list released by the college. The course-wise and category-wise list as per the CUET score, will help students understand the eligibility for the 2026-27 admission process.
DU Admission 2026-27: Key Details
Admission to University of Delhi colleges is done in various steps. Check the table shared below to understand the admission criteria and process:
|
Particulars
|
Description
|
Admission Process
|
CSAS(UG)-2026 (Common Seat Allocation System, Undergraduate)
|
Official Website
|
ugadmission.uod.ac.in
|
Admission Based on
|
Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2026 (CUET (UG) – 2026)
|
CSAS UG 2026 Process:
|
Phase I: Applying To University Of Delhi
Phase II: Filling The Preferences For Programs And Colleges
Phase III: Allocation-Cum-Admission
|
CSAS(UG)-2026 Application Fee
|
|
Admission Website
|
www.admission.uod.ac.in
Delhi University St. Stephen's Cutoff 2026: DU Round 1 List
The Round 1 cutoff marks list for St. Stephens’s College showcases high competition for B.A (Hons.) Economics followed with B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics course. The economics major admission opens at 891.9654 for unreserved category, and for Mathematics major, students who have scored close to 839.0639 will be eligible for admission to undergraduate seats.
The category-wise distribution shared below shows distinction and marks distribution for Unreserved, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST). This will help students from shared category to determine their admission options in the college.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
891.9654
|
759.324
|
837.4898
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
917.465
|
866.02
|
859.0652
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
922.4394
|
854.8823
|
869.3291
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
898.0981
|
833.653
|
840.4536
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
746.1816
|
609.8111
|
249.572
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political
Science/Philosophy))
|
923.2301
|
846.3926
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. Program (Urdu + Any other discipline subject from
|
787.0759
|
649.9705
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
553.7976
|
410.037
|
389.2294
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
839.0639
|
722.1444
|
634.1467
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
591.7114
|
452.9894
|
509.0625
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
515.9598
|
354.9217
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics
Practices
|
531.6583
|
403.6828
|
318.0342
Factors Influencing the (DU) St. Stephen’s College CUET Cutoff 2026-27
The University of Delhi usually offers a high cutoff, offering high competition for admission to its undergraduate seats. However, for admission to undergraduate programs at St. Stephen's College for 2026-27, the cutoff may get influenced due to these factors:
1. A large number of registrations for the course and number of applicants can influence the merit list for DU college admission.
2. Often the merit list for each college depends on the seat availability. Some may offer large of seats for Bachelor’s in Economics but B.Sc. in Mathematics may have lesser seats.
3. The major factor that influences the merit list is category-wise cutoff distribution, often impacting the cutoff numbers.
4. The performance in the CUET UG exam also impacts the merit list.
5. If the course is popular and in demand, it will influence the current merit list.
6. Previous year cutoffs and trends also affects the present year merit list and cutoff numbers.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.