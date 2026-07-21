Delhi University St. Stephen's Cutoff 2026: Check DU Round 1 Cutoff & Admission Options

Admission to St. Stephen's College has started through the CSAS, UG (Common Seat Allocation System, Undergraduate) process. As one of the highly recognized colleges, it offers excellent education in undergraduate and postgraduate programs in arts, commerce, and science streams. For the 2026-27 academic year, Delhi University has released its Round 1 marks for admission to different colleges under the university. The admission to undergraduate programs at St. Stephen's College is based on CUET (Common University Entrance Test). This is followed by college-based interview/counseling processes. Students aiming to take admission at St. Stephen's College can check the first merit list released by the college. The course-wise and category-wise list as per the CUET score, will help students understand the eligibility for the 2026-27 admission process.

DU Admission 2026-27: Key Details Admission to University of Delhi colleges is done in various steps. Check the table shared below to understand the admission criteria and process: Particulars Description Admission Process CSAS(UG)-2026 (Common Seat Allocation System, Undergraduate) Official Website ugadmission.uod.ac.in Admission Based on Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate 2026 (CUET (UG) – 2026) CSAS UG 2026 Process: Phase I: Applying To University Of Delhi

Phase II: Filling The Preferences For Programs And Colleges

Phase III: Allocation-Cum-Admission CSAS(UG)-2026 Application Fee UR/OBC-NCL/EWS- Rs. 250.00 (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only)

SC/ST/PwBD- Rs. 100.00 (Rupees Hundred only)

Candidates applying for BFA/ B. Sc(PE,HE &S) / B.A.(H) Music will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 400.00 (non-refundable).

For applying to ECA and Sports supernumerary quota, there is an additional fee of Rs.100.00 (Rupees Hundred only) for each quota. Admission Website www.admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University St. Stephen's Cutoff 2026: DU Round 1 List The Round 1 cutoff marks list for St. Stephens’s College showcases high competition for B.A (Hons.) Economics followed with B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics course. The economics major admission opens at 891.9654 for unreserved category, and for Mathematics major, students who have scored close to 839.0639 will be eligible for admission to undergraduate seats. The category-wise distribution shared below shows distinction and marks distribution for Unreserved, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST). This will help students from shared category to determine their admission options in the college. COLLEGE NAME PROGRAMME NAME UR SC ST St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) Economics 891.9654 759.324 837.4898 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) English 917.465 866.02 859.0652 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) History 922.4394 854.8823 869.3291 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy 898.0981 833.653 840.4536 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit 746.1816 609.8111 249.572 St. Stephen's College B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political Science/Philosophy)) 923.2301 846.3926 St. Stephen's College B.A. Program (Urdu + Any other discipline subject from 787.0759 649.9705 St. Stephen's College B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry 553.7976 410.037 389.2294 St. Stephen's College B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics 839.0639 722.1444 634.1467 St. Stephen's College B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics 591.7114 452.9894 509.0625 St. Stephen's College B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry 515.9598 354.9217 St. Stephen's College B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices 531.6583 403.6828 318.0342

Factors Influencing the (DU) St. Stephen’s College CUET Cutoff 2026-27 The University of Delhi usually offers a high cutoff, offering high competition for admission to its undergraduate seats. However, for admission to undergraduate programs at St. Stephen's College for 2026-27, the cutoff may get influenced due to these factors: 1. A large number of registrations for the course and number of applicants can influence the merit list for DU college admission. 2. Often the merit list for each college depends on the seat availability. Some may offer large of seats for Bachelor’s in Economics but B.Sc. in Mathematics may have lesser seats. 3. The major factor that influences the merit list is category-wise cutoff distribution, often impacting the cutoff numbers. 4. The performance in the CUET UG exam also impacts the merit list.