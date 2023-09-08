What is the Difference Between Speed and Velocity? Know Key Differences

Difference between Speed and Velocity: This article presents the difference between speed and velocity. Know all about speed vs velocity, here. This will help you clarify your concepts on speed and velocity.

Difference between Speed and Velocity: Speed and velocity are the most basic concepts from Physics. They form the part of your Physics textbook right from early classes when Physics is introduced as a separate entity in the science book. They are also quite important for numerical, derivations, and formulae until higher secondary. Speed and velocity will never leave your textbook, they will only be upgraded with each class.

Physics is one of those subjects you need to give your entire attention to. It consists of a vast syllabus with complex concepts, numericals, formulas, derivations, and graphs. Speed and velocity-related numerals are often asked in the examinations, given their importance in the real world. Students often get confused between speed and velocity. Thus, to help you clear your concepts and solve numericals easily, we have brought to you the difference between speed and velocity.

Definition of Speed

Speed can be defined as the rate of change in the position of someone or something in any direction. In science, speed is defined as the amount of distance traveled by a body or an object at a given time interval, in any direction. It has direction but no magnitude and is thus called a scalar quantity. The unit of speed is meter/second (m/s).

How is Speed Calculated?

Speed is calculated by dividing the distance traveled by the body by the time traveled by it. In Physics, distance is denoted by ‘s’ and time is denoted by ‘t’. Thus, speed can be measured as distance traveled/ time taken.

Mathematically,

Speed = s/t

Examples of Speed

If a car travels a distance of 200 km in the given time of 3 hours, find the speed of the car at which it is traveling.

Solution:

According to the question,

Distance traveled by car (s)= 200 km

Time (t)= 3 hours

Since the unit of speed is meter for distance and second for time, the distance and time have to be converted into meters and seconds, respectively.

Now,

Distance travelled= 200 x 1000 m

= 2,00,000 m

Time = 3 x 3600 seconds

= 10800 seconds

Now,

Speed= 2,00,000/ 10800

= 18.51 m/s

Definition of Velocity

Velocity is the calculation of speed in any direction. The rate of change in the position of an object with respect to time and direction. In science, velocity is defined as the amount of displacement traveled by a body or an object at a given time interval. Velocities have both direction and magnitude and thus is called vector quantity. The unit of velocity is a meter per second (m/s). There are two types of velocities, initial and final velocity.

How is Velocity Calculated?

Velocity is calculated by dividing the displacement traveled by the body from the time traveled by it. In Physics, displacement is denoted by ‘s’ and time is denoted by ‘t’. Thus, speed can be measured as displacement traveled/ time is taken.

Mathematically,

Velocity = s/t

Examples of Velocity

If a car travels a distance of 1000 meters from its house and reaches its final destination after 1min, calculate the velocity of the car with which it was travelling.

Solution:

According to the question,

Distance traveled by the car (s)= 1000 m

Time (t)= 1 min

Now,

Time = 1min

= 60 seconds

Now,

Velocity= 1000/60

= 16.67 m/s

Difference between Speed and Velocity

Here, students can understand speed and velocity and compare the two. These differences will clarify all your doubts regarding the topic.

Speed Velocity Speed is defined as the change in the rate of mobility of a body. Velocity is defined as the change in the rate of position of a body in a certain direction. It is a scalar quantity It is a vector quantity Speed does not have magnitude and thus can’t be zero or negative Velocity has magnitude and thus can be positive, negative, or zero Unit of speed is m/s Unit of velocity is m/s Speed is calculated as Distance/Time Velocity is calculated as Displacement/Time Speed does not get affected by the change in direction Velocity changes with the change in direction.

Speed and velocity can be confusing at times for students to understand. Thus, it is important for students to have a look at these such that their concepts are cleared. This is an essential topic from the exam’s point of view and a lot of questions are asked in the exams related to it, especially numercials.

