DPCC AEE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Environmental Engineer And Other Post - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility & More
DPCC AEE Recruitment 2026: The recruitment drive aims to fill Senior Environmental Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Scientist , Scientific Assistant, Senior Lab Assistant, legal positions, and System Analyst. Check eligibility, how to apply, selection process and more.
DPCC Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has released recruitment notification for various posts in the Employment News August (01-07)2026. A total of 54 different vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Senior Environmental Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Scientist , Scientific Assistant, Senior Lab Assistant, legal positions, and System Analyst. Interested and eligible candidates should note that this is a rolling advertisement and hence the applications are processed in phases based on submission dates. As per the notification released the second phase of online application will exist up to August 14, 2026; and the third phase up to August 31, 2026.
DPCC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 54 different vacancies are to be filled including Senior Environmental Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Scientist , Scientific Assistant and others. You can check the details of the posts and availability given below-
|Name of Post
|Number of Vacancy
|Senior Environmental Engineer
|07
|Environmental Engineer
|15
|Assistant Environmental Enginee
|11
|Additional Director (Scientific-E)
|01
|Senior Scientist L-II (Scientist-D)
|01
|Sr. Scientist L-I (Scientist-C)
|02
|Scientist - B
|01
|Scientific Assistant
|04
|Senior Lab Assistant
|05
|Assistant Law Officer
|01
|Legal Assistant
|05
|System Analyst
|01
DPCC AEE 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for these vacancies should have fulfilled the post's wise educational qualification and eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You can check the posts wise educational qualification given below-
|Name of Post
|Educational Qualification
|Senior Environmental Engineer
|Must possess a Master's degree in Engineering from a recognized University or Institution in a relevant field of engineering including Civil, Environment, Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, ECE, Biomedical Engineering, Water Resources, Remote Sensing, GIS, or Hydrology.
|Environmental Engineer
|
Must possess either a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a Master's degree in Engineering from a recognized University or Institution in a relevant field of engineering including Civil, Environment, Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, ECE, Biomedical Engineering, Water Resources, Remote Sensing, GIS, or Hydrology
|Assistant Environmental Enginee
|Must possess either a Degree (Bachelor's) in Engineering or a Master's degree in Engineering from a recognized University or Institution in a relevant field, which includes: Civil, Environment, Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, ECE, Biomedical Engineering, Water Resources, Remote Sensing, GIS, or Hydrology.
|Additional Director (Scientific-E)
|Should have either a Master's degree in Science or a Doctorate in Science from a recognized institution
|Senior Scientist L-II (Scientist-D)
|Should have either a Master's degree in Science or a Doctorate in Science from a recognized institution.
|Sr. Scientist L-I (Scientist-C)
|Should have a Master's degree in Science from a recognized institution.
|Scientist - B
|Should have a Master's degree in Science from a recognized institution.
|Scientific Assistant
|Should havea Bachelor's degree in Science
|Senior Lab Assistant
|Should havea Bachelor's Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution.
|Assistant Law Officer
|Should have a Degree in Law from a recognized University.
|Legal Assistant
|Check the notification for details of the educational qualifications.
|System Analyst
|Check the notification for details of the educational qualifications.
How To Apply for DPCC AEE 2026?
Interested and eligible candidates can download and complete the prescribed application form available on the official website -www.dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in under the "Office Order & Circulars" section. The application must be filled out in either English or Hindi, and a recent passport-size photograph. You are advised to check the official notification for detailed steps of the application process.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.