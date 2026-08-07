CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

DPCC AEE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Environmental Engineer And Other Post - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility & More

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 12:58 IST

DPCC AEE Recruitment 2026: The recruitment drive aims to fill Senior Environmental Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Assistant Environmental Engineer,  Scientist , Scientific Assistant, Senior Lab Assistant, legal positions, and System Analyst. Check eligibility, how to apply, selection process and more. 

DPCC AEE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Environmental Engineer And Other Post - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility & More
DPCC AEE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Environmental Engineer And Other Post - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility & More

DPCC Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has released recruitment notification for various posts in the Employment News August (01-07)2026. A total of 54 different vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Senior Environmental Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Scientist , Scientific Assistant, Senior Lab Assistant, legal positions, and System Analyst. Interested and eligible candidates should note that this is a rolling advertisement and hence the applications are processed in phases based on submission dates. As per the notification released the second phase of online application will exist up to August 14, 2026; and the third phase up to August 31, 2026.

DPCC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 54 different vacancies are to be filled including Senior Environmental Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Scientist , Scientific Assistant and others. You can check the details of the posts and availability given below-

Name of Post Number of Vacancy 
Senior Environmental Engineer  07
Environmental Engineer 15
Assistant Environmental Enginee 11
Additional Director (Scientific-E) 01
Senior Scientist L-II (Scientist-D) 01
Sr. Scientist L-I (Scientist-C) 02
Scientist - B 01
Scientific Assistant 04
Senior Lab Assistant 05
Assistant Law Officer 01
Legal Assistant 05
System Analyst 01

DPCC AEE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these vacancies should have fulfilled the post's wise educational qualification and eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You can check the posts wise educational qualification given below-

Name of Post Educational Qualification 
Senior Environmental Engineer  Must possess a Master's degree in Engineering from a recognized University or Institution in a relevant field of engineering including Civil, Environment, Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, ECE, Biomedical Engineering, Water Resources, Remote Sensing, GIS, or Hydrology.
Environmental Engineer

Must possess either a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a Master's degree in Engineering from a recognized University or Institution in a relevant field of engineering including Civil, Environment, Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, ECE, Biomedical Engineering, Water Resources, Remote Sensing, GIS, or Hydrology
Assistant Environmental Enginee Must possess either a Degree (Bachelor's) in Engineering or a Master's degree in Engineering from a recognized University or Institution in a relevant field, which includes: Civil, Environment, Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, ECE, Biomedical Engineering, Water Resources, Remote Sensing, GIS, or Hydrology.
Additional Director (Scientific-E) Should have either a Master's degree in Science or a Doctorate in Science from a recognized institution
Senior Scientist L-II (Scientist-D) Should have either a Master's degree in Science or a Doctorate in Science from a recognized institution.
Sr. Scientist L-I (Scientist-C) Should have a Master's degree in Science from a recognized institution.
Scientist - B Should have a Master's degree in Science from a recognized institution.
Scientific Assistant Should havea Bachelor's degree in Science
Senior Lab Assistant Should havea Bachelor's Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution.
Assistant Law Officer Should have a Degree in Law from a recognized University.
Legal Assistant Check the notification for details of the educational qualifications.  
System Analyst Check the notification for details of the educational qualifications.  

How To Apply for DPCC AEE 2026?

Interested and eligible candidates can download and complete the prescribed application form available on the official website -www.dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in under the "Office Order & Circulars" section. The application must be filled out in either English or Hindi, and a recent passport-size photograph. You are advised to check the official notification for detailed steps of the application process.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 12:58 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News