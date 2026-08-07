DPCC AEE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Environmental Engineer And Other Post - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility & More

DPCC Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has released recruitment notification for various posts in the Employment News August (01-07)2026. A total of 54 different vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Senior Environmental Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Scientist , Scientific Assistant, Senior Lab Assistant, legal positions, and System Analyst. Interested and eligible candidates should note that this is a rolling advertisement and hence the applications are processed in phases based on submission dates. As per the notification released the second phase of online application will exist up to August 14, 2026; and the third phase up to August 31, 2026.

DPCC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 54 different vacancies are to be filled including Senior Environmental Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Scientist , Scientific Assistant and others. You can check the details of the posts and availability given below-