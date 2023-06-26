DMER Answer Key 2023 for Pharmacist, Staff Nurse Response Sheet, Official Website Login Link, Check Dates

DMER Staff Nurse Answer Key 2023: Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai (DMER Mumbai) will soon release the answer key of the exam held for Nursing, Technical & Non-Technical Posts. Candidates can check the updates here.

DMER Answer Key 2023: Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai (DMER Mumbai) finished the exam for various Nursing, Technical & Non-Technical Posts on June 2023. Now, the candidates who appear in the exam are looking for the answer key of the exam. The exam was conducted from June 12 to 20 2023. The answer is expected anytime soon on the official website.

Once released, candidates can download DMER Maharashtra Answer by visiting the official website at med-edu.in. We will also provide the direct link in this article.

DMER Staff Nurse Answer Key and Other will be uploaded soon on the official website. The answer is expected this week. The candidates can log in into their account using their 'User ID' and 'Password' and check the latest updates.

How to download DMER Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can download the answer key for DMER Maharashtra Exam 2023, once available, with the help of the step given below:

Visit the official website - med-edu.in Click on "Apply Post" tab. Go to "Eye" Button on "actions" tab. Now, login into your account. Download DMER Answer Key 2023 Staff Nurse

The exam was conducted for the post of Artist-cum- Photographe, Assistant Dental Technician, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Librarian (Ayush), Audiomatric Technician / Audio-visual Technician, Blacksmith/Welder, Carpenter, Chief Mechanic, Compounder, Dental Hygienist, Dental Technician, Dialysis Technician, Dietician, Documentalist/Cataloguer, Electrician, Electrocardiography Technician, Generator Operator, Hostel Superintendent (Male / Female), House and Linen keeper/Linen keeper/Housekeeper, Lady Superintendent/Hostel Warden/Hostel Superintendent/Rector (Male and Female), Librarian, Librarian (Ayush), Library Assistant, Mouldroom Technician, Museum Keeper, Occupational Therapist, Ophthalmic Assistant, Physical Instructor/Physical Training Instructor, Physiotherapist, Sanitary Inspector, Social Service Superintendent (Medical), Statistical Assistant, Stock Verifier, Tailor, Telephone Operator, Turner Fitter/Bench fitter, X-RAY Assistant/Dark room Assistant, and X-Ray Technician.