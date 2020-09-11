Released - UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2016 Admit Card out @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check direct link here

UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2016 Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2020 Admit Card on its website. All those who applied for UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2016 can download the admit card through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

The downloading link for UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2016 Admit Card (Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) will be activated till 20 September 2020 at the official website. All candidates are advised to download the UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2016 Admit Card before 20 September to avoid last minute rush on the official website. Candidates can follow the guidelines given below to download their admit card.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to conduct UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2016 (Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) on 20 September 2020 in two shifts.i.e.Forenoon (9 AM to 11: 30 AM) and Afternoon (2:30 PM to 3:00 PM).

This exam will be held at 17 districts of the state including Agra, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Gaziyabaad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Raibareily, Varanasi, Mathura and Uttar Pradesh.

How and Where to Download UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2016 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.gov.in. Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2016 SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/ SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC. PRE. EXAMINATION-2016’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Verification Code and click on download admit card. Then, UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2016 Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates can download UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2016 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

All candidates are advised to take a printout of the UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2016 Admit Card. No paper admit card will be issued by the commission to any candidate. Candidates will have to bring the copy of e-admit card along with a valid id on the day of the exam. Candidates are advised to report at the exam centre before 1 hour of the exam. Candidates can directly download UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2016 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.